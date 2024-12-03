Bryan Danielson: Retired?

This week, Brie is fresh off a big birthday, and the celebrations were far different between friends and family. She caught up with friends in New York City for a big night out, and when she got home, Bryan, Birdie, and Buddy threw her a family birthday party, and they might have been more excited than Brie was! As Thanksgiving approaches, Brie is grateful to spend time with the family, have her mother-in-law over, reconnect with her, and appreciate her passion for the chickens! Darlene and Bryan have been going all-out to rebuild the chicken coop to ensure Brie's girls are safe, secure, happy, and dry! Then Bryan joins Brie to talk about life outside of the ring. Is he actually retired? He breaks down how he's adjusting to being more involved in the family on a daily basis and finding new ways to ignite his creativity. Some of that inventiveness could be coming up with absurd scenarios and wild questions that drive Brie nuts. He's been off social media and has found it extremely beneficial. Brie also questions Bryan's obsession with their heights and their leg-to-torso ratios. He's fixated on it. He's also not interested in carving a turkey again this year after she was thrust into action at the carving station last year. Will be back slicing things up this year? Maybe! To close out the episode, Brie shares her pick for Inspiration & Affirmation, but it's something that Bryan doesn't quite agree with.