Oftentimes we have questions that can only be answered by experts. However, the biggest challenge can be finding someone to sit with you to provide some honest feedback. This week, we’re switching things up and doing just that! I’ve received some brilliant questions from many of you and I wanted to take the time to respond and share what I’ve learned throughout my experience. Be sure to grab your notepad because this week and next I’ll be answering a variety of questions from how to fund your vision to discerning the difference between God’s plan and yours. Family, we’re about to dive deep and I’m going to give you tools to help you grow in every area of your life. If you want to send a question for me to answer, it’s not too late. Go to calledleaders.com and submit your question today. Remember to share, rate, and review. Subscribe now to never miss an episode, and remember, you’re not random - you’re CALLED!
5/1/2023
18:30
Great leaders possess a specific skill set that equips them to lead with excellence when employed consistently. However, there are certain characteristics that one must master in order to lead their companies and teams successfully. In this week's episode, I will share some key elements that every entrepreneur MUST get right. From storytelling to negotiating to having strong social skills — I touch on it all and give you tools that will help you sharpen your business etiquette so that you will never fail to scale in both your professional and personal lives. More good news! This weekend, I introduced a new exclusive resource called Excel 360. If you’re ready to go deeper and learn on a higher and more comprehensive plane amongst peers of mutual levels of experience and impact, go to excel360.com today to learn more. Be sure to share, rate, and review. Subscribe now to never miss an episode, and remember, you’re not random - you’re CALLED! Learn more at calledleaders.com
4/24/2023
18:04
As leaders, there are daily decisions we’re required to make and each decision has the power to make us or break us. Having wise counsel in your corner is imperative and can play a part in determining the direction your life will go. In this episode, I pose the question “Who’s in your ear?” and share some examples to help you understand the importance of having the correct people in your corner who are committed to your success. From attorneys to PR to business partnerships, I’ll break down the qualities you should consider when identifying these individuals and share some perspective on what can happen when you have the wrong people in your ear. This episode is a snippet from last month’s Called to Mastery 2-Day Intensive, and I am excited to announce that you can access the full On Demand, All Access Replay by visiting calledleaders.com today. Family, remember to share, rate, and review The Called podcast. Subscribe now to never miss an episode, and remember, you’re not random - you’re CALLED!
4/17/2023
21:38
We’ve all encountered seasons where our stability was threatened by unforeseen circumstances beyond our control. With inflation on the rise, significant shifts in our economy, and rumors of a looming recession - it’s easy to feel uncertain about the times we’re currently living in. But instead of succumbing to fear and doubt, we must educate ourselves about what’s ahead so we can be prepared to build through a season that would otherwise try to break us down. Last Month, during the Called to Mastery Leadership Intensive, I sat down with my friend Jaylen Bledsoe, CEO of Bledsoe Collective and Managing Director of Flare Partners. Together, we shared insight and perspective about what building looks like in this season and gave practical tips on how we can maintain our peace and even increase our wealth in these tumultuous times. This is a timely conversation that I believe will help you continue to thrive in your area of business and leadership. Family, I am committed to helping you become all that you are CALLED to be. I’m going to continue giving you knowledge and wisdom so that you can win in life. In fact, I want you to mark your calendars because on April 22nd at 9am PST, I’m going to be having a conversation with the founder of Precision Planning Financial Group, Barry Queen II, WMCP as we talk about “Gaining A Financial Edge In Uncertain Times”. You don’t want to miss this conversation, register today as spots are very limited. Also, remember to share, rate, and review The Called podcast. Subscribe now to never miss an episode, and remember, you’re not random - you’re CALLED! Learn more at calledleaders.com
4/10/2023
38:25
We’ve all been guilty of procrastination, sometimes even putting off the very things we know we’re CALLED to do. But what many of us don’t realize is that the giant of procrastination is much more than a bad habit. There is scientific evidence behind the myriad of reasons we fall subject to procrastination, and today we’re going to defeat it. If you’re having a hard time finding the motivation and inspiration you need to walk out your purpose, I’m going to give you some tools to help you understand the psychological elements responsible for the mental blocks that create inaction in your life. There is a greater you on the other side of procrastination, and you owe it to yourself to become all that you are CALLED to be.
