How playing with your children is easier and more important than you think it is! - with Georgie Wisen-Vincent” (Episode 150)

In Episode #150 of the "Art of Raising Humans", Sara and I interview the co-author of a brand new book called "The Way of Play". She is a nationally recognized play therapy expert. Georgie is the Founder/Director of The Play Strong Institute, a center devoted to the study, research, and practice of play therapy through a neurodevelopment lens, along with Dr. Bryson, the Founder/Executive Director of The Center for Connection, a multidisciplinary clinical practice in Southern California. Georgie is also a child, adolescent, and family psychotherapist and maintains a private practice at The Center for Connection.A graduate professor at Santa Clara University and active researcher in childhood play, attachment science, and mental health, Georgie studied play therapy at the University of Roehampton, London and is now in the final phase of her doctoral program.This episode will help all parents have a better understanding of the power or play and how it is vital for a child's development. Georgie does a great job helping parents engage play in a variety of ways and use it as a tool to more deeply connect and understand their children. Sara and I know how the busyness of life can make it tempting to put play to the side as we frantically complete the to do lists. However, when we prioritize play we notice that getting things done becomes a whole lot easier and more enjoyable.