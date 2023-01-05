The 7th Rule -- A Star Trek Podcast with DS9's Cirroc Lofton

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Deep Dive | With Dennis Madalone | 1.3, "A Man Alone" | T7R #217
Cirroc Lofton (Jake Sisko in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Malissa Longo, and sci-fi producer, Ryan T. Husk do a deep dive into Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. With clips from ARON EISENBERG's thoughts on the episode, leading the discussion.

Every month we are taking a deep dive back into an episode of Deep Space Nine starting at the beginning, relive,review it, and see things we may not have the first time around.

We continue The 7th Rule journey without our friend, our brother, Aron Eisenberg. He is still with us in spirit, in stories, in laughter, and in memories, and the show must go on.