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TehachaPod

City of Tehachapi
GovernmentNews
TehachaPod
Latest episode

643 episodes

  • TehachaPod

    Tehachapi Weekend Activity Update: August 6, 2026

    08/06/2026 | 3 mins.
    Bailey Damain shares this weekend's lineup of fun events happening in Tehachapi! Stay connected by following us on social media for the latest updates on local events and community happenings.
  • TehachaPod

    Chamber Update with Doreen Madrigal from Party Express

    08/04/2026 | 40 mins.
    Nick and Clare are joined by Doreen Madrigal, owner of Little Ceasers and Party Express. We learn about the new offerings from Party Express, the upcoming activities happening at Mountain Festival, and much more!
  • TehachaPod

    Savannah Sipping Society at the BeeKay Theater

    07/31/2026 | 30 mins.
    Nick is joined by the cast of Tehachapi Community Theater's new show, Savannah Sipping Society. In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate – and an impromptu happy hour – and decide it's high time to reclaim their former enthusiasm for life.
    Show Date: Aug. 28 - Sep. 13, 2026
    You can pick up tickets for the Savannah Sipping Society at www.tctaonstage.com
  • TehachaPod

    Tehachapi Weekend Activity Update: July 30, 2026

    07/30/2026 | 3 mins.
    Take a listen to our Tehachapi Weekend Activity Update to hear about all the fun events and activities happening around town! Be sure to follow us on social media to stay up to date on everything happening in Tehachapi.
  • TehachaPod

    Tehachapi Weekend Activity Update: July 23, 2026

    07/23/2026 | 3 mins.
    Take a listen to our Tehachapi Weekend Activity Update to hear about all the fun events and activities happening around town! Be sure to follow us on social media to stay up to date on everything happening in Tehachapi.
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About TehachaPod
The official award winning podcast for the City of Tehachapi, California. Our municipal government podcast covers the issues, topics, history, lifestyle and happenings in Tehachapi. This show features interviews and highlights of community events, meetings and other interactions that impact Tehachapi. TehachaPod has received several awards for Government Special Episode and Individual Episodes by a Government Agency.
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