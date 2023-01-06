The Action Academy | Millionaire Mentorship For Your Life & Business

The Japanese Business Principle That Toyota Used To Become The # 1 Car Company In The World

What if you could revolutionize your business by applying the same Japanese concept that Toyota used to become the world's leading manufacturer? Join us on this episode of Action Academy podcast as we explore the story of the Toyota Sienna minivan and its engineer, Yuji Yokio, who used the principle of Genchi Genbutsu to achieve a 60% increase in sales year over year. Discover how Yuji's adventurous journey to the US led to direct customer feedback and invaluable insights into what truly mattered to minivan buyers – the experience of the children and family. Learn how to implement Genchi Genbutsu in your own life and business with our three actionable tips, from conversing with your customers to learning from others in your industry and conducting your own market research. Don't miss this eye-opening conversation that will help you boost your operational efficiency and achieve financial independence through the power of Genchi Genbutsu!