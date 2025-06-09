Speakers and the Listening room

Send us a textSpeakers don’t live in a vacuum—they live in your room. In this episode of The Audiophile’s Guide, we explore the powerful relationship between loudspeakers and the space around them. From boundary reflections to standing waves, discover how your room shapes everything you hear. Learn how placement, symmetry, and surface treatments can make or break imaging, tonal balance, and depth. The room is not the enemy—but it has to be understood to reveal the full truth of your system.The Audiophile’s Guide publishes daily. Want to learn more or join the HiFi Family? Visit PS Audio. To get your own copy of Paul McGowan’s The Audiophile’s Guide, get it on Amazon.