Powered by RND
PodcastsTrue CrimeThe Bunny Trap
Listen to The Bunny Trap in the App
Listen to The Bunny Trap in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Bunny Trap

Podcast The Bunny Trap
Novel
In the dark heart of the adult entertainment industry, nefarious individuals operate. Join investigative journalist, Ellie Flynn, as she ventures into this uniq...
True Crime

Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • Bonus Ep 3: You’re Only as Good as Your Model Feels
    Ellie helps us out of the murky depths of the glamour industry with an interview with a legendary glamour photographer. Suze Randall knows that the secret sauce to the money shot is to have fun.  The Bunny Trap is produced by Novel.  For more from Novel visit novel.audio  Follow Ellie on social media here: X (Twitter): @ellieflynn Instagram: @ellieflynnn See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    28:00
  • Bonus Ep 2: Why me?
    Why did the glamour models send the email to Ellie? Ellie is interviewed by editor Georgia Moodie about her previous work and background. The Bunny Trap is produced by Novel.  For more from Novel visit novel.audio  Follow Ellie on social media here: X (Twitter): @ellieflynn Instagram: @ellieflynnn See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    23:55
  • Bonus Ep 1: Help! I’m a journalist!
    How do you even report on sexual abuse? Early in the investigation, Ellie spoke with charity organisation Heard on how to safely and sensitively report on this story. Check out Heard at heard.org.uk. The Bunny Trap is produced by Novel.  For more from Novel visit novel.audio  Follow Ellie on social media here: X (Twitter): @ellieflynn Instagram: @ellieflynnn See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    21:01
  • 7: What Happens in Vegas
    Ellie and Eleanor lay a bunny trap for Luis. The Bunny Trap is produced by Novel.  For more from Novel visit novel.audio  Follow Ellie on social media here: X (Twitter): @ellieflynn Instagram: @ellieflynnn See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    40:38
  • 6: We Got Him, Girls
    Glamour model Gabriella makes a terrible discovery, and confronts Luis about it. The Bunny Trap is produced by Novel.  For more from Novel visit novel.audio  Follow Ellie on social media here: X (Twitter): @ellieflynn Instagram: @ellieflynnn See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    45:34

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About The Bunny Trap

In the dark heart of the adult entertainment industry, nefarious individuals operate. Join investigative journalist, Ellie Flynn, as she ventures into this unique world to meet a group of glamour models intent on sharing their story.    For more from Novel visit Novel.Audio
Podcast website

Listen to The Bunny Trap, 48 Hours and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Bunny Trap: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/9/2025 - 6:05:06 PM