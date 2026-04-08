This excerpt from the Texas Penal Code establishes the legal framework for prosecuting organized crime, focusing on groups such as criminal street gangs, foreign terrorist organizations, and illicit combinations. The statutes define specific criminal acts—ranging from violence and kidnapping to drug trafficking and fraud—that trigger enhanced penalties when committed by these collective entities. Special provisions address the recruitment of minors, the management of criminal organizations by leadership, and the creation of gang-free zones near schools and public facilities to increase sentencing. Furthermore, the text outlines the legal requirements for conspiracy charges, admissible evidence like official maps, and the narrow conditions under which a defendant may claim a renunciation defense. Ultimately, these laws aim to dismantle criminal structures by providing stricter punishments and testimonial immunity to facilitate the prosecution of organized groups.