Christian Nielsen: Meadows | Furnace Fest 2025 Series
Cullen and Mason chat with Christian from Meadows. They chat about what the hardcore community means to the band, what the band is up to these days, their upcoming Furnace Fest set, and much more.Check out Meadows: https://www.mdwsband.comGet tickets for Furnace Fest here: https://www.furnacefest.usFollow us on Instagram: instagram.com/theblacksheeppodcastSubscribe to our YouTube channel: youtube.com/@theblacksheeppodcastBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-blacksheep-podcast-presented-by-hm-magazine--2258933/support.
--------
1:03:41
--------
1:03:41
Chris DeMakes: Less Than Jake | Furnace Fest 2025 Series
Cullen and Mason chat with Chris DeMakes from Less Than Jake about the band's history, their legacy in ska, if they are making new music, and their upcoming show at Furnace Fest. Check out Less Than Jake here: https://lessthanjake.comGet tickets for Furnace Fest here: https://www.furnacefest.usFollow us on Instagram: instagram.com/theblacksheeppodcastSubscribe to our YouTube channel: youtube.com/@theblacksheeppodcastBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-blacksheep-podcast-presented-by-hm-magazine--2258933/support.
--------
46:36
--------
46:36
Andrew Herman: Johnny Booth | Furnace Fest 2025 Series
Cullen and Mason chat with Andrew Herman from Johnny Booth. They chat about the band's history, their love for hardcore music, their upcoming show at Furnace Fest, and much more.Check out Johnny Booth here: https://linktr.ee/JohnnyBoothGet tickets for Furnace Fest here: https://www.furnacefest.usFollow us on Instagram: instagram.com/theblacksheeppodcastSubscribe to our YouTube channel: youtube.com/@theblacksheeppodcastBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-blacksheep-podcast-presented-by-hm-magazine--2258933/support.
--------
1:11:16
--------
1:11:16
Mark Salomon: Stavesacre | Furnace Fest 2025 Series
Cullen and Mason chat with Mark Salomon from Stavesacre. They chat about Stavesacre's legacy, his thoughts about modern American Christianity and politics, and much more.Check out Stavesacre here: https://www.instagram.com/_stavesacre_Get tickets for Furnace Fest here: https://www.furnacefest.usFollow us on Instagram: instagram.com/theblacksheeppodcastSubscribe to our YouTube channel: youtube.com/@theblacksheeppodcastBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-blacksheep-podcast-presented-by-hm-magazine--2258933/support.
--------
53:36
--------
53:36
A.J. Barrette and Jordan Whelan: Still Remains | Furnace Fest 2025 Series
Cullen and Mason chat with AJ and Jordan from Still Remains. They chat about the band's history, their upcoming music, and much more.Check out Still Remains here: https://ffm.bio/stillremainsGet tickets for Furnace Fest here: https://www.furnacefest.usFollow us on Instagram: instagram.com/theblacksheeppodcastSubscribe to our YouTube channel: youtube.com/@theblacksheeppodcastBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-blacksheep-podcast-presented-by-hm-magazine--2258933/support.
About The BlackSheep Podcast: Presented by HM Magazine
A podcast for those who wⒶnder in music, faith, culture, and everything in between.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-blacksheep-podcast-presented-by-hm-magazine--2258933/support.