Send us a textIn this episode of The Audiophile’s Guide, hosts Robert and Sandra take a deep dive into the world of DACs—digital-to-analog converters—and why they’re one of the most important links in a modern audio system. From how they translate ones and zeros into lifelike music, to how architecture, filters, and power supply shape their character, they reveal what to listen for—and how the right DAC can breathe life into your digital collection.The Audiophile’s Guide publishes daily. Want to learn more or join the HiFi Family? Visit PS Audio. To get your own copy of Paul McGowan’s The Audiophile’s Guide, get it on Amazon.
--------
14:11
Speakers and the Listening room
Send us a textSpeakers don’t live in a vacuum—they live in your room. In this episode of The Audiophile’s Guide, we explore the powerful relationship between loudspeakers and the space around them. From boundary reflections to standing waves, discover how your room shapes everything you hear. Learn how placement, symmetry, and surface treatments can make or break imaging, tonal balance, and depth. The room is not the enemy—but it has to be understood to reveal the full truth of your system.The Audiophile’s Guide publishes daily. Want to learn more or join the HiFi Family? Visit PS Audio. To get your own copy of Paul McGowan’s The Audiophile’s Guide, get it on Amazon.
--------
11:07
Taming Room Reflections
Send us a textIn this episode of The Audiophile’s Guide, the spotlight is on taming the room—the final and often most overlooked component in any high-end system. Reflections, standing waves, and boundary effects can smear imaging and rob music of its clarity and depth. Learn how to take control of your space with thoughtful adjustments and treatments that reveal the system’s full potential. When the room stops fighting back, the music comes alive.The Audiophile’s Guide publishes daily. Want to learn more or join the HiFi Family? Visit PS Audio. To get your own copy of Paul McGowan’s The Audiophile’s Guide, get it on Amazon.
--------
11:16
The synergy of the HiFi chain
Send us a textWhat makes a great system more than the sum of its parts? In this episode of The Audiophile’s Guide, explore the often-overlooked art of synergy—how components speak to each other, electrically and sonically. Learn how matching tonal character, impedance, gain, and timing can unlock hidden performance and emotional impact. When synergy clicks, the system breathes as one, drawing you deeper into the music than any spec sheet ever could.The Audiophile’s Guide publishes daily. Want to learn more or join the HiFi Family? Visit PS Audio. To get your own copy of Paul McGowan’s The Audiophile’s Guide, get it on Amazon.
--------
11:06
Planar Magnetic speakers
Send us a textPlanar magnetic speakers offer a listening experience that’s fast, revealing, and nearly weightless—closer to the sound of real instruments than most traditional designs. In this episode of The Audiophile’s Guide, explore what makes these speakers different: ultra-low mass diaphragms, even magnetic drive, and wide dispersion. Hear why many audiophiles swear by their transparency and imaging, and what trade-offs—like power demands and placement challenges—come with the magic. When set up right, they simply disappear.The Audiophile’s Guide publishes daily. Want to learn more or join the HiFi Family? Visit PS Audio. To get your own copy of Paul McGowan’s The Audiophile’s Guide, get it on Amazon.
The Audiophile's Guide podcast is your invitation into the world of high-end audio, and connecting with me, Paul McGowan—a 50-year veteran in the art and science of sound and the co-founder and CEO of PS Audio. We do kind of a mind meld between me and our technologically connected hosts. Each episode is a fresh, no-nonsense exploration of how to bring music to life in your home, drawn from my decades of hands-on experience designing the gear that makes it happen.