The Burn Sequence
The Burn Sequence

United Launch Alliance
Science
The Burn Sequence
  General Lester L. Lyles
    The Burn Sequence episode 1 featuring special guest General Les Lyles discussing the future of space deterrence including the Golden Dome, missile technology, anti-satellite weapons and much, much more.
About The Burn Sequence

The Burn Sequence, a podcast hosted by Tory Bruno, CEO of United Launch Alliance (ULA), takes listeners on a journey through the evolving world of space exploration and cutting-edge technology. Drawing from his own personal experiences over several decades, Tory explores everything from rocket science and the future of space missions to the impact of AI, national security, and innovation in the aerospace industry. Each episode dives into what's next for society--whether it's the next leap for spaceflight, advancements in space exploration, or the technologies shaping our future on Earth and beyond. The Burn Sequence is about more than just rockets, it's about the ideas, strategies, and breakthroughs that will define the next era of exploration and security. Tune in for thought-provoking conversations and a look at what the future of space will bring us.
