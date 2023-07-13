Best Of (Dak Prescott debate, What the **** Wednesday, Can Zion Williamson reach his full potential?)

00:00 Wednesday Headlines 17:20 Which NFC teams would trade for Dak Prescott and is Kyrie worth the extension? 35:03 What the **** Wednesday? 44:17 1st & Football: DeShaun Watson, Kadarius Toney, Josh Allen and can the Panthers become playoff contenders?