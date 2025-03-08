Powered by RND
Tega Cay Insider

Gretchen
Welcome to the Tega Cay Insider, the new podcast for the City of Tega Cay. This podcast was designed for residents just like you, who are eager to learn more about the specific, in-depth projects shaping our community.
Government

  • Episode 1
    Welcome to the very first episode of Tega Cay Insider. This podcast was designed for residents just like you, who are eager to learn more about the specific, in-depth projects shaping our community. Each episode, we'll be speaking directly with the dedicated city employees who are bringing these projects to life. This episode spotlights Parks and Recreation Director, Dusitn Overton and the repair work done at Catawba Park.
    16:10

About Tega Cay Insider

Welcome to the Tega Cay Insider, the new podcast for the City of Tega Cay. This podcast was designed for residents just like you, who are eager to learn more about the specific, in-depth projects shaping our community. Each episode, we'll be speaking directly with the dedicated city employees who are bringing these projects to life.This podcast is hosted by Gretchen Kelly, the City’s Social Media and Information Specialist. 
