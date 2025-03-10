Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsEducationThe 20 Effect
Listen to The 20 Effect in the App
Listen to The 20 Effect in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The 20 Effect

Podcast The 20 Effect
Lexi Almeido
The 20 Effect is a podcast for anyone who’s feeling a little lost or overwhelmed in their 20s. Hosted by someone navigating the same messy, unpredictable chapte...
EducationSelf-Improvement

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Welcome to The 20 Effect
    The 20 Effect is a podcast for anyone who’s feeling a little lost or overwhelmed in their 20s. Hosted by someone navigating the same messy, unpredictable chapter of life, it’s a space where identity crises, career shifts, and spiritual questions are tackled head-on. In this trailer episode, I introduce who I am, share the purpose of this podcast, explain the meaning behind its name, and give you a glimpse of what’s to come. I’m so excited to have you here and hope you’ll stay for the journey!This episode is dedicated to Leo Doyle. An incredible husband, father, grandfather, friend, pastor, and man of God.
    --------  
    22:03

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About The 20 Effect

The 20 Effect is a podcast for anyone who’s feeling a little lost or overwhelmed in their 20s. Hosted by someone navigating the same messy, unpredictable chapter of life, it’s a space where identity crises, career shifts, and spiritual questions are tackled head-on. As I approach my own quarter-life mark, I’m here to offer advice, share stories, and walk through the tough stuff with you. Whether you’re wrestling with who you are, what you want, or how to trust God in the process, let’s navigate these years together—no judgment, just real conversations and a lot of grace!
Podcast website

Listen to The 20 Effect, The Jordan Harbinger Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.12.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/27/2025 - 1:55:41 AM