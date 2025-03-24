Breaking the Cycle: How to Stop Triangulation and Teach Healthy Conflict Resolution (Episode 152)
In Episode #152 of the Art of Raising Humans, Kyle and Sara tackle one of the biggest sources of division and tension in families—triangulation. They break down what it is, why it fuels constant conflict, and how it can quietly damage family relationships. But more importantly, they share practical, intentional steps parents can take to coach their kids in healthy conflict resolution. Learning to navigate disagreements effectively is a life skill that sets kids up for stronger relationships now and well into adulthood.
Are You Making This Mistake? What Kids Really Want in Sports & Activities! (Episode 151)
In this episode of The Art of Raising Humans, Kyle and Sara break down the biggest mistakes parents make when supporting their kids in sports and extracurricular activities. They reveal the #1 reason kids walk away and what they really need from us to stay engaged and confident. Whether your child is a serious athlete or just trying new things, this conversation will help you show up for them in the best way possible!
How playing with your children is easier and more important than you think it is! - with Georgie Wisen-Vincent” (Episode 150)
In Episode #150 of the "Art of Raising Humans", Sara and I interview the co-author of a brand new book called "The Way of Play". She is a nationally recognized play therapy expert. Georgie is the Founder/Director of The Play Strong Institute, a center devoted to the study, research, and practice of play therapy through a neurodevelopment lens, along with Dr. Bryson, the Founder/Executive Director of The Center for Connection, a multidisciplinary clinical practice in Southern California. Georgie is also a child, adolescent, and family psychotherapist and maintains a private practice at The Center for Connection.A graduate professor at Santa Clara University and active researcher in childhood play, attachment science, and mental health, Georgie studied play therapy at the University of Roehampton, London and is now in the final phase of her doctoral program.This episode will help all parents have a better understanding of the power or play and how it is vital for a child's development. Georgie does a great job helping parents engage play in a variety of ways and use it as a tool to more deeply connect and understand their children. Sara and I know how the busyness of life can make it tempting to put play to the side as we frantically complete the to do lists. However, when we prioritize play we notice that getting things done becomes a whole lot easier and more enjoyable.
“How roughhousing can dramatically change your relationship with your child!! - an interview with Dr. Anthony DeBenedet” (Episode 149)
In Episode #149 of the "Art of Raising Humans", Sara and I have a blast getting to talk with Dr. Anthony DeBenedet. Dr. Anthony is a practicing gastroenterologist, author, and behavioral-science enthusiast. He is the author of Playful Intelligence: The Power of Living Lightly in a Serious World, a book about the surprising ways that playfulness influences adulthood. He is also coauthor of Unplug and Play: The Ultimate Illustrated Guide to Roughhousing with Your Kids and The Art of Roughhousing: Good Old-Fashioned Horseplay and Why Every Kid Needs It, parenting books about the importance of parent–child physical play. His interviews and writings have run in various media outlets, including the New York Times, the Today show, the Washington Post, Psychology Today, and TIME Ideas. Dr. Anthony shares how roughhousing not only deepens our connections with our children but it actually helps wire their brains for emotional regulation. He also shares how this type of play teaches kids to get off of screens and explore more imaginative play. After this episode, parents will have all the information they need to start making roughhousing an important part of their play with their children.
What do I do if I think my child has autism or ADHD? - an interview with Holly Moses
In Episode #148 of the "Art of Raising Humans", Sara and I have an informative and entertaining interview with Holly Blanc Moses. Holly is a neurodivergent therapist and speaker. Over the last 27 years, she's been supporting neurodivergent children, teens, adults, and their families in the areas of emotional regulation, anxiety, depression, social interaction, and school success. Holly hosts The Autism ADHD Podcast, providing helpful information for parents, educators, and mental health therapists. Holly is also the mother of two neuro-spicy boys. In this podcast, Holly shares the steps parents should take if they believe their child may be autistic or have ADHD. She gives encouragement and hope for parents that may be struggling with children with a diagnosis.
Kyle and Sara Wester are Licensed Professional Counselors (LPCs) with over 20 years experience working with children and teenagers in Tulsa, Oklahoma.Their podcast will help you parent from a place of freedom, love, and courage. Their passion is to help you uncover areas of fear and shame in your parenting and inspire you to empower your children to become healthy adults.They use the latest research in neuroscience coupled with their own experience raising 3 children.