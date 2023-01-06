The Action Academy | Millionaire Mentorship For Your Life & Business

NNN Leases In Nashville: How Tyler Cauble Built a $50,000,000 Commercial Real Estate Portfolio In His Hometown
Tyler Cauble is a massive commercial real estate investor, broker, and developer in Nashville, TN. Our guest, Tyler Cauble, shares his incredible journey into the world of commercial real estate and how he transitioned from leasing agent to developing multi-million dollar projects like a massive 32-acre master plan community.If you're thinking about taking the plunge into real estate syndications, this episode is for you! We delve into the potential risks and rewards associated with this type of investment, as well as how it compares to traditional single-family homes and smaller commercial properties. Plus, we touch on the opportunities in land flipping and the crucial importance of having a side hustle to cover expenses.But what does it take to stay ahead of the competition and succeed in today's market? Tyler sheds light on the critical role of branding and audience building in investment success, and how establishing a powerful brand can give you the winning edge. Don't miss this informative and inspiring conversation that covers a wide range of topics related to commercial real estate investing, development, and creating long-term [email protected]
