The Affirming Minds Podcast
The Affirming Minds Podcast

Shaina Siber, LCSW
Education
The Affirming Minds Podcast
  • Navigating Dementia and Brain Changes: A Clinician’s Guide to Caregiver Support with Michelle Zipser, LMSW
    Earn Continuing Education Credits (CEs): By listening to this episode, you can earn CEs if you join the Affirm Academy! To learn more and register, visit affirmmentalhealth.com, and click on the "Join the Affirm Academy" button. SIGN IN: Affirm Academy Members: Log in to get your CEs! If you're already a member, you can log in to your account https://shaina-siber-sanderowitz.mykajabi.com/login to take your post-test/evaluation and get your certificate within minutes. SIGN UP: Become a member here: https://affirmmentalhealth.com/become-a-member/ Course Information: https://www.canva.com/design/DAGsgCVBvZw/WUvWX6znQ6KLK-Y3qdtC_w/edit?utm_content=DAGsgCVBvZw&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=sharebutton Episode Summary: In this deeply compassionate and clinically rich episode, host Shaina Siber-Sanderowitz, LCSW is joined by Michelle Zipser, LMSW—a seasoned therapist with over 22 years of experience supporting individuals and families impacted by dementia and life transitions related to brain changes. Michelle shares her insights from years in hospice and palliative care and her private practice, where she works closely with care partners navigating the emotional, psychological, and logistical toll of supporting a loved one with dementia. Together, we explore the challenges of ambiguous loss, caregiver identity shifts, compassion fatigue, and the trauma-informed clinical strategies therapists can use to support clients in these roles with empathy, nuance, and evidence-informed care. --- Topics Covered: Common emotional and psychological challenges caregivers face, including grief, guilt, anger, and exhaustion How ambiguous loss and identity shifts impact care partners over time The difference between “caregiver” and “care partner” language—and why it matters Strategies to support caregiver resilience, including mindfulness, EMDR, psychoeducation, and ritual When—and how—to help caregivers explore boundaries, role expectations, and even the choice to say no Systemic barriers to dementia care and the importance of clinician advocacy How to bring a person-centered, trauma-informed lens to dementia work in therapy --- Resources: Duet: Partners in Health & Aging Free support groups, resources, and counseling for family caregivers, including those supporting loved ones with dementia. Website: https://duetaz.org/family-caregivers Barrow Neurological Institute – Alzheimer’s & Memory Disorders Program Offers diagnostic care, educational materials, and support for individuals with Alzheimer’s and other memory disorders, as well as their care partners. Website: https://www.barrowneuro.org/centers-programs/alzheimers-and-memory-disorders Lisa Miller, Ph.D. Researcher and clinical psychologist specializing in the connection between spirituality and depression; author of The Awakened Brain. Website: https://www.lisamillerphd.com --- About Our Guest: Michelle is a therapist, educator, and consultant with over two decades of experience supporting individuals and families through dementia and life transitions. She spent nearly 20 years as a medical social worker at Hospice of the Valley before opening her private practice. Michelle brings deep empathy, advocacy, and insight to her work with care partners and older adults facing brain changes and cognitive decline. --- Conflict of Interest Disclosure: The host, Shaina Siber-Sanderowitz, LCSW, is the Founder of Affirm Mental Health, an accredited CE provider. She receives financial compensation from Affirm Mental Health for the development and delivery of continuing education content. There are no other conflicts of interest to disclose. Disclaimer: This podcast is for educational purposes only. It is not a substitute for clinical training or treatment. If you or someone you know needs mental health support, please reach out to a licensed professional. --- Don't Forget to Subscribe: If you love this episode, be sure to follow The Affirming Minds Podcast wherever you listen to your podcasts. Share it on your socials and help us grow the community of engaged, empowered, and educated mental health professionals. Join the Conversation: What did you think of this episode? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Tag us on social media with your biggest takeaways! Find Us Here: https://www.affirmmentalhealth.com Instagram: @affirmmentalhealth YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AFFIRMMentalHealth Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556924200735 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shaina-siber-sanderowitz-905089249/ TikTok: @affirm_mental_health
    52:05
  • Intimate Partner Violence: A Clinical Guide to Affirming, Trauma-Informed Support with Catrina Drinning-Davis, LPC-S, CCTP
    Earn Continuing Education Credits (CEs): By listening to this episode, you can earn CEs if you join the Affirm Academy! To learn more and register, visit affirmmentalhealth.com, and click on the "Join the Affirm Academy" button. SIGN IN: Affirm Academy Members: Log in to get your CEs! If you're already a member, you can log in to your account https://shaina-siber-sanderowitz.mykajabi.com/login to take your post-test/evaluation and get your certificate within minutes. SIGN UP: Become a member here: https://affirmmentalhealth.com/become-a-member/ Course Information: https://www.canva.com/design/DAGr3EKa8Q0/wVAqVhTkNBhS1yJke7zrYg/edit?utm_content=DAGr3EKa8Q0&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=sharebutton Episode Summary: In this episode of The Affirming Minds Podcast, host Shaina Siber is joined by EMDR-certified trauma therapist Catrina Drinning-Davis, LPC-S to explore clinical considerations when working with individuals impacted by intimate partner violence (IPV). This episode blends therapeutic insights with trauma-informed strategies to support clinicians in providing compassionate, affirming care to survivors of IPV. Trigger Warning: This episode includes discussions of domestic violence, strangulation, homicide risk, and structural oppression. Please listen with care. --- Topics Covered: How IPV may present in therapy Safety planning tools that support harm reduction—whether or not a client is ready to leave High-risk indicators such as strangulation, stalking, and firearm access Why clinicians shouldn’t wait for clients to label abuse before taking steps to enhance safety How systemic and structural forces like poverty, racism, patriarchy, and immigration status affect survivors’ access to support The importance of client autonomy and why some common interventions may unintentionally replicate control --- About Our Guest: Catrina Drinning-Davis, LPC-S is a licensed professional counselor and supervisor based in Texas, with authorization to work with clients in Arizona, Florida, South Carolina, and Virginia. She is an EMDR-certified therapist specializing in supporting survivors of domestic and relationship abuse. Her work centers empowerment, autonomy, and reconnection with inner strength. --- Conflict of Interest Disclosure: The host, Shaina Siber-Sanderowitz, LCSW, is the Founder of Affirm Mental Health, an accredited CE provider. She receives financial compensation from Affirm Mental Health for the development and delivery of continuing education content. There are no other conflicts of interest to disclose. Disclaimer: This podcast is for educational purposes only. It is not a substitute for clinical training or treatment. If you or someone you know needs mental health support, please reach out to a licensed professional. --- Don't Forget to Subscribe: If you love this episode, be sure to follow The Affirming Minds Podcast wherever you listen to your podcasts. Share it on your socials and help us grow the community of engaged, empowered, and educated mental health professionals. Join the Conversation: What did you think of this episode? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Tag us on social media with your biggest takeaways! Find Us Here: https://www.affirmmentalhealth.com Instagram: @affirmmentalhealth YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AFFIRMMentalHealth Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556924200735 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shaina-siber-sanderowitz-905089249/ TikTok: @affirm_mental_health
    51:27
  • Partnering on Psych Meds: What Therapists Need to Know with Dr. Maria Ingalla DNP, PMHNP-BC
    Earn Continuing Education Credits (CEs): By listening to this episode, you can earn CEs if you join the Affirm Academy! To learn more and register, visit affirmmentalhealth.com, and click on the "Join the Affirm Academy" button. SIGN IN: Affirm Academy Members: Log in to get your CEs! If you're already a member, you can log in to your account https://shaina-siber-sanderowitz.mykajabi.com/login to take your post-test/evaluation and get your certificate within minutes. SIGN UP: Become a member here: https://affirmmentalhealth.com/become-a-member/ Course Information: https://www.canva.com/design/DAGrMFVzLKQ/jqmpZUWaMHccXE5nw-1dxA/edit?utm_content=DAGrMFVzLKQ&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=sharebutton Episode Summary: In this episode of The Affirming Minds Podcast, Shaina sits down with psychiatric nurse practitioner, educator, and mental health advocate Maria Ingalla, founder of Paperflower Psychiatry, a neurodivergent-affirming practice rooted in compassion, accessibility, and social justice. Together, they tackle one of the most commonly misunderstood areas in clinical practice: psychiatric medication. If you're a non-prescribing therapist who feels unsure about how to talk to clients about meds—or how to collaborate with prescribers—this conversation will leave you feeling more informed, more confident, and more grounded in your role. Maria brings her signature no-BS style to break down the basics of psychopharm in a way that’s clear, compassionate, and completely accessible. She shares insights from her years in community mental health, tips for ethically supporting clients through medication changes, and why mental health professionals must stay vigilant in the face of growing political misinformation and stigma. Whether you’re new to the field or a seasoned clinician, this is essential listening for anyone who wants to integrate affirming, evidence-informed, and collaborative care into their work. --- Topics Covered: When therapy alone isn’t enough: signs a client may benefit from a med consult What therapists should—and shouldn’t—say about medication The role of SSRIs, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, and more (without needing a psychopharm textbook) How to collaborate with prescribers without overstepping scope Why psych meds are being politicized—and how that impacts your clients Real-world advice for supporting clients during med starts, switches, and tapers Tips for opening the door to med conversations with curiosity, not fear --- About Our Guest: Maria Ingalla is a board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioner, educator, and mental health advocate. She is the founder of Paperflower Psychiatry, a neurodivergent-affirming practice rooted in compassion, accessibility, and social justice. With a background in community mental health and a decade of experience working with children, trauma survivors, and underserved populations, Maria brings a deeply human lens to psychiatric care. Her clinical interests include neurodevelopmental conditions like autism and ADHD, trauma recovery, and medication management that centers the patient’s lived experience. She is especially passionate about dismantling systemic barriers in mental health, from Medicaid policy to stigma within professional spaces. Maria is also an educator, course creator, and content producer, known for her down-to-earth, no bullshit style on TikTok and YouTube, where she breaks down complex mental health topics for clinicians and the public alike. When she’s not building trauma-informed systems or supervising clinical teams, Maria can be found chasing her two toddlers, tending her herbal tea garden, or crafting raw, radical content on her podcast Brain Trash that calls out injustice and reimagines what psychiatric care should be. --- Resources Mentioned: Website: paperflowerpsychiatry.com Instagram: @paperflowerpsychiatry Podcast: Brain Trash: From DSM to Dumpster Fire TikTok: @drmariangalla --- Conflict of Interest Disclosure: The host, Shaina Siber-Sanderowitz, LCSW, is the Founder of Affirm Mental Health, an accredited CE provider. She receives financial compensation from Affirm Mental Health for the development and delivery of continuing education content. There are no other conflicts of interest to disclose. Disclaimer: This podcast is for educational purposes only. It is not a substitute for clinical training or treatment. If you or someone you know needs mental health support, please reach out to a licensed professional. --- Don't Forget to Subscribe: If you love this episode, be sure to follow The Affirming Minds Podcast wherever you listen to your podcasts. Share it on your socials and help us grow the community of engaged, empowered, and educated mental health professionals. Join the Conversation: What did you think of this episode? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Tag us on social media with your biggest takeaways! Find Us Here: https://www.affirmmentalhealth.com Instagram: @affirmmentalhealth YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AFFIRMMentalHealth Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556924200735 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shaina-siber-sanderowitz-905089249/ TikTok: @affirm_mental_health
    52:57
  • Internal Family Systems: Parts, Protectors, and Permission in IFS with Kendhal Hart, PsyD, LPC-S
    Earn Continuing Education Credits (CEs): By listening to this episode, you can earn CEs if you join the Affirm Academy! To learn more and register, visit affirmmentalhealth.com, and click on the "Join the Affirm Academy" button. SIGN IN: Affirm Academy Members: Log in to get your CEs! If you're already a member, you can log in to your account https://shaina-siber-sanderowitz.mykajabi.com/login to take your post-test/evaluation and get your certificate within minutes. SIGN UP: Become a member here: https://affirmmentalhealth.com/become-a-member/ Course Information: https://www.canva.com/design/DAGp4BJwVVA/7oGUd4ZQc5rI93u6Izwbig/edit?utm_content=DAGp4BJwVVA&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=sharebutton Episode Summary: In this rich and wide-ranging conversation, Dr. Kendhal Hart joins host Shaina Siber to demystify Internal Family Systems (IFS) therapy and explore how it can be powerfully integrated with EMDR to support trauma healing. A seasoned educator, IFS Consultant, and EMDRIA-Approved Trainer, Kendhal brings warmth, wisdom, and clinical clarity to a topic that has inspired both buzz and confusion in the therapy world. Together, Shaina and Kendhal unpack foundational IFS concepts—like protectors, exiles, blending, and Self-energy—while reflecting on real-life clinical applications, therapist parts in the room, and how IFS fosters consent, choice, and compassion. Whether you’re new to parts work or looking to deepen your integration across modalities, this episode offers both practical strategies and moments of soulful resonance. --- Topics Covered: The core principles of Internal Family Systems therapy and the roles of protectors, exiles, and Self-energy How IFS complements and enhances EMDR, especially with highly protected or trauma-impacted clients Clinical strategies to help clients unblend from parts and access Self-energy Ethical and trauma-informed implications of the IFS stance that “all parts are welcome” How to introduce IFS concepts to skeptical or non-clinical clients The therapist’s inner system: working with your own parts in the therapy room --- About Our Guest: Dr. Kendhal Hart is a trauma therapist, educator, and consultant specializing in the integration of EMDR and Internal Family Systems (IFS). She is an IFS Institute Approved Clinical Consultant, EMDRIA-Approved Basic Trainer, and the author of the forthcoming book Treating Trauma with EMDR and IFS: A Clinician’s Guide to Integrating Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing Therapy with Internal Family Systems (October 2025). She is passionate about accessibility, anti-oppressive practice, and therapist sustainability. Learn more at kendhalhart.com --- Resources Mentioned: Internal Family Systems (IFS Institute): https://ifs-institute.com EMDRIA: https://www.emdria.org --- Conflict of Interest Disclosure: The host, Shaina Siber-Sanderowitz, LCSW, is the Founder of Affirm Mental Health, an accredited CE provider. She receives financial compensation from Affirm Mental Health for the development and delivery of continuing education content. There are no other conflicts of interest to disclose. Disclaimer: This podcast is for educational purposes only. It is not a substitute for clinical training or treatment. If you or someone you know needs mental health support, please reach out to a licensed professional. --- Don't Forget to Subscribe: If you love this episode, be sure to follow The Affirming Minds Podcast wherever you listen to your podcasts. Share it on your socials and help us grow the community of engaged, empowered, and educated mental health professionals. Join the Conversation: What did you think of this episode? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Tag us on social media with your biggest takeaways! Find Us Here: https://www.affirmmentalhealth.com Instagram: @affirmmentalhealth YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AFFIRMMentalHealth Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556924200735 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shaina-siber-sanderowitz-905089249/ TikTok: @affirm_mental_health
    1:13:45
  • Perinatal Mental Health: Clinical Blind Spots, Policy Gaps, and the Path Forward with Elyse Springer, LMFT, PMH-C
    Earn Continuing Education Credits (CEs): By listening to this episode, you can earn CEs if you join the Affirm Academy! To learn more and register, visit affirmmentalhealth.com, and click on the "Join the Affirm Academy" button. SIGN IN: Affirm Academy Members: Log in to get your CEs! If you're already a member, you can log in to your account https://shaina-siber-sanderowitz.mykajabi.com/login to take your post-test/evaluation and get your certificate within minutes. SIGN UP: Become a member here: https://affirmmentalhealth.com/become-a-member/ Course Information: https://www.canva.com/design/DAGpP-2Z520/xhXO_oMzQaFYT1r5kTugQQ/edit?utm_content=DAGpP-2Z520&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=sharebutton Episode Summary: In this episode of The Affirming Minds Podcast, Shaina is joined by perinatal mental health expert and advocate Elyse Springer, MA-CLP, LMFT, PMH-C, for a rich and deeply human conversation on the realities of working with clients during the perinatal period. They explore what often gets overlooked in clinical training, how systemic gaps in policy and access compound suffering, and what therapists can do right now to offer more competent, compassionate, and inclusive care. While this conversation primarily centers on experiences related to wanted pregnancies, Elyse brings a nuanced lens that honors the full spectrum of perinatal experiences—including loss, trauma, non-birthing partner mental health, intersectionality, and the social determinants that shape who gets care and who gets missed. Elyse also shares powerful insights from her own personal journey, and offers practical, evidence-based strategies for assessing and supporting perinatal clients in both individual and systemic contexts. This episode is essential listening for any therapist working with adults, couples, or families—and especially for those looking to deepen their confidence and competence in this vital area of care. --- Topics Covered: Defining perinatal mental health beyond postpartum depression Clinical presentations of perinatal OCD, PTSD, and psychosis Ego-syntonic vs. ego-dystonic thoughts: why the distinction matters Mental health risks and hormonal shifts in non-birthing partners Why inclusive language and frameworks matter in perinatal care The absence of required training—and what clinicians can do about it Systemic barriers to access and advocacy opportunities at the policy level Trauma-informed approaches and integrative treatment modalities Shame reduction, storytelling, and the importance of psychoeducation --- About Our Guest: Elyse Springer, MA-CLP, LMFT, PMH-C is a licensed marriage and family therapist in California, Oregon, and Washington specializing in perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, pregnancy and infant loss, LGBTQIA+ affirming care, trauma, anxiety, OCD, and HIV/AIDS. She is certified in EMDR, Interpersonal Psychotherapy, and Perinatal Mental Health. Elyse is the Policy and Advocacy Chair for Postpartum Support International California, an emeritus board member and faculty trainer with Maternal Mental Health NOW, and a trainer for Return to Zero: H.O.P.E. and Love, Dad. She maintains a clinical practice and lives in Los Angeles. --- Resources Mentioned: Postpartum Support International https://www.postpartum.net Maternal Mental Health NOW https://www.maternalmentalhealthnow.org Return to Zero: H.O.P.E. https://rtzhope.org Love, Dad https://love-dad.org/ Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health – U.S. State Report Cards https://policycentermmh.org/state-report-cards/ Elyse Springer’s Website https://www.elysespringer.com --- Conflict of Interest Disclosure: The host, Shaina Siber-Sanderowitz, LCSW, is the Founder of Affirm Mental Health, an accredited CE provider. She receives financial compensation from Affirm Mental Health for the development and delivery of continuing education content. There are no other conflicts of interest to disclose. Disclaimer: This podcast is for educational purposes only. It is not a substitute for clinical training or treatment. If you or someone you know needs mental health support, please reach out to a licensed professional. --- Don't Forget to Subscribe: If you love this episode, be sure to follow The Affirming Minds Podcast wherever you listen to your podcasts. Share it on your socials and help us grow the community of engaged, empowered, and educated mental health professionals. Join the Conversation: What did you think of this episode? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Tag us on social media with your biggest takeaways! Find Us Here: https://www.affirmmentalhealth.com Instagram: @affirmmentalhealth YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AFFIRMMentalHealth Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556924200735 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shaina-siber-sanderowitz-905089249/ TikTok: @affirm_mental_health
    1:10:38

About The Affirming Minds Podcast

Build your elite therapeutic toolkit learning through expert-led "pod-courses" and interviews. CEs available for Affirm Academy members.
Education

