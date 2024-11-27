S5 17: How Advent Can Help You Prepare for Jesus this Christmas with Maggie Hudson
Today we flip the script, and my friend Maggie interviews me about Advent. This season is meant to prepare us for Christ's coming—and there are so many meaningful ways to observe it. Whether you're new to Advent or not, tune in for a conversation about the depth and beauty of Advent and the many ways you can observe it through music, art, reading, and tradition. You might just learn some things about Advent that you didn't know! Show Notes: This episode of the Strong Women podcast corresponds with our Strong Women Advent 2024 reading plan. We're reading A Christmas Carol together this year, and you can read with us! Get your free reading guide at colsoncenter.org/advent. Grab a copy of A Christmas Carol. Here are several options: Free digital version Paperback Illustrated hardback Ebook Audiobooks Bonus: Illustrations by John Leech Adaptations of A Christmas Carol to watch: Traditional A Christmas Carol with Alastair Sim (1951) (Titled Scrooge in the U.K.) A Christmas Carol with George C. Scott (1984) A Christmas Carol with Sir Patrick Stewart (1999) Musical Scrooge with Albert Finney (1970) A Christmas Carol (1994) (Broadway production. See here for upcoming performances near you) Unconventional The Muppet Christmas Carol with Michael Caine (1992) A Christmas Carol with Jim Carrey (2009) (Animated feature) Let me know what you think of these adaptations! Pop into the Strong Women Podcast Community Facebook group to let me know what's your favorite adaptation of A Christmas Carol. Related Podcast Episodes: Best of Strong Women: Discussing a Christmas Carol With Jessica Hooten Wilson Embracing True Festivity This Christmas With Haley Stewart Best of Strong Women: The Strength of Mary With Dr. Timothy Ralston A Defense of Christmas (Classical Stuff You Should Know)
49:11
S5 16: Helping Kids Heal with Horses with Kim Tschirret
Growing up with an emotionally abusive father, Kim Tschirret believed she needed to perform for love and approval. She found solace during her turbulent adolescence in taking care of her horse. After she met Christ, He began to heal her and eventually led her to open an equine therapy ministry to help kids in crisis find healing. Today, she shares how God's steadfast love has taught her to rest in Him and share His comfort with others. Hope Reins The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry by John Mark Comer
32:01
S5 15: Ordinary Woman, Strong God with Aimee Huber
From volunteering in her teen years to now serving as Director, Aimee Huber has worked with First Choice Pregnancy Resource Centers in New Jersey for 33 years. When the state unfairly targeted First Choice in 2022, God called Aimee to a deeper level of trust in Him. Through this ongoing challenge, Aimee has learned to find her strength in the God who does unexpected things. First Choice Women's Resource Centers in New Jersey Alliance Defending Freedom Twelve Extraordinary Women by John MacArthur The Church Affiliate program brings the Colson Fellows program to your local church. Pastors and church leaders can go through the Colson Fellows program for free, so they are able to launch a Church Affiliate's cohort an bring worldview training to their church members. For more details, visit colsoncenter.org/church.
28:58
S5 14: Parenting Adult Children with Gaye Clark
From bookstore shelves to social media groups, there's no shortage of guidance out there for raising babies, toddlers, and teens. But what about those of us parenting adult children? What does it look like to love them well without over-parenting or disengaging? What if they're estranged from us? Gaye Clark joins us this week to share her well-earned wisdom about walking with Christ as we parent adult children. Loving Your Adult Children: The Heartache of Parenting and the Hope of the Gospel by Gaye B. Clark Things Not Seen by Jon Bloom The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt In collaboration with Focus on the Family, we are excited to announce the next Lighthouse Voices on Tuesday, November 12 at 7pm MT. Lighthouse Voices is a livestreamed event series designed to help Christians navigate today's cultural landscape with truth and love. Joining us this month is author and theologian Os Guinness, who will answer the question, "What is the True Meaning of Love?" Contrary to popular belief, concept of "free love" proposed by the sexual revolution is neither freeing nor loving. It's costly and dehumanizing. But God's design for love and sex is good, true, and lifegiving. What would it look like for us to start a Christian sexual revolution that displays God's design for love to a world that's longing for the real thing? Join us on November 12 for answers and encouragement. This conversation will be followed by a Q&A and book signing. To attend via livestream or in person in Colorado Springs, register for free today at colsoncenter.org/lighthouse.
48:22
S5 13: Making Abortion Unthinkable: The Church’s Role in Supporting Women with Amy Ford
God doesn't need you to do big things for Him. He wants you to take the small steps of obedience that are right in front of you. These small steps eventually led Amy Ford to start Embrace Grace, a ministry dedicated to helping churches support women and families facing unplanned pregnancy. Tune in to hear how the Church can make abortion unthinkable by creating a culture of love, encouragement, and tangible support. Embrace Grace A Legacy That Lasts: Preserving and Transferring Your Family Values by Trudy Cathy White Give today at colsoncenter.org/swoctober to receive your copy of What Do I Say When...? by Andrew and Christian Walker and a year-long subscription to the Identity Project.
In our culture, if a woman is said to have strength it usually means she is competing with a man or acting like a man.
What if there is strength in the way God made us, as women?
There is and we recognize it when we see it.
We are excited to introduce you to women who display true strength, not in spite of being women but because of it.