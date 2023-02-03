Ross Mathews wants to talk to YOU! With over 20 years of interviewing some of the most fascinating people in the world, his curiosity never stops.
"Hello, Rosie O'Donnell"
Rosie O'Donell pops by to say "Hello, Ross" and shares a crazy story that surprisingly never got out to the media!
Follow Ross on social media!
Instagram: @HelloRoss
Twitter: @HelloRoss
TikTok: @HelloRoss
Facebook.com/HelloRoss
"Hello, BFF" Pt 2
Ross Mathews loved being your best friend and couldn't leave the waiting room hanging so he's back to talk about whatever YOU want. Plus, Ross shares a story about Lady Gaga and how he ended up at her family's restaurant.
Hello, BFF
Ross has a new apartment and spills the beans on who will be in charge of decorating the place. Also, he is here to be your bff and has opened up the zoom phone lines to talk about whatever is on your mind!
"Hello, Binge Watching"
Ross loves to binge watch shows, especially when he is traveling. And after his recent travels, Ross has run out of shows to watch and is asking YOU for help! Listeners around the world call in and suggest what shows Ross should watch next!
Hello, Therapy Session
Ross opened up the zoom phone lines and this time, it's a free for all conversation. Listeners around the world called in and talked with Ross about whatever they wanted! We learned about a mom and her rules for her four kids, who all turned out to be scientists, what irritates a massage therapist, and Ross realizes that doing the podcast is almost like a therapy session for him.
Ross Mathews wants to talk to YOU! With over 20 years of interviewing some of the most fascinating people in the world, his curiosity never stops.
Each week, he'll open the Zoom phone lines to all listeners! Some weeks will be themed, some weeks will feature celebrity guests and some weeks will just be you and him connecting like only Ross can.
Listen each week and pay attention to Ross' social media for your chance to call in and say, "Hello, Ross!"
Instagram.com/HelloRoss
Facebook.com/HelloRoss
Twitter.com/HelloRoss
TikTok: @HelloRoss
