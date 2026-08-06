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643 episodes
- Nick is joined by the cast of Tehachapi Community Theater's new show, Savannah Sipping Society. In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate – and an impromptu happy hour – and decide it's high time to reclaim their former enthusiasm for life.
Show Date: Aug. 28 - Sep. 13, 2026
You can pick up tickets for the Savannah Sipping Society at www.tctaonstage.com
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About TehachaPod
The official award winning podcast for the City of Tehachapi, California. Our municipal government podcast covers the issues, topics, history, lifestyle and happenings in Tehachapi. This show features interviews and highlights of community events, meetings and other interactions that impact Tehachapi. TehachaPod has received several awards for Government Special Episode and Individual Episodes by a Government Agency.Podcast website
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