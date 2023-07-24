Still Paying the Price: Reparations in Real Terms

This 14-part original series from LWC Studios explores how reparations should be paid and to whom. For all episodes, transcripts and supplemental materials visi...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 15
EP 14: Meeting of the Minds: Josiah Henson, Harriet Tubman, and Frederick Douglass in Conversation
In February 2022, the Josiah Henson Museum and Park partnered with the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historic Site and the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site to put together a virtual re-enacted first-person conversation between these three historical figures. They discuss early life experiences, how they fought their way to freedom, and their roles in ending slavery—past and present. Re-published with permission from the Josiah Henson Museum and Park. CREDITS: Millicent Sparks as Harriet Tubman; Nathan Richardson as Frederick Douglass and Kelvin Fowler as Josiah Henson; Imani Haynes, Education Program Manager at the Josiah Henson Museum and Park, and moderator of this conversation. Special thanks to Mark Thorne, Josiah Henson Museum and Park Site Manager.
7/24/2023
1:00:17
EP 13: Is Guaranteed Income a Stepping Stone Towards Reparations?
Cities around the country have started piloting guaranteed income programs aimed at addressing income inequality–an issue that disproportionately impacts Black and brown families. In this episode, we explore the policy implications of guaranteed income programs and whether they could function as a bridge to reparations. We hear from Dr. Cheryl Grills, a clinical psychologist and member of California’s Reparations Task Force, Ebony Burroughs, a recipient of a guaranteed income program in Atlanta, Yvette Carnell, president and founder of American Descendents of Slavery (ADOS) Advocacy Foundation, and Afua Atta-Mensah, Chief of Programs for Community Change. Reported by Patrice Mosley.Follow Afua Atta-Mensah on Twitter @AfuaAttaMensah and Yvette Carnell @BreakingBrown.
7/24/2023
29:02
EP 12: The Fight for Eatonville, the First Official Black Town
Eatonville, Florida was the first Black town in the U.S. to incorporate. Originally thought of as a “test case” to see if Blacks could govern themselves, Eatonville became a model for Black towns that sprung up around the country after the Civil War. The historic legacy of the town now hangs in the balance as development threatens to pave over history. Julian Johnson, founder of 1887 First describes the fight to preserve the town’s rich cultural heritage for future generations and advocating for what is owed to descendants and residents of a town that has long been stifled from reaching its full potential. Reported by Patrice Mosley.You can follow Julian and his group on TikTok @1887First.
7/24/2023
19:45
EP 11: How I Learned My House Was Built on a Former Plantation
In this episode, series creator and co-editor Juleyka Lantigua, shares a deeply personal and relevant story. While driving through her neighborhood, she notices that street signs have been changed and decides to research the new name, Josiah Henson. She discovers that Josiah Henson was an influential figure in Black history, born into slavery in Maryland, and brought to the plantation that her then home stood on. This realization shakes her to the core as it confronts the tendency to treat slavery as a distant and irrelevant past.
7/24/2023
8:23
EP 10: Mia Anderson's Reflection on Her Ancestor Josiah Henson
Mia Anderson is the great-great-great-great-granddaughter of Reverend Josiah Henson. She shares her family's knowledge and admiration for Henson's legacy, which includes helping enslaved individuals escape and establishing the Dawn Settlement, a place where freed Blacks could learn trades and rebuild their lives. She also addresses the controversy surrounding Henson's portrayal in Uncle Tom’s Cabin, which misrepresented his story. Anderson highlights the need to correct the false and derogatory usage of the term "Uncle Tom" and emphasizes the true strength, faith, and dedication exhibited by her ancestor. Reported by Juleyka Lantigua.
About Still Paying the Price: Reparations in Real Terms
This 14-part original series from LWC Studios explores how reparations should be paid and to whom. For all episodes, transcripts and supplemental materials visit StillPayingThePricePod.com. This series was funded by a grant from The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. Cover art: "Gemini" by Fitgi Saint-Louis