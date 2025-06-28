Powered by RND
The Builder's Remedy
BuildSD
  • The life and death* of the ADU bonus
    In this episode, we dive into San Diego's ADU bonus, why it worked, and why it so often didn't. Then, we take a look at the reforms made to the program by San Diego's City Council. The Builder's Remedy podcast is a production of BuildSD. This episode was produced and edited by Samuel Sharp. All audiovisual content is © 2025 BuildSD contributors. All rights reserved. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The Builder's Remedy is a podcast from BuildSD about cities, communities, and the transit that connects them. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
