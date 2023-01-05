The 7th Rule -- A Star Trek Podcast with DS9's Cirroc Lofton

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The 7th Rule began when Aron Eisenberg & Cirroc Lofton (Nog & Jake Sisko from Star Trek Deep Space Nine) reunited and teamed up with host Ryan T. Husk in Januar... More
The 7th Rule began when Aron Eisenberg & Cirroc Lofton (Nog & Jake Sisko from Star Trek Deep Space Nine) reunited and teamed up with host Ryan T. Husk in Januar... More

  • A Whole Lotta Harry | With Denise Crosby | TNG 1.16, "When the Bough Breaks" | T7R 219
    Cirroc Lofton (Jake Sisko in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Denise Crosby (Tasha Yar on Star Trek: The Next Generation), and sci-fi producer, Ryan T. Husk, review Star Trek: The Next Generation, season 1 episode 16, "When the Bough Breaks."Produced by: Ryan T. Husk.Audio Engineered by: Scott Jensen.Executive Producers: Dr. Susan V. Gruner & Jason Okun.Associate Producers: Homer Frizzell, Dr. Ann Marie Segal, Eve England, Yvette Blackmon-Tom, TJ Jackson-Bey, Bill Victor Arucan, Titus Mohler, Darlena Marie Blander, Dr. Mohamed Noor, Tierney C. Dieckmann, Anna Post, Rex A. Wood, Anil O. Polat, Joe Balsarotti, Mike Gu, Dr. Stephanie Baker, Dequeue, Neal Akasaka, Justine Norton-Kertson, Carrie Schwent, Faith Howell, Edward Foltz AKA Crewman guy, Mai, Live From Tokyo, Matt Boardman, Chris McGee, Justin Weir, Jake Barrett, Jane Jorgensen, Henry Unger, Allyson Leach-Heid, Jed Thompson & Steve Case aka JoeBugBuster.Special Thanks to Malissa Longo.Every week, we rewatch an episode of The Next Generation, relive and review it. Join us!Rewatch TNG every week and get in on the discussion - we'd love to have you!If you enjoy our content please leave us a five star rating and comment/review.Support and join the community here:https://www.patreon.com/The7thRuleWatch the episodes with full video here:https://www.youtube.com/c/The7thRuleSocial media:https://twitter.com/7thRulehttps://www.facebook.com/The7thRule/https://www.facebook.com/groups/The7thRuleGet cool T7R merchandise here:https://the-7th-rule.creator-spring.com/Malissa Longo creates fun and functional Star Trek art at:https://theintrovertedrepublic.com/Get radical Trek swag at Ryan's online store here: https://star-trek-and-chill.myshopify.com/We continue The 7th Rule journey without our friend, our brother, Aron Eisenberg.He is still with us in spirit, in stories, in laughter, and in memories, and the show must go on.
    5/15/2023
    1:24:07
  • Aged Jameson | With Denise Crosby | TNG 1.15, "Too Short a Season" | T7R #218
    Cirroc Lofton (Jake Sisko in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Denise Crosby (Tasha Yar on Star Trek: The Next Generation), and sci-fi producer, Ryan T. Husk, review Star Trek: The Next Generation, season 1 episode 15, "Too Short a Season."Producer: Ryan T. HuskAudio Engineer: Scott JensenExecutive Producers: Dr. Susan V. Gruner & Jason Okun.Associate Producers: Homer Frizzell, Dr. Ann Marie Segal Eve England, Yvette Blackmon-Tom, TJ Jackson-Bey, Bill Victor Arucan, Titus Mohler, Darlena Marie Blander, Dr. Mohamed Noor, Tierney C. Dieckmann, Anna Post, Rex A. Wood, Anil O. Polat, Joe Balsarotti, Mike Gu, Dr. Stephanie Baker, Dequeue, Neal Akasaka, Justine Norton-Kertson, Carrie Schwent, Faith Howell, Edward Foltz AKA Crewman guy, Mai, Live From Tokyo, Matt Boardman, Chris McGee, Justin Weir, Jake Barrett, Jane Jorgensen, Henry Unger, Jed Thompson, Allyson Leach-Heid, Jed Thompson & Steve Case aka JoeBugBuster. Special Thanks To: Malissa Longo.Every week, we rewatch an episode of The Next Generation, relive and review it. Join us!Rewatch TNG every week and get in on the discussion - we'd love to have you!If you enjoy our content please leave us a five star rating and comment/review.Support and join the community here:https://www.patreon.com/The7thRuleWatch the episodes with full video here:https://www.youtube.com/c/The7thRuleSocial media:https://twitter.com/7thRulehttps://www.facebook.com/The7thRule/https://www.facebook.com/groups/The7thRuleGet cool T7R merchandise here:https://the-7th-rule.creator-spring.com/Malissa Longo creates fun and functional Star Trek art at:https://theintrovertedrepublic.com/Get radical Trek swag at Ryan's online store here: https://star-trek-and-chill.myshopify.com/We continue The 7th Rule journey without our friend, our brother, Aron Eisenberg.He is still with us in spirit, in stories, in laughter, and in memories, and the show must go on.
    5/8/2023
    1:37:03
  • Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Deep Dive | With Dennis Madalone | 1.3, "A Man Alone" | T7R #217
    Cirroc Lofton (Jake Sisko in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Malissa Longo, and sci-fi producer, Ryan T. Husk do a deep dive into Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. With clips from ARON EISENBERG's thoughts on the episode, leading the discussion.Producer: Ryan T. Husk.Audio Engineer: Scott Jensen.Executive Producers: Dr. Susan V. Gruner & Jason Okun.Associate Producers: Homer Frizzell, Dr. Ann Marie Segal, Eve England, Yvette Blackmon-Tom, TJ Jackson-Bey, Bill Victor Arucan, Titus Mohler, Darlena Marie Blander, Dr. Mohamed Noor, Tierney C. Dieckmann, Anna Post, Rex A. Wood, Anil O. Polat, Joe Balsarotti, Mike Gu, Dr. Stephanie Baker, Dequeue, Neal Akasaka, Justine Norton-Kertson, Carrie Schwent, Faith Howell, Edward Foltz AKA Crewman guy, Mai, Live From Tokyo, Matt Boardman, Chris McGee, Justin Weir, Jake Barrett, Jane Jorgensen, Henry Unger, Jed Thompson, Allyson Leach-Heid, Jed Thompson, Luther Haynes Jr., Dr. Courtney Lewis & Beth Ernest.Special Thanks to Malissa Longo.Every month we are taking a deep dive back into an episode of Deep Space Nine starting at the beginning, relive,review it, and see things we may not have the first time around. Join us! Rewatch DS9 each month and get in on the discussion - we'd love to have you!If you enjoy our content please leave us a five star rating and comment/review.Support and join the community here: https://www.patreon.com/The7thRuleWatch the episodes with full video here: https://www.youtube.com/c/The7thRuleSocial media:https://twitter.com/7thRulehttps://www.facebook.com/The7thRule/https://www.facebook.com/groups/The7thRuleGet cool T7R merchandise here: https://the-7th-rule.creator-spring.com/Malissa Longo creates fun and functional Star Trek art at:https://theintrovertedrepublic.com/Get radical Trek swag at Ryan's online store here: https://star-trek-and-chill.myshopify.com/We continue The 7th Rule journey without our friend, our brother, Aron Eisenberg. He is still with us in spirit, in stories, in laughter, and in memories, and the show must go on.
    5/7/2023
    1:52:06
  • Binary Rating Of 10 | With Denise Crosby | TNG episode 1.14, "11001001" | T7R #216
    Cirroc Lofton (Jake Sisko in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Denise Crosby (Tasha Yar on Star Trek: The Next Generation), and sci-fi producer, Ryan T. Husk, review Star Trek: The Next Generation, season 1 episode 14, "11001001."Producer: Ryan T. Husk.Audio Engineer: Scott Jensen.Executive Producer: Dr. Susan V. Gruner & Jason Okun.Associate Producers: Homer Frizzell, Dr. Ann Marie Segal, Eve England, Yvette Blackmon-Tom, TJ Jackson-Bey, Bill Victor Arucan, Titus Mohler, Darlena Marie Blander, Dr. Mohamed Noor, Tierney C. Dieckmann, Anna Post, Rex A. Wood, Anil O. Polat, Joe Balsarotti, Mike Gu, Dr. Stephanie Baker, Dequeue, Neal Akasaka, Justine Norton-Kertson, Carrie Schwent, Faith Howell, Edward Foltz AKA Crewman guy, Mai, Live From Tokyo, Matt Boardman, Chris McGee, Justin Weir, Jake Barrett, Jane Jorgensen, Henry Unger, Jed Thompson, Allyson Leach-Heid, Luther Haynes Jr., Dr. Courtney Lewis & Beth Ernest.Special Thanks To: Malissa Longo.Every week, we rewatch an episode of The Next Generation, relive and review it. Join us!Rewatch TNG every week and get in on the discussion - we'd love to have you!If you enjoy our content please leave us a five star rating and comment/review.Support and join the community here:https://www.patreon.com/The7thRuleWatch the episodes with full video here:https://www.youtube.com/c/The7thRuleSocial media:https://twitter.com/7thRulehttps://www.facebook.com/The7thRule/https://www.facebook.com/groups/The7thRuleGet cool T7R merchandise here:https://the-7th-rule.creator-spring.com/Malissa Longo creates fun and functional Star Trek art at:https://theintrovertedrepublic.com/Get radical Trek swag at Ryan's online store here: https://star-trek-and-chill.myshopify.com/We continue The 7th Rule journey without our friend, our brother, Aron Eisenberg.He is still with us in spirit, in stories, in laughter, and in memories, and the show must go on.
    5/1/2023
    1:31:33
  • Unexpected | With Leonard Crofoot | TNG 1.13, "Angel One" | T7R #215
    Cirroc Lofton (Jake Sisko in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Denise Crosby (Tasha Yar on Star Trek: The Next Generation), and sci-fi producer, Ryan T. Husk, review Star Trek: The Next Generation, season 1 episode 13, "Angel One." Special guest: Leonard Crowfoot!https://www.leonardcrofoot.com/Producer: Ryan T. Husk.Audio Engineer: Scott Jensen.Executive Producer: Dr. Susan V. Gruner & Jason Okun. Associate Producers: Homer Frizzell, Dr. Ann Marie Segal, Eve England, Yvette Blackmon-Tom, TJ Jackson-Bey, Bill Victor Arucan, Titus Mohler, Darlena Marie Blander, Dr. Mohamed Noor, Tierney C. Dieckmann, Anna Post, Rex A. Wood, Anil O. Polat, Joe Balsarotti, Mike Gu, Dr. Stephanie Baker, Dequeue, Neal Akasaka, Justine Norton-Kertson, Carrie Schwent, Faith Howell, Edward Foltz AKA Crewman guy, Mai, Live From Tokyo, Matt Boardman, Chris McGee, Justin Weir, Jake Barrett, Jane Jorgensen, Henry Unger, Jed Thompson, Allyson Leach-Heid, Luther Haynes Jr., Dr. Courtney Lewis & Beth Ernest.Special thanks to Linda Anderegg.Spacial thanks to Malisa Longo.Every week, we rewatch an episode of The Next Generation, relive and review it. Join us!Rewatch TNG every week and get in on the discussion - we'd love to have you!If you enjoy our content please leave us a five star rating and comment/review.Support and join the community here:https://www.patreon.com/The7thRuleWatch the episodes with full video here:https://www.youtube.com/c/The7thRuleSocial media:https://twitter.com/7thRulehttps://www.facebook.com/The7thRule/https://www.facebook.com/groups/The7thRuleGet cool T7R merchandise here:https://the-7th-rule.creator-spring.com/Malissa Longo creates fun and functional Star Trek art at:https://theintrovertedrepublic.com/Get radical Trek swag at Ryan's online store here: https://star-trek-and-chill.myshopify.com/We continue The 7th Rule journey without our friend, our brother, Aron Eisenberg.He is still with us in spirit, in stories, in laughter, and in memories, and the show must go on.
    4/24/2023
    1:36:09

About The 7th Rule -- A Star Trek Podcast with DS9's Cirroc Lofton

The 7th Rule began when Aron Eisenberg & Cirroc Lofton (Nog & Jake Sisko from Star Trek Deep Space Nine) reunited and teamed up with host Ryan T. Husk in January of 2019 to rewatch and discuss the show we all know and love.

Years later, and after the tragic passing of our brother, Aron Eisenberg, we have continued on, in his name, with in-depth discussions, joined by creators, directors, writers, actors, and Aron's widow, Malissa Longo.

***Pardon our space dust as we are in the process of RELAUNCHING our podcast for the next few weeks. We have remastered all of our episodes and will be adding them all until we resume Season Seven of DS9.***

SUPPORT the show and join the awesome community here:
https://www.patreon.com/The7thRule

WATCH the episodes with full video and SUBSCRIBE to our channel for tons of extra footage here:
https://www.youtube.com/c/The7thRule

Listen to all our DEEP SPACE NINE AUDIO PODCAST episodes on your favorite podcasting platform here: pod.link/1453564609

Listen to all our NEW STAR TREK AUDIO PODCAST episodes on your favorite podcasting platform here: pod.link/1633001537

Social media:
https://twitter.com/7thRule
https://www.facebook.com/The7thRule/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/The7thRule

Get cool T7R merchandise here:
https://the-7th-rule.creator-spring.com/


Produced by Ryan T. Husk
Audio Remastered by Scott "Gul DuScott" Jensen

Special Thanks to Malissa Longo
Special Thanks to Russ Haslage and Subspace Radio
