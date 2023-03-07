Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Brotherhood Podcast

Duke Men's Basketball
Welcome to The Brotherhood Podcast - built by the players, for the players! This is an official Duke Men's Basketball pod, where we have real convos with curren...
SportsBasketballNewsSports News
Available Episodes

  • Episode 1: Kyle Filipowski
    The Brotherhood Podcast is here! In the debut episode, Ryan Young catches up with ACC Freshman of the Year Kyle Filipowski. The duo recap last season, Flip's decision to come back for his sophomore year and his new and improved hips. Stay tuned every Tuesday for new episodes throughout the year!
    7/4/2023
    38:55
  • Trailer
    Welcome to The Brotherhood Podcast - built by the players, for the players! We'll have interviews with current and former players and coaches, taking a look at their lives on and off the court - before, during and after their time at Duke. Stay tuned every Tuesday for a new episode!
    7/3/2023
    1:22

About The Brotherhood Podcast

Welcome to The Brotherhood Podcast - built by the players, for the players! This is an official Duke Men's Basketball pod, where we have real convos with current/former players, coaches and staff. Stay tuned every Tuesday for a new episode!
