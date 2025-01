114: Camera Brand Review for 2024

We reflect on the big news of the year and discuss some big stories and releases for each camera brand. Also, today's question is: do you touch the back screen of your mirrorless camera to set focus? Links: Canon Sigma Introduces Lenses for Canon RF Mount Canon R5 II Press Release We covered the Canon R5 II in episode 95 Fuji Fujifilm X100VI Press Release Fujifilm X-M5 Press Release We covered the X100VI in episode 74 We covered the X-M5 in episode 106 Leica Leica Q3 43 Leica D-Lux 8 We covered the Leica Q3 43 in episode 108 We covered the Leica D-Lux 8 in episode 92 Pixii Pixii Max We covered Pixii (although not this camera) in episode 49 Nikon / RED Nikon to Acquire US Cinema Camera Manufacturer RED Nikon Z6III Press Release We covered Nikon buying RED in episode 76 We covered the Nikon Z6III in episode 91 OM System OM-1 Mark II Press Release We covered the OM-1 Mark II in episode 77 Panasonic Panasonic S9 Press Release We covered the Panasonic S9 in episode 88 Pentax / Ricoh Pentax 17 Ricoh GRIII HDF We covered the Pentax 17 in episode 90 We covered the Ricoh GRIII HDF in episode 80 Sony Sony A9 III Press Release Sony A1 II Sony 28-70 f/2 GM We covered the Sony A9 III in episode 60 We covered the Sony A1 Ii in episode 113 We covered the Sony 28-70 f/2 in episode 113 Blackmagic Blackmagic Ursa Cine 12K Blackmagic Pyxis 6K We covered the Ursa Cine 12K and Pyxis in episode 84