It’s a special episode of the Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki is back on the mic and speaking directly to you. It’s her words, her experience, her story, straight from Nikki.
Call Nikki & Brie at 833-GARCIA2 and leave a voicemail! Follow Nikki & Brie on Instagram, follow the show on Instagram and TikTok and send Nikki & Brie a message on Threads! Follow Bonita Bonita on Instagram Book a reservation at the Bonita Bonita Speakeasy To watch exclusive videos of this week’s episode, follow The Nikki & Brie Show on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok! You can also catch The Nikki & Brie Show on SiriusXM Stars 109!
--------
38:53
Second Helpings: The Best of Brie Solo
Today, we’re giving thanks for the best moments of Brie’s solo episode and highlighting some of her special guests! Look back at Brie’s progress with the chickens, the incident with Bryan’s Halloween costume, her awkward car crash when working for her mom as a receptionist, and then, to close this second helping episode, Brie’s Thanksgiving choices for Rapid Fire Classifier. Be sure to subscribe to the show and The Nikki & Brie Show on IG, FB, and TT; Nikki is returning to the show on Monday!
Call Nikki & Brie at 833-GARCIA2 and leave a voicemail! Follow Nikki & Brie on Instagram, follow the show on Instagram and TikTok and send Nikki & Brie a message on Threads! Follow Bonita Bonita on Instagram Book a reservation at the Bonita Bonita Speakeasy To watch exclusive videos of this week’s episode, follow The Nikki & Brie Show on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok! You can also catch The Nikki & Brie Show on SiriusXM Stars 109!
--------
32:27
Bryan Danielson: Retired?
This week, Brie is fresh off a big birthday, and the celebrations were far different between friends and family. She caught up with friends in New York City for a big night out, and when she got home, Bryan, Birdie, and Buddy threw her a family birthday party, and they might have been more excited than Brie was! As Thanksgiving approaches, Brie is grateful to spend time with the family, have her mother-in-law over, reconnect with her, and appreciate her passion for the chickens! Darlene and Bryan have been going all-out to rebuild the chicken coop to ensure Brie’s girls are safe, secure, happy, and dry! Then Bryan joins Brie to talk about life outside of the ring. Is he actually retired? He breaks down how he’s adjusting to being more involved in the family on a daily basis and finding new ways to ignite his creativity. Some of that inventiveness could be coming up with absurd scenarios and wild questions that drive Brie nuts. He’s been off social media and has found it extremely beneficial. Brie also questions Bryan’s obsession with their heights and their leg-to-torso ratios. He’s fixated on it. He’s also not interested in carving a turkey again this year after she was thrust into action at the carving station last year. Will be back slicing things up this year? Maybe! To close out the episode, Brie shares her pick for Inspiration & Affirmation, but it’s something that Bryan doesn’t quite agree with.
Call Nikki & Brie at 833-GARCIA2 and leave a voicemail! Follow Nikki & Brie on Instagram, follow the show on Instagram and TikTok and send Nikki & Brie a message on Threads! Follow Bonita Bonita on Instagram Book a reservation at the Bonita Bonita Speakeasy To watch exclusive videos of this week’s episode, follow The Nikki & Brie Show on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok! You can also catch The Nikki & Brie Show on SiriusXM Stars 109!
--------
1:00:20
Father Knows Best w/ Jon Garcia
Brie is celebrating Birthday Week on the Nikki & Brie Show with another special guest, the girls' dad, Jon (Tata to the kids)! Jon joins the show all the way from Mexico and recounts his experience when the girls were born, how he learned to tell them apart as babies, being a teen parent, his work in agriculture, and much more! He also opens up about making memories with Nikki & Brie, including some wild teenage years and proud moments; then, Brie tests his daughter's knowledge with another round of Brie-ond the Basics. Will he score better than Kathy on Monday's episode? The episode closes out with a thoughtful and emotional Inspiration & Affirmation that features a surprise special guest who wants to say hi to his Tata!
Call Nikki & Brie at 833-GARCIA2 and leave a voicemail! Follow Nikki & Brie on Instagram, follow the show on Instagram and TikTok and send Nikki & Brie a message on Threads! Follow Bonita Bonita on Instagram Book a reservation at the Bonita Bonita Speakeasy To watch exclusive videos of this week’s episode, follow The Nikki & Brie Show on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok! You can also catch The Nikki & Brie Show on SiriusXM Stars 109!
--------
52:04
Raising the Bar w/ Kathy Colace
Happy Monday! Today, Brie is joined by Kathy Colace (Gato to some, Mama Bella to many), the CEO Of JBN & Associates, and it’s all about business. Nikki & Brie are super proud that their mom and entrepreneurial icon, Kathy, has reached 25 years of success with her company, JBN. Today, she sits down with Brie to talk about her approach to business, her path to launching the company, what got her through uncertain times, and where she sees ahead for the business landscape. Kathy also answers YOUR questions about launching a business, the need for a college degree, personal health, some tips to get things going for 2025, and much more! Brie also gets Kathy to play a game, Brie-ond the Basics; that’s all about how well she knows Brie, and Wednesday, the twins’ dad, John, is going try to answer all the same questions. Who do you think is going to finish with the higher score? The episode winds down with Kathy’s pick for Inspiration & Affirmation, which is all about being your own boss and growing as a leader. To find out more about JBN check out their website Follow Kathy on Instagram
Call Nikki & Brie at 833-GARCIA2 and leave a voicemail! Follow Nikki & Brie on Instagram, follow the show on Instagram and TikTok and send Nikki & Brie a message on Threads! Follow Bonita Bonita on Instagram Book a reservation at the Bonita Bonita Speakeasy To watch exclusive videos of this week’s episode, follow The Nikki & Brie Show on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok! You can also catch The Nikki & Brie Show on SiriusXM Stars 109!
Every Monday and Wednesday, it’s like having happy hour with your best friends, the iconic duo Nikki & Brie, as they take you into their lives beyond the cameras and keep it 100 about being moms, sisters, entrepreneurs, and TV Personalities. From pop culture and fun games to life moments, join Nikki and Brie Garcia in their next chapter. Every episode, you’ll laugh, cry, feel inspired, and, most importantly, walk away feeling happy, seen, and motivated to be yourself! They also welcome special guests, friends and family, and much more. Pop that bottle and pour a glass with Nikki & Brie every Monday and Wednesday!