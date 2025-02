The Bridge Podcast - Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A, Start - The many lives of Jon Chang

Perhaps the key to living a full life is to live many lives. On this episode of The Bridge, Travis Haley sits down with Jon Chang, the visionary behind Black Powder Red Earth—a visceral graphic novel narrative with it's own video and table top board game that reflects the inner mechanisms and complexity of modern military scenarios—and the founder of The Dread and Fear of Kings, a luxury men's wear label with a mission-driven focus. Jon's journey is tightly woven with Travis'. Both played crucial roles in developing Magpul Dynamics, where they redefined tactics, training and product innovation. When Travis left to establish Haley Strategic, Jon was right there with him, helping to shape the brand's foundation and direction. This episode delves into Jon's unique approach to storytelling and design, how his tactical expertise informed the creation of BPRE, and how that same precision and purpose is evident in his apparel line. Don't miss this conversation between two pioneers discussing the evolution of design within our industry and community.