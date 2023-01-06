Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Action Academy | Millionaire Mentorship For Your Life & Business

Podcast The Action Academy | Millionaire Mentorship For Your Life & Business
Brian Luebben
The #1 daily entrepreneurship resource that takes you from "working a job you hate" to "living a life you love". We interview multi-millionaire entrepreneurs to... More
The #1 daily entrepreneurship resource that takes you from "working a job you hate" to "living a life you love". We interview multi-millionaire entrepreneurs to... More

  • NNN Leases In Nashville: How Tyler Cauble Built a $50,000,000 Commercial Real Estate Portfolio In His Hometown
    Tyler Cauble is a massive commercial real estate investor, broker, and developer in Nashville, TN. Our guest, Tyler Cauble, shares his incredible journey into the world of commercial real estate and how he transitioned from leasing agent to developing multi-million dollar projects like a massive 32-acre master plan community.If you're thinking about taking the plunge into real estate syndications, this episode is for you! We delve into the potential risks and rewards associated with this type of investment, as well as how it compares to traditional single-family homes and smaller commercial properties. Plus, we touch on the opportunities in land flipping and the crucial importance of having a side hustle to cover expenses.But what does it take to stay ahead of the competition and succeed in today's market? Tyler sheds light on the critical role of branding and audience building in investment success, and how establishing a powerful brand can give you the winning edge. Don't miss this informative and inspiring conversation that covers a wide range of topics related to commercial real estate investing, development, and creating long-term [email protected]_in_nashvilleAre you wanting to: Make More Money (Passively & Actively) ? Find Peers, Mentors, Partners, and Friends (Like YOU) ? Replace your 9-5 Salary through real estate and business acquisition within six to twelve months? If So - Click the Link below and let's chat for 15 minutes. I'll coach you for free:Apply For The Action Academy CommunityFor Frameworks, Freedom Tips, and Millionaire Financial Breakdowns:Join Our Weekly Newsletter Twitter @theactionpodIG @brianluebbenTiktok @brianluebben
    6/1/2023
    40:27
  • The Japanese Business Principle That Toyota Used To Become The # 1 Car Company In The World
    What if you could revolutionize your business by applying the same Japanese concept that Toyota used to become the world's leading manufacturer? Join us on this episode of Action Academy podcast as we explore the story of the Toyota Sienna minivan and its engineer, Yuji Yokio, who used the principle of Genchi Genbutsu to achieve a 60% increase in sales year over year. Discover how Yuji's adventurous journey to the US led to direct customer feedback and invaluable insights into what truly mattered to minivan buyers – the experience of the children and family. Learn how to implement Genchi Genbutsu in your own life and business with our three actionable tips, from conversing with your customers to learning from others in your industry and conducting your own market research. Don't miss this eye-opening conversation that will help you boost your operational efficiency and achieve financial independence through the power of Genchi Genbutsu!Are you wanting to: Make More Money (Passively & Actively) ? Find Peers, Mentors, Partners, and Friends (Like YOU) ? Replace your 9-5 Salary through real estate and business acquisition within six to twelve months? If So - Click the Link below and let's chat for 15 minutes. I'll coach you for free:Apply For The Action Academy CommunityFor Frameworks, Freedom Tips, and Millionaire Financial Breakdowns:Join Our Weekly Newsletter Twitter @theactionpodIG @brianluebbenTiktok @brianluebben
    5/31/2023
    8:37
  • From 300 Ft Shack To Success: The Journey From $0 To Building A 100+ Million Dollar Business Empire w/ Ben Kinney
    What does it take to build a business empire worth over a hundred million dollars? Join us as we sit down with the incredibly successful entrepreneur, Ben Kinney, who shares his insights on wealth building, business ownership, and the importance of giving back. From his humble beginnings in a 300-square-foot shack, Ben's journey has led him to multiple real estate franchises and businesses ranking in the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies.Discover the powerful art of saying "no" and how prioritizing what truly matters in life and business can lead to long-term wealth. Ben opens up about the significance of building strong relationships, the importance of nurturing a competent team, and how helping others can propel you to achieve your own goals. Get a glimpse into Ben's ventures and learn the invaluable lessons he's gathered along the way.Lastly, we explore the growth of podcast audiences and Ben's ambitious two-year vision of helping over one million people achieve financial freedom. Be a part of this remarkable journey and help us make this dream a reality. You won't want to miss this unique and engaging conversation with the one and only Ben Kinney - an opportunity to uncover valuable insights that could transform your life and business for the better.Are you wanting to: Make More Money (Passively & Actively) ? Find Peers, Mentors, Partners, and Friends (Like YOU) ? Replace your 9-5 Salary through real estate and business acquisition within six to twelve months? If So - Click the Link below and let's chat for 15 minutes. I'll coach you for free:Apply For The Action Academy CommunityFor Frameworks, Freedom Tips, and Millionaire Financial Breakdowns:Join Our Weekly Newsletter Twitter @theactionpodIG @brianluebbenTiktok @brianluebben
    5/30/2023
    49:31
  • I'm Selling My Real Estate! (Here's The Emotional & Logical Reasons Why)
    Do your investments match your vision? Let's talk about it today!Are you wanting to: Make More Money (Passively & Actively) ? Find Peers, Mentors, Partners, and Friends (Like YOU) ? Replace your 9-5 Salary through real estate and business acquisition within six to twelve months? If So - Click the Link below and let's chat for 15 minutes. I'll coach you for free:Apply For The Action Academy CommunityFor Frameworks, Freedom Tips, and Millionaire Financial Breakdowns:Join Our Weekly Newsletter Twitter @theactionpodIG @brianluebbenTiktok @brianluebben
    5/29/2023
    12:03
  • The Importance Of Defining Your Destination To Avoid Burnout, Depression, and Stress
    Today's episode features me as a guest on "Keep What You Earn" with Shannon WeinsteinAre you wanting to: Make More Money (Passively & Actively) ? Find Peers, Mentors, Partners, and Friends (Like YOU) ? Replace your 9-5 Salary through real estate and business acquisition within six to twelve months? If So - Click the Link below and let's chat for 15 minutes. I'll coach you for free:Apply For The Action Academy CommunityFor Frameworks, Freedom Tips, and Millionaire Financial Breakdowns:Join Our Weekly Newsletter Twitter @theactionpodIG @brianluebbenTiktok @brianluebben
    5/26/2023
    11:11

About The Action Academy | Millionaire Mentorship For Your Life & Business

The #1 daily entrepreneurship resource that takes you from "working a job you hate" to "living a life you love". We interview multi-millionaire entrepreneurs to uncover their secrets to building wealth and achieving true freedom. Learn how to start, buy, and successfully exit businesses - invest in real estate - build passive income - grow wealth - and earn your freedom to do "what you want, when you want, with who you want." Build a business around your life, not the other way around. Hosted by Brian Luebben.

