Soil food web critters with an emphasis on fungi

Those bacteria and fungi attracted by the plant are, in turn, eaten by nematodes and protozoa. This results in production of nitrogen to feed the plant. It turns out there are two kinds of nitrogen a plant can use: AMMONIUM AND NITRATES. Some plants like one versus the other depending on how long the plant is in the ground. Jonathan and Jeff reveal how gardeners can help control which kind of nitrogen is available for their plants and to ensure it is the right kind for that particular crop. The show also includes special mention of the importance of applying mycorrhizal fungi this time of year and the reasons why.