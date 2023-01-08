Host Ian Irving is joined by The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell, Carl Anka and Andy Mitten on the world's biggest Manchester United podcast. Subscribe for expert in...
Wolves Reaction: a wonky three points
Ian Irving, Carl Anka, Laurie Whitwell & Andy Mitten record instant reaction from Old Trafford where United somehow came away with three points against Wolves in the opening game of the season.
The guys discuss the performances, where United went wrong tactically and how they can improve going into Spurs.
We also look at issues off the pitch following protests from fans opposed to the prospect of Mason Greenwood's return to the team & also fans protest against the Glazers.
8/15/2023
39:07
New season hopes & who will replace Maguire?
Ian, Carl, Laurie & Andy answer listeners' questions across a range of topics ahead of the start of the season - but mainly transfers!
They reflect on the imminent departure of Harry Maguire and discuss who might replace him. And explain why Dean Henderson & Scott McTominay are not certain to depart.
And as is traditional at this time of year Andy outlines what is the minimum requirement for Manchester United this season.
8/10/2023
43:53
Bids for Maguire & McTominay plus Dublin frustrations
Ian Irving, Laurie Whitwell, Carl Anka & Andy Mitten take a look at possible outgoings from Old Trafford - stick around till end of pod for some developments on Harry Maguire + Scott McTominay.
Carl shares his thoughts from Saturday's friendly at Old Trafford which saw a very strong United team beat Lens.. Meanwhile Andy & Laurie detail the frustrations of United fans who went to watch a much weaker team turn out in Dublin.
8/8/2023
40:47
Onana & Mount: pre-season performances analysed
Ian Irving grills Laurie Whitwell & Andy Mitten on what they noticed first hand by watching new signings Mason Mount & Andre Onana on the US tour in pitch side at matches.
Laurie noticed something especially interesting with the Onana in the warm-up, Andy details from inside training.
Plus an update on the imminent arrival of striker Rasmus Hojlund and why he can be viewed as a better financial investment than Harry Kane.
8/3/2023
36:18
US tour tales, Hojlund latest & Ten Hag's targets
Talk of the Devils is back for the 2023/24 season as Ian Irving is joined by Carl Anka - and belatedly Laurie Whitwell from Las Vegas!
As United's pre-season US tour comes to a close Ian and Carl analyse the games with Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund before we hear from Laurie and Andy Mitten out in Las Vegas.
Plus, Laurie checks in with the latest on the pursuit of Rasmus Hojlund before reflecting on speaking with Erik Ten Hag ahead of the new season getting underway.
Enjoy!
Host Ian Irving is joined by The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell, Carl Anka and Andy Mitten on the world's biggest Manchester United podcast. Subscribe for expert insight from inside the club, breaking news and two episodes every week.