Bonus Ep 3: You’re Only as Good as Your Model Feels

Ellie helps us out of the murky depths of the glamour industry with an interview with a legendary glamour photographer. Suze Randall knows that the secret sauce to the money shot is to have fun. The Bunny Trap is produced by Novel. For more from Novel visit novel.audio Follow Ellie on social media here: X (Twitter): @ellieflynn Instagram: @ellieflynnn See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.