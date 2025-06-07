In this first episode of his new podcast, Stunned by Scripture, Dr. John Bergsma invites us into his journey from Protestantism to Catholicism. Having grown up in a Dutch Calvinist home, Bergsma began his career as a pastor only to come face-to-face with the weaknesses of the various Protestant theologies.
Today he shares how his struggles with sola Scriptura and sola fide challenged his core beliefs, setting him on a path that led inevitably into the Catholic Church. Like him, you will be stunned by the enduring Catholic truths present in the Scriptures.
Renowned Scripture scholar Dr. John Bergsma teams up with special guests to unpack the rich mysteries of Sacred Scripture. In Stunned by Scripture—a bi-weekly podcast from the St. Paul Center—Dr. Bergsma and his expert guests tackle the challenging questions of biblical interpretation with clarity, passion, and a healthy dose of Catholic wit. From the historical and cultural background of the Old Testament to biblical apologetics to practical biblical wisdom for everyday living, Stunned by Scripture will bring Scripture to life like never before. So grab your Bible and let’s get started.