Queen Charlotte Ep. 6: Crown Jewels AKA Under The Bed

In the Queen Charlotte finale, we all have to slide under the bed for a little safety. In future Bridgerton times, the Queen’s kids finally clap back at the good Queen/bad mom, while still trying to find her another heir, and a little hat gives away an old secret between Danbury and Violet in future Bridgerton times. In young Queen times, she has her first child, and gets to work on another. In both timelines, she ultimately fights through everyone and everything to find her King. We admit it: the end made us emo. Thanks for joining us on our boozy sprint through Queen Charlotte, and we can’t wait to be back for Bridgerton Season 3! Until then, we keep it going over on Patreon.com/kevinandjon. Follow us over at @thebridgertonbros on Insta, @brosbridgerton on Twitter.