Best Of (Dak Prescott debate, What the **** Wednesday, Can Zion Williamson reach his full potential?)
00:00 Wednesday Headlines
17:20 Which NFC teams would trade for Dak Prescott and is Kyrie worth the extension?
35:03 What the **** Wednesday?
44:17 1st & Football: DeShaun Watson, Kadarius Toney, Josh Allen and can the Panthers become playoff contenders?
Full Show (Zion Williamson's potential, NL wins All-Star Game, Asante Samuel right about Jets?)
00:00 Wednesday Headlines
17:20 Right move for Mavs to re-sign Kyrie? /Which NFC teams would trade their QB for Dak?
35:02 What the **** Wednesday?
44:37 1st & Football
55:02 NL wins All-Star Game for 1st time since 2012 /Will the Angels trade Ohtani? /Zion Williamson's full potential / Jets and Yankees
1:15:47 Lakers, Suns and NBA flopping rule
1:28:18 DeShaun Watson, Kadarius Toney, Panthers and Josh Allen
1:38:56 Late show headlines
1:48:43 Like It or Spike It?
Best Of (Craig was right about Wemby, Dame and CP3 debates, Should the Angels trade Ohtani?)
00:00 Tuesday Headlines: Craig was right about Victor Wembanyama
16:57 Damian Lillard and CP3 debate
31:01 1st & Football: Jets defense /Darnell Mooney says Bears will improve /should Colts start Anthony Richardson Week 1?
43:53 Should the Angels trade Shohei Ohtani?
Full Show (Wemby shut down for Summer League, MLB All-Star Game, Should Blazers hurry Dame trade?)
00:00 Tuesday Headlines
16:57 Should the Blazers hurry up the Dame trade? /CP3's fit with the Warriors
31:23 Wembanyama, Cowboys, Yankees new hitting coach and more
42:56 1st & Football
55:35 HR Derby, All-Star Game and more on Wembanyama shut down for Summer League
1:12:40 Ohtani, Mookie Wilson, Anthony Davis and Jokic on vacation
1:24:50 Dolphins Super Bowl contenders? /Can Sean Payton fix Russ? /Is C.J. Stroud the answer for Texans?
1:37:57 Who will shine in the MLB All-Star Game tonight? / More Wemby
1:50:00 Like It or Spike It?
Best Of (Wemby update & more Monday headlines, John Smoltz joins show, What did Craig learn this weekend?)
00:00 Monday Headlines: Wemby, Popovich and more
15:18 Franchise tag deadline talk /Top 5 unsigned NFL players?
32:37 Get Learned: Craig's lessons from the weekend
43:09 John Smoltz joins the show to talk MLB All-Star Game, Ohtani and more