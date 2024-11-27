S5 17: How Advent Can Help You Prepare for Jesus this Christmas with Maggie Hudson

Today we flip the script, and my friend Maggie interviews me about Advent. This season is meant to prepare us for Christ's coming—and there are so many meaningful ways to observe it. Whether you're new to Advent or not, tune in for a conversation about the depth and beauty of Advent and the many ways you can observe it through music, art, reading, and tradition. You might just learn some things about Advent that you didn't know! Show Notes: This episode of the Strong Women podcast corresponds with our Strong Women Advent 2024 reading plan. We're reading A Christmas Carol together this year, and you can read with us! Get your free reading guide at colsoncenter.org/advent. Grab a copy of A Christmas Carol. Here are several options: Free digital version Paperback Illustrated hardback Ebook Audiobooks Bonus: Illustrations by John Leech Adaptations of A Christmas Carol to watch: Traditional A Christmas Carol with Alastair Sim (1951) (Titled Scrooge in the U.K.) A Christmas Carol with George C. Scott (1984) A Christmas Carol with Sir Patrick Stewart (1999) Musical Scrooge with Albert Finney (1970) A Christmas Carol (1994) (Broadway production. See here for upcoming performances near you) Unconventional The Muppet Christmas Carol with Michael Caine (1992) A Christmas Carol with Jim Carrey (2009) (Animated feature) Let me know what you think of these adaptations! Pop into the Strong Women Podcast Community Facebook group to let me know what's your favorite adaptation of A Christmas Carol. Related Podcast Episodes: Best of Strong Women: Discussing a Christmas Carol With Jessica Hooten Wilson Embracing True Festivity This Christmas With Haley Stewart Best of Strong Women: The Strength of Mary With Dr. Timothy Ralston A Defense of Christmas (Classical Stuff You Should Know)