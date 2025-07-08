Partnering on Psych Meds: What Therapists Need to Know with Dr. Maria Ingalla DNP, PMHNP-BC

Earn Continuing Education Credits (CEs): By listening to this episode, you can earn CEs if you join the Affirm Academy! To learn more and register, visit affirmmentalhealth.com, and click on the "Join the Affirm Academy" button. SIGN IN: Affirm Academy Members: Log in to get your CEs! If you're already a member, you can log in to your account https://shaina-siber-sanderowitz.mykajabi.com/login to take your post-test/evaluation and get your certificate within minutes. SIGN UP: Become a member here: https://affirmmentalhealth.com/become-a-member/ Course Information: https://www.canva.com/design/DAGrMFVzLKQ/jqmpZUWaMHccXE5nw-1dxA/edit?utm_content=DAGrMFVzLKQ&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=sharebutton Episode Summary: In this episode of The Affirming Minds Podcast, Shaina sits down with psychiatric nurse practitioner, educator, and mental health advocate Maria Ingalla, founder of Paperflower Psychiatry, a neurodivergent-affirming practice rooted in compassion, accessibility, and social justice. Together, they tackle one of the most commonly misunderstood areas in clinical practice: psychiatric medication. If you're a non-prescribing therapist who feels unsure about how to talk to clients about meds—or how to collaborate with prescribers—this conversation will leave you feeling more informed, more confident, and more grounded in your role. Maria brings her signature no-BS style to break down the basics of psychopharm in a way that’s clear, compassionate, and completely accessible. She shares insights from her years in community mental health, tips for ethically supporting clients through medication changes, and why mental health professionals must stay vigilant in the face of growing political misinformation and stigma. Whether you’re new to the field or a seasoned clinician, this is essential listening for anyone who wants to integrate affirming, evidence-informed, and collaborative care into their work. --- Topics Covered: When therapy alone isn’t enough: signs a client may benefit from a med consult What therapists should—and shouldn’t—say about medication The role of SSRIs, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, and more (without needing a psychopharm textbook) How to collaborate with prescribers without overstepping scope Why psych meds are being politicized—and how that impacts your clients Real-world advice for supporting clients during med starts, switches, and tapers Tips for opening the door to med conversations with curiosity, not fear --- About Our Guest: Maria Ingalla is a board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioner, educator, and mental health advocate. She is the founder of Paperflower Psychiatry, a neurodivergent-affirming practice rooted in compassion, accessibility, and social justice. With a background in community mental health and a decade of experience working with children, trauma survivors, and underserved populations, Maria brings a deeply human lens to psychiatric care. Her clinical interests include neurodevelopmental conditions like autism and ADHD, trauma recovery, and medication management that centers the patient’s lived experience. She is especially passionate about dismantling systemic barriers in mental health, from Medicaid policy to stigma within professional spaces. Maria is also an educator, course creator, and content producer, known for her down-to-earth, no bullshit style on TikTok and YouTube, where she breaks down complex mental health topics for clinicians and the public alike. When she’s not building trauma-informed systems or supervising clinical teams, Maria can be found chasing her two toddlers, tending her herbal tea garden, or crafting raw, radical content on her podcast Brain Trash that calls out injustice and reimagines what psychiatric care should be. --- Resources Mentioned: Website: paperflowerpsychiatry.com Instagram: @paperflowerpsychiatry Podcast: Brain Trash: From DSM to Dumpster Fire TikTok: @drmariangalla --- Conflict of Interest Disclosure: The host, Shaina Siber-Sanderowitz, LCSW, is the Founder of Affirm Mental Health, an accredited CE provider. She receives financial compensation from Affirm Mental Health for the development and delivery of continuing education content. There are no other conflicts of interest to disclose. Disclaimer: This podcast is for educational purposes only. It is not a substitute for clinical training or treatment. If you or someone you know needs mental health support, please reach out to a licensed professional. --- Don't Forget to Subscribe: If you love this episode, be sure to follow The Affirming Minds Podcast wherever you listen to your podcasts. Share it on your socials and help us grow the community of engaged, empowered, and educated mental health professionals. Join the Conversation: What did you think of this episode? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Tag us on social media with your biggest takeaways! Find Us Here: https://www.affirmmentalhealth.com Instagram: @affirmmentalhealth YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AFFIRMMentalHealth Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556924200735 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shaina-siber-sanderowitz-905089249/ TikTok: @affirm_mental_health