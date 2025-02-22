Powered by RND
Society & CultureSupercommunicators with Charles Duhigg
Supercommunicators with Charles Duhigg

Charles Duhigg
Society & CultureScienceSocial SciencesEducationSelf-Improvement

  • 1. How to Talk to Anyone
    Why are some people able to talk with just about anyone—about almost anything? One answer may lie in the questions we ask—and how deeply we ask them. Stick with us here… In this episode, host Charles Duhigg examines why deep questions are so powerful and how to ask them in everyday life. He talks to Nick Epley, psychology professor at the University of Chicago and lifelong researcher of deep questions. And we catch up with Mandy Len Catron, 10 years after she wrote the viral New York Times article “The 36 Questions That Lead to Love.” This Slate miniseries dives into the art and science of meaningful conversations, inspired by Duhigg’s bestselling book, Supercommunicators.  Supercommunicators was produced by Derek John and Sophie Summergrad.  Our technical director is Merritt Jacob.  Joel Meyer is our supervising producer.
    32:22

About Supercommunicators with Charles Duhigg

Why are some people able to talk with just about anyone—about almost anything? In this Slate miniseries, Charles Duhigg dives into the science of conversations from his acclaimed bestseller Supercommunicators. With psychologists, social scientists, and even a Hollywood writer, he explores how to ask the right questions, communicate without words, and find meaningful connections in our lives.
