Ben examines President Trump's decision to pull the trigger on Iran's nuclear program and discusses the results of the NYC mayoral primary.
Senior Director of FDD's Iran Program Behnam Ben Taleblu provides his analysis of the escalating conflict in the Middle East.
Then, FOX News Senior National Correspondent Aishah Hasnie joins to talk Pacers, party divisions on Capitol Hill, and Senate Majority Leader Thune's leadership under President Trump.
Later, Ben shares more about the exciting announcement of his third child.
Will President Trump Go To War With Iran?
Ben discusses this weekend's 'No Kings' protests and unpacks the left's resistance to the future and AI.
FOX News Correspondent Lucas Tomlinson joins to discuss the latest developments out of the Israel-Iran conflict.
Former Speaker of the House and FOX News Contributor Newt Gingrich unpacks President Trump's historic reelection as detailed in his new book, Trump's Triumph: America's Greatest Comeback.
Then, Correspondent at The Spectator Kara Kennedy joins Ben and Christine to discuss Meghan Markle's latest PR shake-up and the Real Housewives franchise.
Democrats Whine About ICE As California Burns
Ben unpacks how the Democrats' poor politics and leadership led to the chaos that's unfolding in California. He's later joined by FOX News National Correspondent Matt Finn to share his reporting on the riots in Los Angeles.
Then, Founder of Pirate Wires Mike Solana joins to discuss the tensions between the tech industry and the populist right when it comes to labor and emerging technologies.
Later, Ben and Dylan react to Greta Thunberg's deportation from Israel and Justin Baldoni's dismissed lawsuit against Blake Lively.
Men Won't Stop Bullying Women In Sports
Ben is joined by former U.S. national gymnast and founder of XX-XY Athletics Jennifer Sey to discuss the continued controversy surrounding transgender athletes in women's sports.
He's then joined by FOX News National Correspondent Griff Jenkins to unpack the status of President Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' in the Senate, and Elon Musk's reaction to the legislation since his departure from DOGE. They later discuss the media's coverage of the terror attack in Boulder, CO.
Later, Ben, Dylan, and Christine talk Pacers, and Taylor Swift's buy back of her master recordings.
Each week Ben Domenech offers his perspective on the latest news of the day. With a new episode every week, the program welcomes politicians, authors, musicians and journalists for engaging interviews that go beyond the day’s headlines.