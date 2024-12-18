Revolutionizing Nonprofit Fundraising: How AI is Shaping the Future with Sal Salpietro
In this episode of The AI Dude podcast, host Josh Hirsch, MS is joined by Sal Salpietro, Chief Community Officer at Fundraise Up and Board Secretary of Asia Wild. With a background in technology, digital marketing, and nonprofits, Sal discusses the power of AI in fundraising and donor engagement. From his experience as a digital fundraiser to his current role with Fundraise Up, Sal shares how nonprofits can use AI to enhance donor experiences and maximize impact.
Sal offers insights into how Fundraise Up has revolutionized nonprofit fundraising with frictionless technology, helping organizations increase donations and build lasting relationships with supporters. He also discusses how AI is used to personalize donor experiences, improve conversion rates, and even predict donor behavior. The conversation emphasizes the importance of removing friction in the donation process and the future potential of AI in the nonprofit space.
Key Topics:
The role of AI in transforming nonprofit fundraising.
How Fundraise Up is driving innovation in donor engagement.
The impact of frictionless donation technology on nonprofit success.
Practical uses of AI to personalize donor experiences and increase monthly giving.
The ethical considerations and privacy concerns around AI in fundraising.
Sal’s take on the future of digital fundraising and the evolving nonprofit tech landscape.
Chapters:
00:00 - Introduction to AI in Nonprofit Fundraising with Sal Salpietro02:00 - Sal’s Journey from Digital Fundraiser to Chief Community Officer06:00 - The Power of Frictionless Fundraising Technology09:00 - How AI Is Enhancing Monthly Donor Acquisition12:00 - The Importance of Mobile-Friendly Donation Pages15:00 - AI in Personalizing Donor Experiences18:00 - Ethical Use of AI in Fundraising21:00 - The Future of FundraiseUp and Digital Fundraising24:00 - Sal’s Favorite 1980s Movie and Final Reflections
Connect with Sal Salpietro:Website: fundraiseup.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/salvatoresalpietro
Connect with Josh Hirsch:Website: theaidude.aiLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshahirsch
--------
33:57
Leading the Charge in Fundraising: Embracing AI for a Smarter Future with Bill Stanczykiewicz
In this episode of The AI Dude podcast, host Josh Hirsch is joined by Bill Stanczykiewicz, Ed.D., Senior Assistant Dean for External Relations at the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy and Director of The Fund Raising School. Bill brings over 40 years of experience in the philanthropic sector, including roles at the Indiana Youth Institute and as a media personality. Bill and Josh discuss how artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the nonprofit sector, particularly in fundraising and donor engagement.
Bill shares how The Fund Raising School embraced AI early on, recognizing its potential to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in nonprofit operations. They discuss practical applications of AI, ethical considerations, and the critical need for transparency when integrating AI into fundraising efforts. Plus, Bill provides valuable insights into how nonprofits can navigate AI’s rapid evolution while maintaining a human-centered approach to philanthropy.
Key Topics:
The Fund Raising School’s proactive approach to AI education.
Practical applications of AI in nonprofit fundraising and donor engagement.
Ethical considerations and donor privacy concerns when using AI.
How AI is enhancing personalized donor experiences at scale.
The ongoing need for continuing education in AI for nonprofit professionals.
Chapters:
00:00 Introduction to AI in Fundraising with Bill Stanjkevich02:45 How the Fundraising School Adopted AI Early On06:00 AI’s Impact on Fundraising Operations and Efficiency09:30 Ethical and Privacy Concerns in AI for Nonprofits12:15 Practical AI Applications in Donor Engagement15:00 Addressing AI Bias and Ensuring Accuracy18:00 The Future of AI in Fundraising Education21:00 Navigating AI’s Rapid Evolution in the Nonprofit Sector24:00 Bill’s Favorite 1980s Movie and Final Reflections
Connect with Bill Stanczykiewicz, Ed.D.:Website: The Fund Raising SchoolLinkedIn: Bill Stanczykiewicz
Connect with Josh Hirsch, MS:Website: theAIdude.aiLinkedIn: Josh Hirsch
--------
25:21
Active Listening Meets AI: Humanizing Fundraising Strategies with Frank Mumford
In this episode of The AI Dude podcast, host Josh Hirsch chats with Frank Mumford, CFRE, fundraiser-turned-technology advocate and a leader in nonprofit innovation. With over 14 years of experience, including roles in university fundraising and at the Great Twin Cities United Way, Frank shares his journey from cold-calling as a teenager to becoming a champion of personalized donor stewardship.
Frank discusses the importance of active listening and human connection in fundraising, even in an era dominated by technology. Learn how AI tools like Gravyty are empowering nonprofits to streamline their processes, boost donor engagement, and achieve remarkable results—all while maintaining the critical human element in philanthropy.
Key Topics:
How active listening enhances donor relationships.
Balancing year-end giving with evergreen donor engagement.
The role of AI in uncovering donor insights and improving stewardship.
Challenges and solutions for ensuring AI accuracy and avoiding bias.
The future of mid-level donor engagement and the shift towards personalization.
Chapters:
00:00 Introduction to Active Listening and AI in Fundraising02:20 Frank Mumford’s Fundraising Journey06:45 Insights on Year-End Giving and Donor Behavior09:17 Using AI to Optimize Donor Engagement11:34 The Human Element in AI-Driven Fundraising16:11 Mitigating AI Bias and Double-Checking Data18:33 The Shift Towards Mid-Level Donor Engagement23:18 Balancing Time and Focus for Fundraisers25:39 Closing Reflections and Favorite 1980s Movies
Connect with Frank Mumford, CFRE:
Website: Gravyty
LinkedIn: Frank Mumford
Connect with Josh Hirsch:
Website: The AI Dude
LinkedIn: Josh Hirsch
--------
26:41
Building Relationships in Planned Giving: AI’s Role in the Human Touch with Chris McGown
In this episode of The AI Dude podcast, host Josh Hirsch
welcomes Chris McGown, founder and principal of Peak 9860, to explore how artificial intelligence is impacting the world of planned giving while keeping relationships at the heart of fundraising. With over 30 years of nonprofit development experience, Chris has cultivated $95 million in planned gifts and shares invaluable lessons from his career.
Together, Josh and Chris discuss the evolving role of AI in planned giving, from identifying prospects to crafting personalized messaging, and the critical importance of transparency and trust when integrating AI into nonprofit strategies. Chris shares heartfelt stories of donor relationships that underscore the power of human connection in inspiring legacy gifts.
Key Topics:
How AI analytics can identify and prioritize planned giving prospects.
The importance of building meaningful donor relationships in fundraising.
Transparency and ethical practices in AI-generated nonprofit communications.
Memorable donor stories that highlight the impact of planned giving.
Challenges nonprofits face in ensuring data accuracy for AI applications.
Chapters:
00:00 Introduction to Planned Giving and AI02:34 Chris McGown’s Career and Achievements in Nonprofit Development06:12 Balancing Relationships and Technology in Planned Giving09:52 Using AI to Identify Prospects and Personalize Messaging12:02 Challenges with Data Accuracy and AI in Nonprofits14:27 Transparency in AI-Generated Content16:40 Donor Skepticism in the Age of AI18:58 Ethical AI Practices and Building Donor Trust23:42 Chris’s Journey: The Story Behind Peak 986026:01 Fun and Reflection: Favorite 1980s Movies
Connect with Chris McGown:
Website: Peak 9860
LinkedIn: Christopher McGown
Connect with Josh Hirsch:
Website: The AI Dude
LinkedIn: Josh Hirsch
--------
28:05
AI, Simplicity, and Strategy: Revolutionizing Nonprofit Fundraising with Diana Otero
In this episode of The AI Dude podcast, host Josh Hirsch sits down with Diana Otero, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Bloomerang, to explore the intersection of AI and nonprofit innovation. With a deep background in volunteer-driven organizations, Diana shares how her experience maintaining trails for the Appalachian Trail Conservancy shaped her perspective on nonprofit operations and volunteer engagement.
Together, Josh and Diana discuss how Bloomerang is integrating AI into its platform to simplify donor management, enhance communications, and empower nonprofits to achieve more. Learn about the AI Content Assistant, a game-changing feature that helps nonprofits overcome writer’s block and create personalized donor interactions at scale—all while keeping donor privacy intact.
Key Topics:
How AI can be used for A/B testing to optimize fundraising campaigns.
The importance of clean data in segmentation and donor relationship-building.
Practical examples of using AI to simplify nonprofit operations and save time.
Diana’s insights on keeping the human element at the forefront of AI-driven communications.
Nonprofits need to adapt to technological advancements.
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to AI in Nonprofits
02:46 Diana Otero's Journey and Volunteer Experience
06:12 The Role of Bloomerang in Nonprofit Management
09:04 Integrating AI into Nonprofit Operations
11:58 AI Content Assistant: Enhancing Communication
14:50 User Experience and Feedback on AI Features
18:03 Future Developments in AI for Nonprofits
21:12 Personal Use of AI and Learning
24:01 Fun and Reflection: 1980s Movies and Balance
Welcome to The AI Dude, where host Josh Hirsch explores how AI is revolutionizing the nonprofit world. Joined by AI co-hosts Insight Iris and Logic Leo, Josh breaks down AI concepts like data analysis, predictive modeling, and donor engagement—turning complex tech into practical, actionable advice. Whether you're looking to streamline operations or make smarter decisions, this podcast is your go-to resource for leveraging AI to drive nonprofit success.