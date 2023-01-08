US tour tales, Hojlund latest & Ten Hag's targets

Talk of the Devils is back for the 2023/24 season as Ian Irving is joined by Carl Anka - and belatedly Laurie Whitwell from Las Vegas! As United's pre-season US tour comes to a close Ian and Carl analyse the games with Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund before we hear from Laurie and Andy Mitten out in Las Vegas. Plus, Laurie checks in with the latest on the pursuit of Rasmus Hojlund before reflecting on speaking with Erik Ten Hag ahead of the new season getting underway. Enjoy!