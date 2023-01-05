Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
YouTube cook Adam Ragusea offers his weekly views on food and food-adjacent topics, and occasionally talks to someone else. More
YouTube cook Adam Ragusea offers his weekly views on food and food-adjacent topics, and occasionally talks to someone else. More

Available Episodes

5 of 58
  • Rejoice! Incretin mimetics may spell the end of obesity (E55)
    Thanks to LMNT for sponsoring! Get a free sample pack with any purchase: https://DrinkLMNT.com/Adam Thanks to Magic Spoon for sponsoring! Get $5 off your custom variety box with my code RAGUSEA: https://magicspoon.com/RAGUSEA A 2021 literature review on incretin mimetics (like Ozempic) and their efficacy for weight loss: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7910956/ A more approachable summary of the research from Harvard School of Public Health: https://www.health.harvard.edu/heart-health/the-new-diabetes-drugs-your-best-shot-for-weight-loss
    5/1/2023
    56:42
  • Why food science doesn't answer all my questions (E54)
    Thanks to Manscaped for sponsoring! Get 20% Off and free shipping with the code RAGUSEA at https://manscaped.com Thanks to Indeed for sponsoring! Start hiring now at https://indeed.com/ragusea Thanks to the Penn State Food Science Club for inviting me to speak! https://agsci.psu.edu/students/clubs/food-science
    4/24/2023
    51:05
  • The sound plants make when you hurt them (E53)
    Thanks to ButcherBox for sponsoring! Get free chicken thighs for a year plus $20 off your first box when you sign up now: https://butcherbox.com/ragusea Thanks to Trade Coffee for sponsoring! Get a free bag of coffee with any subscription: https://drinktrade.com/adamshow 2023 Israeli study on the sounds made by plants under stress: https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(23)00262-3
    4/17/2023
    50:52
  • Thoughts on Chick-fil-A (E52)
    Thanks to Masterworks for sponsoring! Skip the waitlist and invest in blue-chip art for the very first time by signing up for Masterworks: https://www.masterworks.art/ragusea Purchase shares in great masterpieces from artists like Pablo Picasso, Banksy, Andy Warhol, and more.  See important Masterworks disclosures: https://www.masterworks.com/cd
    4/10/2023
    1:20:49
  • How music affects food and eating (E51)
    Thanks to LMNT for sponsoring! Get a free sample pack with any purchase: https://DrinkLMNT.com/Adam Thanks to Indeed for sponsoring! Start hiring now and only pay for quality applications that match your must-have job requirements: https://indeed.com/ragusea 2017 literature review on the effects of music on retail consumer behavior: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0969698916306221
    4/3/2023
    49:00

About The Adam Ragusea Podcast

YouTube cook Adam Ragusea offers his weekly views on food and food-adjacent topics, and occasionally talks to someone else.
