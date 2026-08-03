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526 episodes
- It's a punchy question with the season still three weeks away and World Cup players yet to return to training, so in once sense no, Manchester United are not Premier-League-ready, but...
With no fewer than nine clubs set to have a managerial debut on the opening weekend, including Liverpool, Man City, and Chelsea, are United now a model of calm as chaos reigns around them? Michael Carrick has been able to blood youngsters and slowly build the fitness of his squad in a measured way.
Of course, the transfer market is only ever quiet on the surface. Lewis Hall continues to be the subject of speculation but we're working on estimates as to Newcastle's asking price; what price cover for Luke Shaw? And, with Mason Mount impressing his teammates in pre-season, might the recruitment team shelve plans for a third purchase in midfield?
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- It seemed that Marcus Rashford's time at Manchester United had come to an end. However, with Barcelona making moves for two attacking players and no other obvious suitors, it now looks like he might be back at Old Trafford this season. We debate the pros and cons of a potential return.
Rashford is the most famous graduate of Manchester United's academy but the 5-0 pre-season win over Rosenborg showed there is plenty of talent coming through... but breaking into the first team is as hard as it's ever been.
It may get harder if another midfielder arrives, as well: we have a small transfer update and discuss the reaction to a club email sent to some season ticket holders.
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- The World Cup is over and Manchester United's pre-season has begun, although neither has happened in quite the way we wanted... there are some interesting things to learn about Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford after they saw out contrasting 45-minute shifts over the weekend. Kobbie Mainoo didn't get a single minute from Thomas Tuchel... hopefully his back isn't too sore when he returns to Carrington.
Over in Helsinki, United fan Sam Smith lived out a dream scenario as he scored the only goal in a 1-0 over the reds by Wrexham. There wasn't too much of note for Michael Carrick's team although we did get a first outing for Andrey Santos and Leny Yoro at right-back might be significant.
Finally, we return to the transfer of Youri Tielemans having had a little time to reflect, and think about who the third midfielder might be should one arrive after Ederson signed a new contract in Italy.
Get more information about Jere Virtanen's Manchester United museum in Helsinki here
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- Does anything move faster than the Manchester United news cycle? Talk of the Devils ran a practical test today; when we started recording the deal to bring Ederson from Atalanta was still progressing with no new names in circulation. Twenty minutes later, things were very different!
It isn't the first news story to break during a podcast recording, but the move for Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans has a massive impact on the summer transfer window and really changes the landscape for any potential third midfield target.
Meanwhile, the World Cup isn't exactly overflowing with positive United stories; unless you're Mark Critchley, that is. And, there's been a fresh vision of the plan for a stadium to replace Old Trafford, with a possible revision of the target date.
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- Manchester United officials are not alone in knowing that the most pressing area of squad improvement, in order to compete in the Premier League and Champions League next season, is the centre of midfield. Targets were identified long ago and we still expect Brazilian Ederson to become the first acquisition.
However, an unexpected double splurge by Tottenham Hotspur, bringing in Newcastle's Sandro Tonali and West Ham's Mateus Fernandes for a potential outlay of £180m, has inflated the market for players in that position?
With Manchester City winning the race for Forest's Elliot Anderson, where do United now turn to in their pursuit of midfielders, and how much of what has happened was factored into the transfer strategy. Things should become clearer once players return from the World Cup, but pre-season starts this week. Are we worried?
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About Talk of the Devils: The Athletic FC's Manchester United show
Host Ian Irving is joined by The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell, Carl Anka and Andy Mitten on the world's biggest Manchester United podcast. Subscribe for expert insight from inside the club, breaking news and two episodes every week. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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