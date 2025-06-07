How I Was Stunned By Scripture

In this first episode of his new podcast, Stunned by Scripture, Dr. John Bergsma invites us into his journey from Protestantism to Catholicism. Having grown up in a Dutch Calvinist home, Bergsma began his career as a pastor only to come face-to-face with the weaknesses of the various Protestant theologies. Today he shares how his struggles with sola Scriptura and sola fide challenged his core beliefs, setting him on a path that led inevitably into the Catholic Church. Like him, you will be stunned by the enduring Catholic truths present in the Scriptures. To learn more please visit www.stpaulcenter.com