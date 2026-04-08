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State and Federal Law
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State and Federal Law

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Government
State and Federal Law
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89 episodes

  • State and Federal Law

    CHAPTER 71. ORGANIZED CRIME

    03/15/2026 | 37 mins.
    This excerpt from the Texas Penal Code establishes the legal framework for prosecuting organized crime, focusing on groups such as criminal street gangs, foreign terrorist organizations, and illicit combinations. The statutes define specific criminal acts—ranging from violence and kidnapping to drug trafficking and fraud—that trigger enhanced penalties when committed by these collective entities. Special provisions address the recruitment of minors, the management of criminal organizations by leadership, and the creation of gang-free zones near schools and public facilities to increase sentencing. Furthermore, the text outlines the legal requirements for conspiracy charges, admissible evidence like official maps, and the narrow conditions under which a defendant may claim a renunciation defense. Ultimately, these laws aim to dismantle criminal structures by providing stricter punishments and testimonial immunity to facilitate the prosecution of organized groups.
  • State and Federal Law

    CHAPTER 51. ILLEGAL ENTRY INTO THIS STATE

    03/14/2026 | 33 mins.
    The provided text details Texas Penal Code Chapter 51, which establishes state-level criminal penalties for unauthorized entry from a foreign nation. Under this statute, individuals classified as aliens commit a crime by bypassing official ports of entry or returning to the state after a prior deportation or exclusion. The law categorizes these violations as misdemeanors or felonies, with the severity of the charge increasing based on the defendant's criminal history or prior removals. While the code offers affirmative defenses for those with lawful federal status or asylum, it explicitly excludes certain deferred action programs from these protections. Additionally, the legislation criminalizes the refusal to comply with a judicial order to return to a foreign country, classifying such defiance as a second-degree felony. Together, these provisions grant the state specific authority to prosecute and mandate the removal of individuals who violate these border regulations.
  • State and Federal Law

    CHAPTER 50. FIREWORKS

    03/13/2026 | 31 mins.
    This excerpt from the Texas Penal Code establishes the legal framework regarding the criminal misuse of pyrotechnics against authorities. It specifically prohibits individuals from detonating fireworks to obstruct a law enforcement officer’s duties or to facilitate an escape from arrest. The severity of the crime scales from a state jail felony to a first-degree felony depending on the type of explosive used and the extent of any physical harm caused to an officer. Furthermore, the statute clarifies that these charges can be applied concurrently with other violations of the law. By defining specific roles and materials, the text ensures that using fireworks as a weapon or distraction carries significant judicial consequences.
  • State and Federal Law

    CHAPTER 49. INTOXICATION AND ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE OFFENSES

    03/12/2026 | 30 mins.
    This excerpt from the Texas Penal Code establishes the legal framework for intoxication and alcoholic beverage offenses within the state. It provides precise legal definitions for being intoxicated, measuring alcohol concentration, and identifying various types of motorized transport and amusement equipment. The statutes detail specific crimes ranging from public intoxication and open container violations to more severe felonies like intoxication manslaughter and assault. Furthermore, the text outlines enhanced penalties for repeat offenders, those transporting child passengers, or individuals who cause harm to public servants. Ultimately, these laws serve to regulate conduct on public highways, waterways, and at public events to ensure general safety and health.
  • State and Federal Law

    CHAPTER 48. CONDUCT AFFECTING PUBLIC HEALTH

    03/11/2026 | 39 mins.
    Texas Penal Code Chapter 48 outlines various criminal offenses related to public health and safety. The statutes strictly regulate the use of tobacco and e-cigarettes in shared spaces, while also prohibiting the commercial sale of human organs, fetal tissue, and certain investigational stem cells. Additionally, the text defines the legal boundaries of public camping, requiring official consent for temporary shelters and establishing protocols for peace officers to assist those without housing. While the law sets specific penalties and misdemeanors for violations, it also provides legal defenses and exceptions for authorized medical, research, or theatrical activities. Through these combined measures, the state seeks to maintain public order and uphold ethical standards regarding biological materials.
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About State and Federal Law
Welcome to this instructional overview of BPOC. I'm your guide for this training, designed to bring Texas Peace Officers, Jailers, Telecommunicators, Judges, and Prosecutors up to speed on significant legislative changes and recent court decisions that impact your vital work."
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