Welcome to The Brotherhood Podcast - built by the players, for the players! This is an official Duke Men's Basketball pod, where we have real convos with current/former players, coaches and staff.
Episode 1: Kyle Filipowski
The Brotherhood Podcast is here! In the debut episode, Ryan Young catches up with ACC Freshman of the Year Kyle Filipowski. The duo recap last season, Flip's decision to come back for his sophomore year and his new and improved hips. Stay tuned every Tuesday for new episodes throughout the year!
7/4/2023
38:55
Trailer
