Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityStunned by Scripture
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Stunned by Scripture
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Stunned by Scripture

St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
Stunned by Scripture
Latest episode

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • How I Was Stunned By Scripture
    In this first episode of his new podcast, Stunned by Scripture, Dr. John Bergsma invites us into his journey from Protestantism to Catholicism. Having grown up in a Dutch Calvinist home, Bergsma began his career as a pastor only to come face-to-face with the weaknesses of the various Protestant theologies. Today he shares how his struggles with sola Scriptura and sola fide challenged his core beliefs, setting him on a path that led inevitably into the Catholic Church. Like him, you will be stunned by the enduring Catholic truths present in the Scriptures. To learn more please visit www.stpaulcenter.com
    --------  
    1:09:38

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Stunned by Scripture

Renowned Scripture scholar Dr. John Bergsma teams up with special guests to unpack the rich mysteries of Sacred Scripture. In Stunned by Scripture—a bi-weekly podcast from the St. Paul Center—Dr. Bergsma and his expert guests tackle the challenging questions of biblical interpretation with clarity, passion, and a healthy dose of Catholic wit. From the historical and cultural background of the Old Testament to biblical apologetics to practical biblical wisdom for everyday living, Stunned by Scripture will bring Scripture to life like never before. So grab your Bible and let’s get started.
Podcast website
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

Listen to Stunned by Scripture, Joel Osteen Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Stunned by Scripture: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/10/2025 - 2:44:10 PM