The Bridgerton Bros is a podcast from comedian Kevin McCaffrey and writer Jon Daly, best friends who bring you the funniest, fanciest, drunkest show about the m... More
Available Episodes
Queen Charlotte Ep. 6: Crown Jewels AKA Under The Bed
In the Queen Charlotte finale, we all have to slide under the bed for a little safety. In future Bridgerton times, the Queen’s kids finally clap back at the good Queen/bad mom, while still trying to find her another heir, and a little hat gives away an old secret between Danbury and Violet in future Bridgerton times. In young Queen times, she has her first child, and gets to work on another. In both timelines, she ultimately fights through everyone and everything to find her King. We admit it: the end made us emo. Thanks for joining us on our boozy sprint through Queen Charlotte, and we can’t wait to be back for Bridgerton Season 3! Until then, we keep it going over on Patreon.com/kevinandjon. Follow us over at @thebridgertonbros on Insta, @brosbridgerton on Twitter.
5/8/2023
1:20:37
Queen Charlotte Ep. 5: Gardens in Bloom AKA We’re All Horny Again
It’s time for some vegetation-based sexual metaphors! We get a forbidden love story for young Lady Danbury, a hint at a future love story (or lust story) for the extremely worked up Violet Bridgerton, and Queen Charlotte thinks about bolting for Germany. Ultimately, she decides to stay, and fight, and try to save our George. Also there’s a wedding for people you absolutely do not care about, Eyebrows and Timothy SHAMalet. Rate and review us, and we'll put in a good word for ya with the newly horned up Mrs. Bridgerton! Follow us over at @thebridgertonbros on Insta, @brosbridgerton on Twitter, and join the extra fun at patreon.com/kevinandjon.
5/7/2023
1:05:25
Queen Charlotte Ep. 4: Holding the King AKA 50 Shades of the Monarchy
In an episode that is a significant amount of scenes we’ve literally seen before, we rewind and get the King George perspective of things to this point. We see him get the news of his wife to be, his ensuing episode, and his last ditch effort to try to “fix” himself, which leads him into the hands of a power hungry, abusive doctor. The good news is: he saved a cute lil’ doggie. Rate and review us, and we won't dunk ya in the ice bath! Follow us over at @thebridgertonbros on Insta, @brosbridgerton on Twitter, and join the extra fun at patreon.com/kevinandjon.
5/6/2023
58:51
Queen Charlotte Ep. 3: Even Days AKA Venus, Baby, Venus
The Queen and King are still beefin’, but that doesn’t mean they can’t put some good old-fashioned hate sex on a regular, every-other-day schedule. We get the OG Danbury Ball, a look at Bridgermom (Violet Ledger) as a child, with her racist mom and enabling (but better) dad, a death that we’ve actually been rooting for, and a big weird night for Farmer George…that ends with a pretty nice depiction of real love. Rate and review and you’ll be SO invited to our ball. Follow us over at @thebridgertonbros on Insta, @brosbridgerton on Twitter, and join the extra fun at patreon.com/kevinandjon.
5/5/2023
1:23:14
Queen Charlotte Ep. 2: Honeymoon Bliss AKA How’s His Bits?
The Queen goes from bored to pissed as she chases down her king, and asks the very important question: why no bone zone? Ultimately they locate that very important location (with no witnesses, which is apparently an innovation?), and said bone zone is a place their assistants have been enjoying together for a WHILE, apparently. Queen Danbury is a big highlight in this one, with a great showdown with the Queen Mother, and stepping up into the role as Charlotte’s bestie. Things aren’t all rosy though, as we end things with an unfortunate mother/son fight, an unfortunate door left open, and an unfortunate panic attack. And if it wasn’t too much trouble, a rating and a review would simply charm us. Follow us over at @thebridgertonbros on Insta, @brosbridgerton on Twitter, and join the extra fun at patreon.com/kevinandjon.
