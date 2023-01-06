The official award winning podcast for the City of Tehachapi, California. Our municipal government podcast covers the issues, topics, history, lifestyle and hap... More
June Winery & Brewery Updates in Tehachapi
Time to find out what summer in Tehachapi has to offer. Clare Scotti from www.DiscoverTehachapi.com has ll of the latest entertainment and food options for our Tehachapi microbreweries and vineyards. Send you questions, thoughts, and suggestions to [email protected]
6/1/2023
20:20
Hwy 58 Truck Climbing Lanes Are Real!
Highway 58 truck (big rig) climbing lanes are coming in the near future. Councilmember Phil Smith explains th edetails and how he was told about the approval and funding of this project. This will have a huge impact on travelers going east on 58 from Bakersfield to Tehachapi. We have timelines, cost, and where this project will take place. Send your questions, thoughts and suggestions to [email protected]
6/1/2023
39:26
Memorial Day Weekend Events at Wineries Breweries & Around Tehachapi
Clare Scotti joins us every week on Thursdays for a look at what is happening this weekend at our wineries, breweries and elsewhere. Clare and her husband own www.DiscoverTehachapi.com and they find all of the events and share them with us weekly for a quick look ahead. Send your thoughts, questions and suggestions to [email protected]
5/25/2023
18:46
Averee Napier Set to Perform At Tehachapi Farmer's Market
Local musician Averee Napier joins us today and talks about her upcoming performance at the Tehachapi Farmer's Market. She also sings a couple of her favorite songs for us live in the studio. You can follow her on Instagram @AvereezMusic. We get a little more detail about what to expect on Thursday nights in downtown Tehachapi from Farmer's Market manager Jessica Garner. Send your show thoughts and questions to [email protected]
5/23/2023
42:01
Winery & Brewery Entertainment & Food Update May 18 2023
It's time to check in with Clare Scotti from www.DiscoverTehachapi.com and find out what is happening this weekend at the Tehachapi Microbreweries and Vineyards. Clare talks to the owners of each business and gathers all of the information you want to know to keep you busy this weekend. Send your thoughts, questions, and suggestions to [email protected]
