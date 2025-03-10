Welcome to The 20 Effect

The 20 Effect is a podcast for anyone who’s feeling a little lost or overwhelmed in their 20s. Hosted by someone navigating the same messy, unpredictable chapter of life, it’s a space where identity crises, career shifts, and spiritual questions are tackled head-on. In this trailer episode, I introduce who I am, share the purpose of this podcast, explain the meaning behind its name, and give you a glimpse of what’s to come. I’m so excited to have you here and hope you’ll stay for the journey!This episode is dedicated to Leo Doyle. An incredible husband, father, grandfather, friend, pastor, and man of God.