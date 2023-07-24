About Stones Touring Party

In the summer of 1972, the Rolling Stones swept across an America still smoldering from the tumult of the ‘60s, bringing their gritty masterpiece Exile on Main St. to the masses. Rolling Stone magazine journalist Robert Greenfield was along for the ride, writing the seminal rock book STP (Stones Touring Party) — culled from weeks on the road and more than 60 hours of interviews with the band and their entourage. Now, for the first time, Greenfield and fellow STP vet Gary Stromberg share that tape archive, allowing listeners to sit in on intimate chats with the Stones in their prime. Stones Touring Party is an all-access pass to the sights, sounds, riots, bombings, drug busts, death threats and other assorted mayhem from this pivotal moment in American history.