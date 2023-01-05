YouTube cook Adam Ragusea offers his weekly views on food and food-adjacent topics, and occasionally talks to someone else. More
Rejoice! Incretin mimetics may spell the end of obesity (E55)
A 2021 literature review on incretin mimetics (like Ozempic) and their efficacy for weight loss: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7910956/
A more approachable summary of the research from Harvard School of Public Health: https://www.health.harvard.edu/heart-health/the-new-diabetes-drugs-your-best-shot-for-weight-loss
5/1/2023
56:42
Why food science doesn't answer all my questions (E54)
Thanks to the Penn State Food Science Club for inviting me to speak! https://agsci.psu.edu/students/clubs/food-science
4/24/2023
51:05
The sound plants make when you hurt them (E53)
2023 Israeli study on the sounds made by plants under stress: https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(23)00262-3
4/17/2023
50:52
Thoughts on Chick-fil-A (E52)
4/10/2023
1:20:49
How music affects food and eating (E51)
2017 literature review on the effects of music on retail consumer behavior: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0969698916306221