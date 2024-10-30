Bonus Ep 3: You’re Only as Good as Your Model Feels
Ellie helps us out of the murky depths of the glamour industry with an interview with a legendary glamour photographer. Suze Randall knows that the secret sauce to the money shot is to have fun. The Bunny Trap is produced by Novel. For more from Novel visit novel.audio Follow Ellie on social media here: X (Twitter): @ellieflynn Instagram: @ellieflynnn
28:00
Bonus Ep 2: Why me?
Why did the glamour models send the email to Ellie? Ellie is interviewed by editor Georgia Moodie about her previous work and background. The Bunny Trap is produced by Novel. For more from Novel visit novel.audio Follow Ellie on social media here: X (Twitter): @ellieflynn Instagram: @ellieflynnn
23:55
Bonus Ep 1: Help! I’m a journalist!
How do you even report on sexual abuse? Early in the investigation, Ellie spoke with charity organisation Heard on how to safely and sensitively report on this story. Check out Heard at heard.org.uk. The Bunny Trap is produced by Novel. For more from Novel visit novel.audio Follow Ellie on social media here: X (Twitter): @ellieflynn Instagram: @ellieflynnn
21:01
7: What Happens in Vegas
Ellie and Eleanor lay a bunny trap for Luis. The Bunny Trap is produced by Novel. For more from Novel visit novel.audio Follow Ellie on social media here: X (Twitter): @ellieflynn Instagram: @ellieflynnn
40:38
6: We Got Him, Girls
Glamour model Gabriella makes a terrible discovery, and confronts Luis about it. The Bunny Trap is produced by Novel. For more from Novel visit novel.audio Follow Ellie on social media here: X (Twitter): @ellieflynn Instagram: @ellieflynnn
In the dark heart of the adult entertainment industry, nefarious individuals operate. Join investigative journalist, Ellie Flynn, as she ventures into this unique world to meet a group of glamour models intent on sharing their story.
