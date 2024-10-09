To close out 2024, we take a look at our favorite cameras released this year and pick our favorites across several categories, including the prestigious honor that is the Camera Gear Podcast 2024 Camera(s) of the Year.
Want to send us a question or comment, or just learn more about the show? Check out our website at https://cameragearpodcast.com, or email us directly at [email protected].
1:09:51
114: Camera Brand Review for 2024
We reflect on the big news of the year and discuss some big stories and releases for each camera brand. Also, today’s question is: do you touch the back screen of your mirrorless camera to set focus?
Canon
Sigma Introduces Lenses for Canon RF Mount
Canon R5 II Press Release
We covered the Canon R5 II in episode 95
Fuji
Fujifilm X100VI Press Release
Fujifilm X-M5 Press Release
We covered the X100VI in episode 74
We covered the X-M5 in episode 106
Leica
Leica Q3 43
Leica D-Lux 8
We covered the Leica Q3 43 in episode 108
We covered the Leica D-Lux 8 in episode 92
Pixii
Pixii Max
We covered Pixii (although not this camera) in episode 49
Nikon / RED
Nikon to Acquire US Cinema Camera Manufacturer RED
Nikon Z6III Press Release
We covered Nikon buying RED in episode 76
We covered the Nikon Z6III in episode 91
OM System
OM-1 Mark II Press Release
We covered the OM-1 Mark II in episode 77
Panasonic
Panasonic S9 Press Release
We covered the Panasonic S9 in episode 88
Pentax / Ricoh
Pentax 17
Ricoh GRIII HDF
We covered the Pentax 17 in episode 90
We covered the Ricoh GRIII HDF in episode 80
Sony
Sony A9 III Press Release
Sony A1 II
Sony 28-70 f/2 GM
We covered the Sony A9 III in episode 60
We covered the Sony A1 Ii in episode 113
We covered the Sony 28-70 f/2 in episode 113
Blackmagic
Blackmagic Ursa Cine 12K
Blackmagic Pyxis 6K
We covered the Ursa Cine 12K and Pyxis in episode 84
1:11:11
113: Sony A1 II
Sony’s new flagship camera is here, and we cover our thoughts on the new release in this episode. Also, Nikon is making sensors, and Lomography joins the half-frame film camera bandwagon. How many film cameras will Lucas buy in the next year?
Nikon’s dual voltage sensor breakthrough [Y.M. Cinema Magazine]
Lomography Lomourette Half-Frame Film Camera [Lomography]
Sony Alpha 1 II [Sony]
Sony A1 II Mirrorless Camera [B&H]
58:55
112: Final Cut Pro 11 and DaVinci Resolve 19.1
We return to software this week, with a look at the notable new features in Final Cut Pro 11 and DaVinci Resolve 19.1. Also, Canon expanded their lineup of “hybrid” photo/video RF mount lenses.
Canon press release about new hybrid lenses [Canon]
Canon RF 24mm f/1.4 L VCM Lens [B&H]
Canon RF 50mm f/1.4 VCM Lens [B&H]
Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 IS USM Z Lens [B&H]
Final Cut Pro 11 Press Release [Apple]
Davinci Resolve Studio 19.1 Release Notes [Blackmagic]
1:03:25
111: Fujifilm GFX Eterna Cinema Camera
This episode is all about cinema cameras–first, we look at CineD’s test results for the Blackmagic Ursa Cine 12K camera, and then we dig into the shocking revelation that Fujifilm is developing a cinema camera. These are exciting times!
Blackmagic Ursa Cine 12K LF [Blackmagic]
Blackmagic Ursa Cine 12K LF Lab Test [CineD]
Fujifilm GFX Eterna Announcement [Fujifilm]
Dale Campbell’s GFX Eterna video [YouTube]
CineD’s Interview with Fujifilm about the GFX Eterna [YouTube]
Find more information about the show at https://www.cameragearpodcast.com.