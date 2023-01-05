About The 7th Rule -- A Star Trek Podcast with DS9's Cirroc Lofton

The 7th Rule began when Aron Eisenberg & Cirroc Lofton (Nog & Jake Sisko from Star Trek Deep Space Nine) reunited and teamed up with host Ryan T. Husk in January of 2019 to rewatch and discuss the show we all know and love.Years later, and after the tragic passing of our brother, Aron Eisenberg, we have continued on, in his name, with in-depth discussions, joined by creators, directors, writers, actors, and Aron's widow, Malissa Longo.***Pardon our space dust as we are in the process of RELAUNCHING our podcast for the next few weeks. We have remastered all of our episodes and will be adding them all until we resume Season Seven of DS9.***SUPPORT the show and join the awesome community here:WATCH the episodes with full video and SUBSCRIBE to our channel for tons of extra footage here:Listen to all our DEEP SPACE NINE AUDIO PODCAST episodes on your favorite podcasting platform here: pod.link/1453564609Listen to all our NEW STAR TREK AUDIO PODCAST episodes on your favorite podcasting platform here: pod.link/1633001537Social media:Get cool T7R merchandise here:Produced by Ryan T. HuskAudio Remastered by Scott "Gul DuScott" JensenSpecial Thanks to Malissa LongoSpecial Thanks to Russ Haslage and Subspace Radio