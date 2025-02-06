Tactful Pettiness with Cody Rigsby and Andrew Chappelle

Hear what Cody, Andrew, and Ren have to say about Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Cynthia Erivo, Taylor Swift, and all your other favorite artists who were at this year's Grammy Awards!!!
We have deals for you!!
ZocDoc: Stop putting off those doctors appointments! Go to Zocdoc.com/tactul to find and instantly book a top-rated doctor today!
StitchFix: Find your personalized stylist! Get started today at StitchFix.com/tactfulpettiness
Lume: Want the deodorant that Cody & Andrew use? Use code "Tactful" for 15% off your first purchase at LumeDeodorant.com
LMNT: Need electrolytes? Get your free LMNT Sample Pack with any purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/TACTFUL
--------
56:10
Karamo!
You know him from Queer Eye and his eponymous talk show! Karamo joins Cody & Andrew to figure out who your real friends are... and how to break it off with the ones who are NOT!
We have deals for you!
Rocket Money: Cancel your unwanted subscriptions and reach your financial goals faster! Go now to RocketMoney.com/petty
Quince: Upgrade your closet! Go to Quince.com/pettiness for 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order!
--------
59:42
ALLEGEDLY: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, & The TikTok Ban!
Cody & Andrews catch up on their recent travels including Andrew's trip to Utah for Sundance, and Cody's global travels to Mexico, Egypt, & The U.K. PLUS: What Cody learned at the Egyptian museum, Cody's thoughts on Devil Wears Prada on the West End, TRAITORS EP 4 RECAP, DRAG RACE EP 3 RECAP, the ALLEGED details of the Black Lively / Justin Baldoni saga, the ALSO ALLEGED TikTok band... and Cody, Andrew, and Ren help a listener determine if they should date their escort!
We have deals for you!
LMNT: Remember your electrolytes this winter! Get your LMNT Chocolate Medley for a limited time at DrinkLMNT.com/tactful
Hims: ED is normal! Start your free online visit at Hims.com/petty for your personalized ED treatment options!
Homes.com: Need help finding the right home? Head to Homes.com - we've done your homework!
--------
1:02:25
Catherine Cohen
Do you identify as a slut? Hot off her latest album Overdressed, comedian / actor / singer CAT COHEN joins Cody, Andrew, & Ren to chime in on all the ways to live your best life INCLUDING: What does Cat have no problem asking you? Are you into PUP PLAY? Is it possible to be slutty AND monogamous? What's the minimum amount of people required for group sex? Do you have a google doc with your body count? And how quickly have you forgotten about someone you hooked up with???
We have deals for you!!
Thrive Market: Want less junk in your fridge? Head to ThriveMarket.com/tactful and get 30% off your first order PLUS a FREE $60 gift!
ZocDoc: Stop putting off those doctors appointments! Go to ZocDoc.com/tactful to find and book a top-rated doctor!
Quince: Upgrade your closet! Go to Quince.com/pettiness for 365-day returns PLUS free shipping on your order!
Rocket Money: Cancel unwanted subscriptions AND reach your financial goals at RocketMoney.com/petty
Homes.com: Need help finding the right home? Head to Homes.com - we've done your homework!
WAYS YOU CAN HELP THOSE AFFECTED BY THE L.A. WILDFIRES
https://greatergood.org/disaster-relief/california-wildfires
https://www.projecthope.org/
https://www.calfund.org/
https://www.cafirefoundation.org/
https://supportlafd.org/
https://pasadenahumane.org/
https://vccf.org/
https://www.redcross.org/local/california/los-angeles.html
https://disasterphilanthropy.org/
--------
58:58
Julio Torres
Co-creator of Los Espookys and Fantasmas JULIO TORRES joins Cody & Andrew to talk about his unique brand of humor, pyramid schemes, Fire Island vs ProvinceTown, Cody and REN's time on SNL, Andrew's featured ensemble role of Eddie on Mamma Mia on Broadway, Julio's terrible luck at airports, DATING WITHIN YOUR SAME INDUSTRY (including how Julio met his partner), and why you shouldn't order soup from a QR code on the street!
We have deals for you!!
LMNT: Your body need electrolytes! Get your free LMNT Sample Pack with any purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/tactful
Quince: Luxuriate in coziness! Go to Quince.com/pettiness for 365-day returns PLUS free shipping on your order!
Lume: You need to smell good!! Use code Tactful for 15% off your first purchase at LumeDeodorant.com
About Tactful Pettiness with Cody Rigsby and Andrew Chappelle
Fitness icon Cody Rigsby and Broadway heartthrob Andrew Chappelle have A LOT of opinions. From grape jelly to flip flops in public. They’ve mastered throwing shade (with intention.) Teaching you the fine art Tactful Pettiness. Join Cody & Andrew each week as they traverse the world of pop culture, chat with their celebrity friends, and show YOU how to accept yourself without taking life too seriously. They are also in the business of helping you find and keep your man. Stay petty bestie…