Tactful Pettiness with Cody Rigsby and Andrew Chappelle

Catherine Cohen

Do you identify as a slut? Hot off her latest album Overdressed, comedian / actor / singer CAT COHEN joins Cody, Andrew, & Ren to chime in on all the ways to live your best life INCLUDING: What does Cat have no problem asking you? Are you into PUP PLAY? Is it possible to be slutty AND monogamous? What's the minimum amount of people required for group sex? Do you have a google doc with your body count? And how quickly have you forgotten about someone you hooked up with??? WAYS YOU CAN HELP THOSE AFFECTED BY THE L.A. WILDFIRES https://greatergood.org/disaster-relief/california-wildfires https://www.projecthope.org/ https://www.calfund.org/ https://www.cafirefoundation.org/ https://supportlafd.org/ https://pasadenahumane.org/ https://vccf.org/ https://www.redcross.org/local/california/los-angeles.html https://disasterphilanthropy.org/