Nick is joined by the cast of Tehachapi Community Theater's new show, Savannah Sipping Society. In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate – and an impromptu happy hour – and decide it's high time to reclaim their former enthusiasm for life.

Show Date: Aug. 28 - Sep. 13, 2026

You can pick up tickets for the Savannah Sipping Society at www.tctaonstage.com