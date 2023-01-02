Inside the 15 Year Battle for MLK Day

Cue the fireworks and bring on the confetti; we're celebrating the 33rd anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. Day!Yes, I recognize celebrating a 33rd anniversary is a bit odd. Still, considering the hard-fought battle to have the only "King" we recognize honored with a national holiday, I think it's worth celebrating this historic milestone.In this bonus episode, we are recognizing the movers and shakers like Congressman John Conyers, Stevie Wonder, and even the National Football League (yes, they actually put their money behind the cause) who didn't make it into our history books but played an essential role in advocating for this historic piece of legislation. This episode has some surprising tidbits like:How our favorite version of the "Happy Birthday" song written by Stevie Wonder helped mobilize the movementPresident Ronald Reagan's reluctance to sign the bill into law.How Martin Luther King Day became recognized as a National Holiday in ALL 50 states in 2000 #sideye #southcarolinaEpisode Highlights[00:01:09]Calling all Cliff Notes readers, listen here as I share an overview of today's episode and how the events of the late 60s still plague us today.[00:05:07] Detroit vs. Everybody became a slogan in the mid-2000s, but the Great State of Michigan, The National Black Caucus, and The King Family advocated for decades; here's a little known black history fact about Congressman John Conyers and his mission to make MLK Day a federal holiday.[00:06:17] Ever wondered why Stevie Wonder wrote his version of The Happy Birthday Song? Tune in as I explain the cultural significance of those lyrics that we tend to "mumble through." --Bet you'll want to learn the whole song after listening to this episode (smile).[00:06:48] It's no secret that Dr. King delivered his renowned I Have A Dream Speech on the National Mall. But did you know that another historic rally took place in his honor? The Rally For Peace, organized by his family and famous supporters like Stevie Wonder, played a significant role in establishing MLK Day. Tune in to learn more.[00:08:17] Fifteen years after Congressman Conyers introduced the bill, six million petition signatures later, the bill was again denied. Tune into this episode to learn why and who was holding out![00:09:18] President Ronald Reagan signed MLK Day into law on November 02, 1983, but he wasn't happy about it--hear what President "Make America Great Again" volume one had to say.[00:10:39] Do you remember the first time you saw MLK Day celebrated as a National Holiday? Truth bomb: it was MANY years after the bill was enacted. This part of history definitely wasn't in your textbooks, but you'll find it on this podcast![00:10:44] The NFL is known for many things, but Civil Rights Activism isn't one. Still, we give credit where it's due. Learn how the NFL shut down the state of Arizona for its resistance to making MLK Day a holiday.[00:13:44] Wondering when all 50 states finally recognized Martin Luther King Jr. Day? The fight that began four days after his assassination ended in 2000 when South Carolina recognized MLK day as a state holiday.[00:17:23] If you love this episode, let me share a few ways you can help us get this much-needed dose of history into more AirPods![00:18:10] Tune into the next episode, which is all about the Chinese New YearPut down that stuffy, boring textbook, grab your earbuds, and get into the most lit history lesson EVER!Research Information:https://www.ywcastpaul.org/mlk-economic-equality/https://nmaahc.si.edu/explore/stories/15-year-battle-martin-luther-king-jr-dayhttps://www.ajc.com/news/state--regional-govt--politics/john-conyers-and-the-uphill-battle-honor-mlk-birthday/Dx8jhl0KJANrvMAZ9ApUCO/https://constitutioncenter.org/blog/how-martin-luther-king-jr-s-birthday-became-a-holiday-3#:~:text=Representative%20John%20Conyers%20introduced%20the,of%20Representative's%20floor%20in%201979.https://www.udiscovermusic.com/stories/stevie-wonder-happy-birthday-song/https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/1981/01/16/25000-march-for-king/017c450c-4f16-4b15-a685-5c3664772062/https://calendar.songfacts.com/january/20/19335The episode was researched and scripted by host Latoya Coleman (Toya From Harlem).