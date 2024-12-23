Welcome to Talking to Tequila with Chloe, your weekly vacation from life! Imagine sitting at dinner with your friends. Your on your second drink with a bowl ful...

Talking to Tequila is the podcast where your thoughts talk back! This is the official trailer for your new favorite podcast where we talk pop culture, lifestyle, opinions, and anything else causing a buzz! New episodes will be dropping every Wednesday! Talking to Tequila with Chloe, is your new Wednesday lunch date! See you soon!

We are jumping straight into the first episode with T3 lore! Plus, Queen Blake giving women what they needed this week. Press Tours, why do them? Kim Kardashian, who was that for?? All before the chaos of the holidays!

About Talking to Tequila with Chloe

Welcome to Talking to Tequila with Chloe, your weekly vacation from life! Imagine sitting at dinner with your friends. Your on your second drink with a bowl full of guacamole. You’ve discussed all the biggest pop culture stories of the week. You’ve retold the same hilarious stories from years prior. Now your giving your opinion on the last hot topic or viral TV show. That my friends in an episode of ”Talking to Tequila with Chloe”. Say hello to your new best friend wrapped up into a podcast!