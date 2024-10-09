Big Jim Smith talks with Senator Jim Risch about the transition for President Trump, Trump's nominees and what Republicans are looking forward to in the next Congress.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Big Jim Smith Podcast 12/12/24
Big Jim Smith reads listener emails and reactions to past shows, past guest reactions and more!
Big Jim Smith with Greg Graf (post election)
Big Jim Smith chats with Idaho political pundit Greg Graf about the results of the 2024 Election. What happened, why, and what's next?
Big Jim Smith w Mike Moyle
Big Jim talks with Idaho Speaker of the House Mike Moyle. They discuss the recent Proposition 1 fight, out of state money influencing Idaho races and issues and take a look ahead to the next Idaho legislative session.
Big Jim Smith with Rep Russ Fulcher
Big Jim talks with Idaho District 1 Rep. Russ Fulcher regarding the last election, change in congressional power and the priorities ahead for 2025!