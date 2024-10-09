Powered by RND
PodcastsTechnologyThe Camera Gear Podcast
Listen to The Camera Gear Podcast in the App
Listen to The Camera Gear Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Camera Gear Podcast

Podcast The Camera Gear Podcast
Camera Gear Podcast
A discussion show that’s all about camera gear for photography and video. If you like to nerd out on camera specs, are always looking for a better cage setup, o...
Technology

Available Episodes

5 of 115
  • 115: Camera of the Year 2024
    To close out 2024, we take a look at our favorite cameras released this year and pick our favorites across several categories, including the prestigious honor that is the Camera Gear Podcast 2024 Camera(s) of the Year. New announcement: You can now support us on Patreon! The weekly show will be staying exactly the same, but if you want to contribute to our hosting costs for the podcast, we’d welcome your support. You can check it out here: https://www.patreon.com/cameragearpodcast Want to send us a question or comment, or just learn more about the show? Check out our website at https://cameragearpodcast.com, or email us directly at [email protected].
    --------  
    1:09:51
  • 114: Camera Brand Review for 2024
    We reflect on the big news of the year and discuss some big stories and releases for each camera brand. Also, today’s question is: do you touch the back screen of your mirrorless camera to set focus? New announcement: You can now support us on Patreon! The weekly show will be staying exactly the same, but if you want to contribute to our hosting costs for the podcast, we’d welcome your support. You can check it out here: https://www.patreon.com/cameragearpodcast Want to send us a question or comment, or just learn more about the show? Check out our website at https://cameragearpodcast.com, or email us directly at [email protected]. Some links below to product sites are affiliate links and may result in a commission to the Camera Gear Podcast. Links: Canon Sigma Introduces Lenses for Canon RF Mount Canon R5 II Press Release We covered the Canon R5 II in episode 95 Fuji Fujifilm X100VI Press Release Fujifilm X-M5 Press Release We covered the X100VI in episode 74 We covered the X-M5 in episode 106 Leica Leica Q3 43 Leica D-Lux 8 We covered the Leica Q3 43 in episode 108 We covered the Leica D-Lux 8 in episode 92 Pixii Pixii Max We covered Pixii (although not this camera) in episode 49 Nikon / RED Nikon to Acquire US Cinema Camera Manufacturer RED Nikon Z6III Press Release We covered Nikon buying RED in episode 76 We covered the Nikon Z6III in episode 91 OM System OM-1 Mark II Press Release We covered the OM-1 Mark II in episode 77 Panasonic Panasonic S9 Press Release We covered the Panasonic S9 in episode 88 Pentax / Ricoh Pentax 17 Ricoh GRIII HDF We covered the Pentax 17 in episode 90 We covered the Ricoh GRIII HDF in episode 80 Sony Sony A9 III Press Release Sony A1 II Sony 28-70 f/2 GM We covered the Sony A9 III in episode 60 We covered the Sony A1 Ii in episode 113 We covered the Sony 28-70 f/2 in episode 113 Blackmagic Blackmagic Ursa Cine 12K Blackmagic Pyxis 6K We covered the Ursa Cine 12K and Pyxis in episode 84
    --------  
    1:11:11
  • 113: Sony A1 II
    Sony’s new flagship camera is here, and we cover our thoughts on the new release in this episode. Also, Nikon is making sensors, and Lomography joins the half-frame film camera bandwagon. How many film cameras will Lucas buy in the next year? Want to send us a question or comment, or just learn more about the show? Check out our website at https://cameragearpodcast.com, or email us directly at [email protected]. Some links below to product sites are affiliate links and may result in a commission to the Camera Gear Podcast. Links: Nikon’s dual voltage sensor breakthrough [Y.M. Cinema Magazine] Lomography Lomourette Half-Frame Film Camera [Lomography] Sony Alpha 1 II [Sony] Sony A1 II Mirrorless Camera [B&H]
    --------  
    58:55
  • 112: Final Cut Pro 11 and DaVinci Resolve 19.1
    We return to software this week, with a look at the notable new features in Final Cut Pro 11 and DaVinci Resolve 19.1. Also, Canon expanded their lineup of “hybrid” photo/video RF mount lenses. Want to send us a question or comment, or just learn more about the show? Check out our website at https://cameragearpodcast.com, or email us directly at [email protected]. Some links below to product sites are affiliate links and may result in a commission to the Camera Gear Podcast. Links: Canon press release about new hybrid lenses [Canon] Canon RF 24mm f/1.4 L VCM Lens [B&H] Canon RF 50mm f/1.4 VCM Lens [B&H] Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 IS USM Z Lens [B&H] Final Cut Pro 11 Press Release [Apple] Davinci Resolve Studio 19.1 Release Notes [Blackmagic]
    --------  
    1:03:25
  • 111: Fujifilm GFX Eterna Cinema Camera
    This episode is all about cinema cameras–first, we look at CineD’s test results for the Blackmagic Ursa Cine 12K camera, and then we dig into the shocking revelation that Fujifilm is developing a cinema camera. These are exciting times! Want to send us a question or comment, or just learn more about the show? Check out our website at https://cameragearpodcast.com, or email us directly at [email protected]. Some links below to product sites are affiliate links and may result in a commission to the Camera Gear Podcast. Links: Blackmagic Ursa Cine 12K LF [Blackmagic] Blackmagic Ursa Cine 12K LF Lab Test [CineD] Fujifilm GFX Eterna Announcement [Fujifilm] Dale Campbell’s GFX Eterna video [YouTube] CineD’s Interview with Fujifilm about the GFX Eterna [YouTube]
    --------  
    1:03:12

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About The Camera Gear Podcast

A discussion show that’s all about camera gear for photography and video. If you like to nerd out on camera specs, are always looking for a better cage setup, or want to understand video codecs better, you’ll probably enjoy this podcast. Find more information about the show at https://www.cameragearpodcast.com.
Podcast website

Listen to The Camera Gear Podcast, Lex Fridman Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/1/2025 - 10:57:01 AM