It's been two years since the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan and some 80,000 people were evacuated are living here in America. Understaffed resource agencies were flooded with thousands of people at once. This is the story of volunteers who stepped in to bridge the gap for the remarkable people who fought oppression, then needed to flee Taliban.

An ambitious 16-year-old girl has graduated two years early from her high school in Afghanistan. She is ready to take the medical school entrance exam to pursue her dream of being a doctor, but she never gets the chance. In August of 2021, the Taliban regains power and she and her family rushe to the Kabul airport. She is one of the lucky ones who makes it through the gate, but when she looks around, she realizes her parents didn't make it. She, her sister and 4-year-old niece are evacuated to the U.S. All alone, they arrive on a snowy night to a cold, dark apartment with no power. This is the story of how well we helped our newest neighbors and the conditions that more than 80,000 refugees would be facing because of reduced resources.

Their father killed by the Taliban, a girl and her family fled to Pakistan then America, but this happened more than 20 years ago. Now, Nazifa is using her own experience as a refugee to help hundreds of Afghans who were part of the mass exodus when the U.S. military pulled out of the country in 2021. But she is only one person and the need is immense. Who will step up to help?

About Stranger Becomes Neighbor

We saw it on the news. The images still haunt us. Two years ago this month, a desperate sea of humanity rushed the Kabul airport as the American military started mass evacuations in Afghanistan. Many were left behind to face the Taliban, while some escaped to countries like Iran and Pakistan. For over 80,000 refugees, America is now home. Their lives continue, but our news feeds have moved on, blasting stories about today's crisis-du-jour. Now these evacuees live beside us, trying to make ends meet, find housing, gain acceptance, adapt to a new culture, and become valued members of our communities. In Stranger Becomes Neighbor, we follow them. And we meet the Americans who have chosen to help their new neighbors. Like the stay-at-home mom who convinces a neighbor to rent out their basement to a pregnant Afghan woman, then finds herself helping to deliver the baby. Like a young widow who served in a secret pro-American unit of the Afghan military and now struggles to find childcare so she can work at Walmart. Their stories – and the heartbreaking stories of loved ones left behind – inspire us to discover the hope and triumph of the human spirit. What can one person do to help a stranger?