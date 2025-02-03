The Struggle is Real: Mixing Bad Recordings| Studio Stuff Podcast #02
Mixing bad recordings—every audio engineer's nightmare! In this episode, Chris and Steve dive deep into the challenges of handling poorly recorded tracks and share real-world solutions. From digital clipping disasters to phase issues and excessive room noise, they break down their go-to techniques for salvaging flawed audio. Plus, they discuss the importance of capturing a great recording from the start and why mixing is not about fixing, but enhancing.
You'll Learn
✅ Common bad recording issues – Digital clipping, phase problems, excessive sibilance, and more.✅ Fixing bad recordings – Tools and techniques for restoring poor audio.✅ The importance of proper recording techniques – Why fixing it in the mix isn't always the answer.✅ EQ & Compression Tricks – How to clean up muddy or overly bright recordings.✅ When to embrace the flaws – Sometimes, a "bad" recording becomes part of an album’s character!
Tools, courses & Plugins Mentioned:
🔹 iZotope RX (De-clip, De-crackle, De-reverb)🔹 FabFilter Pro-Q3 (Dynamic EQ)🔹 Soothe 2 (Resonance suppression)🔹 Black Salt Audio De-Esser🔹 Sound Radix Surfer EQ🔹 Smart: De-Esser by Sonible🔹 The Ultimate Guide To Cubase
Listener Q&A
"How do you train your ears to hear what needs adjusting when using EQ?"Chris and Steve share their process, from identifying problem frequencies to balancing tracks in context.
Final Takeaway: The best way to avoid mixing headaches? Focus on getting a great recording from the start!📢 Join the conversation! Have a mixing horror story? Share it in the comments or tag us on social media.
Got a Question for a Future Episode?
We love hearing from you! If you have a question about mixing, recording, mastering, or home studio gear, send it our way.
📩 Submit your question here: Form Link
We’ll do our best to answer as many as possible, but due to time constraints, we can’t guarantee every question will make it on the podcast. Priority will be given to the most relevant and commonly asked questions. So, ask away—your question might just be featured in an upcoming episode! 🎙️🔥
The Studio Stuff Podcast is your go-to home studio hangout, where music production, mixing, recording, and mastering meet real talk, practical advice, and the occasional lousy jokes. Hosted by Chris Selim and Steve Dierkens, this isn’t a dry, technical lecture—it’s a laid-back, no-BS conversation about making great music with the gear you actually have.
Expect real-world insights, gear, and technique debates, plugin obsessions, and plenty of laughs along the way. Plus, we love hearing from you! Send in your questions, and let’s figure this whole studio stuff thing out together.