Based on the short story by Stephen King, Strawberry Spring is a scripted podcast set against the backdrop of the sixties revolution on the campus of New Sharon... More
10/4/2022
1:37
5/18/2022
1:20
5/4/2022
4:01
Chapter 8: Selective Memory
Dean Edwards can't keep the campus open any longer. As the fog rolls in, the final murder victim looms large over everyone. Henry finally confronts his past, tying up loose ends and discovering Springheel Jack's motivation. With Rachael in labor, he looks towards his future as a father, while the ghosts of his past continue to haunt him.
10/13/2021
30:45
Chapter 7: Damaged Goods
A new suspect is arrested that has connections to the original victims. A familiar face from Henry's past comes back to haunt him as Rachael goes into labor with Henry's baby, and Springheel Jack's true identity is revealed
