Navigating the spring soil food web
We are giddy that Spring has sprung and reveal how the soil food web determines how to approach various early season chores. It defines how we deal with lawns, how we approach planting beds and lot’s about weeds and those glyphosate products that appear every spring. This week’s discussion will guide you down a soil food web highway as you tackle those early garden tasks.Plant a row for the hungry/Read Teaming With Microbes, Teaming With Nutrients and Teaming With Fungi!Have a question? Let us know at [email protected] Teaming with Microbes Podcast is edited and produced with original music by Pod Peak. Special thanks to the Anchorage Daily News for hosting the show!
Feeding the microbes for healthy plant growth
Using the soil food web entails feeding the microbes. This week's discussion centers around microbe food. What should you use? Along the way, learn about the newly discovered role of bacterial rhizophagy in which bacteria feed plants internally and what to use to start your season off right.Plant a row for the hungry/Read Teaming With Microbes, Teaming With Nutrients and Teaming With Fungi!Have a question? Let us know at [email protected] Teaming with Microbes Podcast is edited and produced with original music by Pod Peak. Special thanks to the Anchorage Daily News for hosting the show!
Soil food web critters with an emphasis on fungi
Those bacteria and fungi attracted by the plant are, in turn, eaten by nematodes and protozoa. This results in production of nitrogen to feed the plant. It turns out there are two kinds of nitrogen a plant can use: AMMONIUM AND NITRATES. Some plants like one versus the other depending on how long the plant is in the ground. Jonathan and Jeff reveal how gardeners can help control which kind of nitrogen is available for their plants and to ensure it is the right kind for that particular crop. The show also includes special mention of the importance of applying mycorrhizal fungi this time of year and the reasons why.Plant a row for the hungry/Read Teaming With Microbes, Teaming With Nutrients and Teaming With Fungi!Have a question? Let us know at [email protected] Teaming with Microbes Podcast is edited and produced with original music by Pod Peak. Special thanks to the Anchorage Daily News for hosting the show!
Time to garden with science and the soil food web
In nature, plants use the soil food web in order to obtain nutrients, build soil structure and remain healthy. What is the soil food web? Can this natural system be used to grow plants in your yard? Absolutely!Plant a row for the hungry/Read Teaming With Microbes, Teaming With Nutrients and Teaming With Fungi!Have a question? Let us know at [email protected]