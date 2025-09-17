A single gunshot silences one of America's most influential conservative voices. Charlie Kirk, the conservative firebrand and MAGA influencer, was shot dead at a university event in Utah. Germania Poleo Rodriguez is joined by campaigner Jack Anderton to discuss Charlie Kirk's meteoric rise to power; his influential role in the MAGA movement and Donald Trump's election victory; and what his assassination means for politics on both sides of the Atlantic. A Daily Mail Production. Seriously Popular. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

A single gunshot silences one of America's most influential conservative voices. Charlie Kirk, the conservative firebrand and MAGA influencer, was shot dead at a university event in Utah on Wednesday. Today, after a two-day manhunt to find the gunman, the authorities announced that they had arrested a suspect. He has been identifiedTyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah resident. Germania Poleo Rodriguez is joined by US Political Correspondent Tom Leonard to discuss the latest developments and whether the events of the last few days mark a watershed in American politics. A Daily Mail Production. Seriously Popular.

In this episode, we break down the latest revelations in the assassination of conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk. Host Germania speaks with Daily Mail reporter Josh Boswell, who shares exclusive details from police affidavits, text messages between the alleged shooter and his roommate, and new insights into the suspect's alleged motive, family dynamics, and involvement in online subcultures. Together, they explore how internet communities, political polarisation, and personal relationships may have converged to spark this shocking crime - and what happens next as Tyler Robinson is charged with murder and prosecutors say they will pursue the death penalty.A Daily Mail Production. Seriously Popular.

About The Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk's assassination in Utah has immediately sent shockwaves through U.S. politics. In a country already deeply divided, the killing of one of the most prominent conservative voices has raised urgent questions about political extremism, security, and the future of free expression.Hosted by Daily Mail's U.S. Politics Correspondent, Germania Rodriguez Poleo, this special series goes beyond the headlines. Across multiple episodes we'll piece together what happened on that day, track the investigation as it unfolds, and examine the forces that led to such an act of violence.Listeners will hear first-hand accounts from people that were there, analysis from political insiders, and insights from leading experts. Each episode will pull together the facts, the context, and the wider consequences, asking what this tells us about the state of American politics and where it may go next.