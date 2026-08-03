The World Cup is over and Manchester United's pre-season has begun, although neither has happened in quite the way we wanted... there are some interesting things to learn about Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford after they saw out contrasting 45-minute shifts over the weekend. Kobbie Mainoo didn't get a single minute from Thomas Tuchel... hopefully his back isn't too sore when he returns to Carrington.

Over in Helsinki, United fan Sam Smith lived out a dream scenario as he scored the only goal in a 1-0 over the reds by Wrexham. There wasn't too much of note for Michael Carrick's team although we did get a first outing for Andrey Santos and Leny Yoro at right-back might be significant.

Finally, we return to the transfer of Youri Tielemans having had a little time to reflect, and think about who the third midfielder might be should one arrive after Ederson signed a new contract in Italy.



Get more information about Jere Virtanen's Manchester United museum in Helsinki here

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