Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to That Wasn't In My Textbook in the App
Listen to That Wasn't In My Textbook in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
That Wasn't In My Textbook

That Wasn't In My Textbook

Podcast That Wasn't In My Textbook
Podcast That Wasn't In My Textbook

That Wasn't In My Textbook

Toya From Harlem
add
That Wasn't In My Textbook is our history podcast that helps us uncover the things we always wished we learned from that boring bulky textbook. This is the hist... More
HistorySociety & CultureEducationCourses
That Wasn't In My Textbook is our history podcast that helps us uncover the things we always wished we learned from that boring bulky textbook. This is the hist... More

Available Episodes

5 of 51
  • The History of Grillz: Tracing the Origins and Rise of Teeth Drip
    Have you ever wondered how grillz, those shimmering gold or diamond-studded mouthpieces, came to symbolize style, status, and self-expression? Find out in this solo episode of "That Wasn't In My Textbook," where we explore the fascinating history of grillz, the iconic dental bling that has become synonymous with hip-hop culture. From ancient civilizations to modern-day celebrities, we go on a journey through time, exploring the origins, cultural influences, and evolution of grillz.Listen to this episode to:Uncover the surprising connections between grillz and Mayan, African, and Italian culturesLearn how tooth adornment for beauty and status dates back an astounding 4000 yearsUnderstand the pivotal role of hip-hop played in popularizing grillzGet to know Grillz creator Eddie PleinPress play on this captivating episode, if you're ready to uncover the sparkling history of grillz  From ancient tooth adornment to the mainstream hip-hop crown jewel, prepare to be dazzled by the cultural significance and lasting allure of grillz.Don't forget to leave a review and share your thoughts on this episode, as Latoya loves hearing from her listeners. Follow "That Wasn't In My Textbook" on various platforms, including Pinterest and YouTube, to explore more captivating untold stories from history. Remember, knowledge is power, and there's no better place to find it than on this enlightening podcast.Stay in Touch:Visit our website. Follow the podcast on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and feel free to donate.To learn more about the podcast host Toya, visit ToyaFromHarlem.com. Connect with Toya on Instagram and Twitter, or buy her a coffee.Sources:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grill_(jewelry)https://www.luxegrillz.com/pages/history-of-grillzhttps://www.toothologydental.com/grills-history/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gold_teethhttps://www.vice.com/en/article/znw9z4/the-ancient-history-of-grills-456https://hiphopdx.com/editorials/id.600/title.history-of-the-grillhttps://www.goldteethbatonrouge.com/7-golden-facts-about-gold-teeth-and-grillsThe episode was researched by drommamedia.com and  scripted by host Latoya Coleman (Toya From Harlem). 
    5/18/2023
    28:30
  • From Doom Scrolling to Netflix Binges: Unpacking the History & Science of Procrastination
    Have you ever caught yourself waiting until the last minute to complete a task, even though you know you should have started sooner? We all have! But if you haven't please teach me your ways. But have you ever wondered WHY we procrastinate? Is it really just a sign of laziness or poor time management skills? In this episode of we uncover the surprising history and science of procrastination including helpful tips helpful tips on how to overcome procrastination.Topics covered in this episode include:The definition of procrastination and how it differs from lazinessThe history of procrastination, from ancient Greek philosophers to modern-day psychologyThe surprising science behind procrastination, including how our brains are wired to prioritize short-term rewards over long-term goalsThe 6  procrastinator styles Overall, this episode is a must-listen for anyone who has ever struggled with procrastination.So, whether you're a chronic procrastinator or just curious about the science behind it, this episode is a must-listen!Timestamps:Introduction: 0:00-2:14The Definition of Procrastination: 2:14-6:00The History of Procrastination: 6:00-12:25The Science of Procrastination: 12:25-18:58The Negative Effects of Procrastination: 18:58-21:20Tips to Overcome Procrastination: 21:20-30:00Stay in Touch:Visit our website. Follow the podcast on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and feel free to donate.To learn more about the podcast host Toya, visit ToyaFromHarlem.com. Connect with Toya on Instagram and Twitter, or buy her a coffee.The episode was researched and scripted by host Latoya Coleman (Toya From Harlem).
    5/4/2023
    31:12
  • The Hidden History of Taxes: How Taxes Keep Black Folks from Stackin’ Paper + What Can Be Done About It with Tax Law Professor & Author Dorothy A. Brown
    Tax Day is creeping up on us! Ever wondered, why doesn’t anyone say Happy Tax Day? Cause doing taxes suck!With tax day right around the corner you could be doing one of these three things;(1) chillin, cause you have your ish together and already submitted your taxes, (2) scrambling to get your ish together to just make it to the deadline by the skin of your teeth,Or (3) throwing up your hands, thinking,”fuck it” and buying yourself more time by submitting to get an extension until October.No matter what position you’re in right now, it’s always good to know more about the tax system, how it works and more importantly, learn who benefits from tax policies and who suffers aka how it affects YOU. Like did you know that Black people are 3 to 5 times more likely to get audited? Yep, tax policies are kinda racist, so let’s learn how the IRS, aka the Tax police, are keepin’ Black folks from building wealth.In this episode of That Wasn’t In My Textbook, your favorite historian(me) along with bad-ass tax law professor, author, researcher and tax policy expert, Dorothy A. Brown will:Walk you through why we have taxes and how they workGive you a brief overview on how taxes are apart of the creation of AmericaDraw the connection of how Black people were seen as property that needed to be taxed, and how this practice continued after the abolition of slaveryLearn different tax policies that continues to disadvantage Black people, like the mortgage deduction Solutions that can help right the wrongs of the tax policy system so Black people are no disadvantagedJoin me as we speak with Dorothy A. Brown, a law professor at Emory University, and top expert who sheds light on how the U.S. tax system unfairly disadvantages Black Americans by giving preferential treatment to wealthy White individuals through various policies.Put down that stuffy, boring textbook, grab your earbuds, and get into the most lit history lesson EVER! And don't forget to rate and subscribe!Stay in Touch:Visit our website. Follow the podcast on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and feel free to donate. To learn more about the podcast host Toya, visit ToyaFromHarlem.com. Connect with Toya on Instagram and Twitter, or buy her a coffee.To learn more about today's guest Dorothy A. Brown,  check out her website, Twitter, and book. The episode was researched and scripted by host Latoya Coleman (Toya From Harlem).
    4/13/2023
    53:14
  • BHM Rewind: 6 Things to Know About Black History Month
    Did you know that in the 1960s the most popular 8th grade textbook only mentioned two Black people in the entire century of history that had transpired since the Civil War? Yep! So even though we celebrate Black History 365/24/7- Black history month was created to ensure that teachers and schools had to talk about Black History at some point in the academic year. So while brands, businesses and companies often use this time to tap into diversity and Black creators, Black History Month was created because black history was often left out of the history textbooks. Learn 6 facts that we all should know about this month-  like they're themes- what? and more. And never limit your education, celebration and ally ship solely to when underrepresented groups months roll around.  Follow and SupportTo learn more about Toya, visit ToyaFromHarlem.com. Connect with Toya on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedInVisit our website. Follow the podcast on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook or buy her a coffee.The episode was researched and scripted by host Latoya Coleman (Toya From Harlem).SourcesThis Is How February Became Black History MonthBlack History Month: A Kent State legacy5 Things You Need To Know About Black History MonthBlack History MonthBlack History Month Explained: Who Started It, Why It's in February and More Facts You Should Know
    2/1/2023
    13:15
  • Inside the 15 Year Battle for MLK Day
    Cue the fireworks and bring on the confetti; we're celebrating the 33rd anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. Day!Yes, I recognize celebrating a 33rd anniversary is a bit odd. Still, considering the hard-fought battle to have the only "King" we recognize honored with a national holiday, I think it's worth celebrating this historic milestone.In this bonus episode, we are recognizing the movers and shakers like Congressman John Conyers, Stevie Wonder, and even the National Football League (yes, they actually put their money behind the cause) who didn't make it into our history books but played an essential role in advocating for this historic piece of legislation. This episode has some surprising tidbits like:How our favorite version of the "Happy Birthday" song written by Stevie Wonder helped mobilize the movementPresident Ronald Reagan's reluctance to sign the bill into law.How Martin Luther King Day became recognized as a National Holiday in ALL 50 states in 2000 #sideye #southcarolinaEpisode Highlights[00:01:09]Calling all Cliff Notes readers, listen here as I share an overview of today's episode and how the events of the late 60s still plague us today.[00:05:07] Detroit vs. Everybody became a slogan in the mid-2000s, but the Great State of Michigan, The National Black Caucus, and The King Family advocated for decades; here's a little known black history fact about Congressman John Conyers and his mission to make MLK Day a federal holiday.[00:06:17] Ever wondered why Stevie Wonder wrote his version of The Happy Birthday Song? Tune in as I explain the cultural significance of those lyrics that we tend to "mumble through." --Bet you'll want to learn the whole song after listening to this episode (smile).[00:06:48] It's no secret that Dr. King delivered his renowned I Have A Dream Speech on the National Mall. But did you know that another historic rally took place in his honor? The Rally For Peace, organized by his family and famous supporters like Stevie Wonder, played a significant role in establishing MLK Day. Tune in to learn more.[00:08:17] Fifteen years after Congressman Conyers introduced the bill, six million petition signatures later, the bill was again denied. Tune into this episode to learn why and who was holding out![00:09:18] President Ronald Reagan signed MLK Day into law on November 02, 1983, but he wasn't happy about it--hear what President "Make America Great Again" volume one had to say.[00:10:39] Do you remember the first time you saw MLK Day celebrated as a National Holiday? Truth bomb: it was MANY years after the bill was enacted. This part of history definitely wasn't in your textbooks, but you'll find it on this podcast![00:10:44] The NFL is known for many things, but Civil Rights Activism isn't one. Still, we give credit where it's due. Learn how the NFL shut down the state of Arizona for its resistance to making MLK Day a holiday.[00:13:44] Wondering when all 50 states finally recognized Martin Luther King Jr. Day? The fight that began four days after his assassination ended in 2000 when South Carolina recognized MLK day as a state holiday.[00:17:23] If you love this episode, let me share a few ways you can help us get this much-needed dose of history into more AirPods![00:18:10] Tune into the next episode, which is all about the Chinese New YearPut down that stuffy, boring textbook, grab your earbuds, and get into the most lit history lesson EVER!Research Information:https://www.ywcastpaul.org/mlk-economic-equality/https://nmaahc.si.edu/explore/stories/15-year-battle-martin-luther-king-jr-dayhttps://www.ajc.com/news/state--regional-govt--politics/john-conyers-and-the-uphill-battle-honor-mlk-birthday/Dx8jhl0KJANrvMAZ9ApUCO/https://constitutioncenter.org/blog/how-martin-luther-king-jr-s-birthday-became-a-holiday-3#:~:text=Representative%20John%20Conyers%20introduced%20the,of%20Representative's%20floor%20in%201979.https://www.udiscovermusic.com/stories/stevie-wonder-happy-birthday-song/https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/1981/01/16/25000-march-for-king/017c450c-4f16-4b15-a685-5c3664772062/https://calendar.songfacts.com/january/20/19335Stay in Touch:Visit our website. Follow the podcast on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and feel free to donate. To learn more about the podcast host Toya, visit ToyaFromHarlem.com. Connect with Toya on Instagram and Twitter, or buy her a coffee.The episode was researched and scripted by host Latoya Coleman (Toya From Harlem).  
    1/12/2023
    18:53

More History podcasts

About That Wasn't In My Textbook

That Wasn't In My Textbook is our history podcast that helps us uncover the things we always wished we learned from that boring bulky textbook. This is the history class you never knew you wanted and that you don't want to miss. This history podcast includes dynamic research topics, Toya’s cultural commentary and interviews with culture creators and entrepreneurs that speak to the ‘History of’ a topic from the history of police to the history of cannabis. In each episode of this history podcast learn alongside Toya, who picks out-of-the-textbook history topics, talk about lies our teacher taught us, provoke powerful conversations, and give you those unfiltered history and opinions - you know, the ones you might get in trouble for in class. Basically, if MTV Decoded, the History Channel and Anthony Bourdain spent their time debunking history and had a love child, it would be this podcast - That Wasn’t In My Textbook.
Podcast website

Listen to That Wasn't In My Textbook, Uncanny Japan - Japanese Folklore, Folktales, Myths and Language and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

That Wasn't In My Textbook

That Wasn't In My Textbook

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store