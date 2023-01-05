Building Through Uncertain Times

We’ve all encountered seasons where our stability was threatened by unforeseen circumstances beyond our control. With inflation on the rise, significant shifts in our economy, and rumors of a looming recession - it’s easy to feel uncertain about the times we’re currently living in. But instead of succumbing to fear and doubt, we must educate ourselves about what’s ahead so we can be prepared to build through a season that would otherwise try to break us down. Last Month, during the Called to Mastery Leadership Intensive, I sat down with my friend Jaylen Bledsoe, CEO of Bledsoe Collective and Managing Director of Flare Partners. Together, we shared insight and perspective about what building looks like in this season and gave practical tips on how we can maintain our peace and even increase our wealth in these tumultuous times. This is a timely conversation that I believe will help you continue to thrive in your area of business and leadership. Family, I am committed to helping you become all that you are CALLED to be. I’m going to continue giving you knowledge and wisdom so that you can win in life. In fact, I want you to mark your calendars because on April 22nd at 9am PST, I’m going to be having a conversation with the founder of Precision Planning Financial Group, Barry Queen II, WMCP as we talk about “Gaining A Financial Edge In Uncertain Times”. You don’t want to miss this conversation, register today as spots are very limited. Also, remember to share, rate, and review The Called podcast. Subscribe now to never miss an episode, and remember, you’re not random - you’re CALLED! Learn more at calledleaders.com