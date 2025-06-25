Democrats Whine About ICE As California Burns

Ben unpacks how the Democrats' poor politics and leadership led to the chaos that's unfolding in California. He's later joined by FOX News National Correspondent Matt Finn to share his reporting on the riots in Los Angeles. Then, Founder of Pirate Wires Mike Solana joins to discuss the tensions between the tech industry and the populist right when it comes to labor and emerging technologies. Later, Ben and Dylan react to Greta Thunberg's deportation from Israel and Justin Baldoni's dismissed lawsuit against Blake Lively. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices