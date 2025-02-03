E01 - Speakers or Headphones: Which Do You Use First?

🎙️ Speakers or Headphones: Which Do You Use First? | Studio Stuff Podcast #01 Welcome to the first episode of the Studio Stuff Podcast! In this laid-back yet insightful discussion, we dive into a topic that every home studio owner has an opinion on: Mixing on Headphones vs. Speakers. Chris and Steve break down the pros and cons, share personal experiences, and even throw in some entertaining banter about food, farming, and about Andrew Scheps mixing on Sony MDR-7506s (yes, those headphones). If you’ve ever wondered whether headphones can truly replace studio monitors or not, or how to optimize your headphone mixing experience, this episode is for you. You’ll Learn: ✅ Why so many pros are shifting towards mixing on headphones ✅ The real difference between headphones and speakers for mixing ✅ How the Harman Curve can transform your headphone experience ✅ Why training your ears is more important than buying expensive gear ✅ How room acoustics impact your monitoring choices ✅ The role of crosstalk in speaker vs. headphone mixing ✅ Plugins that help bridge the gap between speakers and headphones ✅ Why Chris listens to new music on headphones first—even with a killer speaker setup ✅ The next big debate: Can we mix Atmos on headphones? Listener Q&A A listener asks: "Should I convert stereo virtual instruments to mono before mixing?" Chris and Steve break down: ✅ Why stereo virtual instruments can be misleading ✅ How bouncing MIDI to audio helps workflow & avoids surprises ✅ Whether it actually affects sound quality Resources & Mentions 🎧 Harman Curve & EQ for Headphones – Why it matters and how it works https://youtu.be/Yo_Bpo9ICZA?si=9FYr0EjKI5XqV8Zc 🎤 Andrew Scheps' Approach – How a legendary mixer made headphones work for him https://youtu.be/s4YuXNTCU2Y?si=YYVzpB00cNvWSFy5 🎶 Paul Third’s Insight – https://youtu.be/46gTNtTmzTU?si=JYYppZr-3USYT6of Got a Question for a Future Episode? We love hearing from you! If you have a question about mixing, recording, mastering, or home studio gear, send it our way. 📩 Submit your question here: Form Link We’ll do our best to answer as many as possible, but due to time constraints, we can’t guarantee every question will make it on the podcast. Priority will be given to the most relevant and commonly asked questions. So, ask away—your question might just be featured in an upcoming episode! 🎙️🔥