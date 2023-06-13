Tacet No More: a new podcast where we are asking the questions that need to be asked, and saying the things that need to be said about classical music. This is ... More
Introducing: Tacet No More
Welcome to Tacet No More: where we are asking the questions that need to be asked, and saying the things that need to be said about classical music.This is a landing pad for positive discussions about our belief in the power of music to better humanity, and we will invite voices - from all sectors - to inspire us and the work we do on and off the stage.In our first episode, Joe and Yumi introduce each other and share about the influences that have shaped their lives -- as well as how they first became friends and colleagues. They share about the dream behind and mission of this podcast space, including holding conversations with those who drive change in the classical music industry.Learn more at www.tacetnomore.com. Tacet No More is produced by Joseph Conyers, Yumi Kendall, Lindsay Sheridan, and Andrew Mellor. Cover art photography by Pete Checchia.
6/13/2023
1:01:03
Teaser
Welcome to Tacet No More, a new podcast where we are asking the questions that need to be asked, saying the things that need to be said (about classical music). This is a landing pad for positive discussions about our belief in the power of music to better humanity, and we will invite voices - from all sectors - to inspire us and the work we do on and off the stage.Hosted by Joseph Conyers and Yumi Kendall. First full episode coming Tuesday, June 13! Learn more at tacetnomore.com and follow the podcast on Instagram at @tacetnomore
