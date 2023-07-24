Still Paying the Price: Reparations in Real Terms

EP 12: The Fight for Eatonville, the First Official Black Town

Eatonville, Florida was the first Black town in the U.S. to incorporate. Originally thought of as a “test case” to see if Blacks could govern themselves, Eatonville became a model for Black towns that sprung up around the country after the Civil War. The historic legacy of the town now hangs in the balance as development threatens to pave over history. Julian Johnson, founder of 1887 First describes the fight to preserve the town’s rich cultural heritage for future generations and advocating for what is owed to descendants and residents of a town that has long been stifled from reaching its full potential. Reported by Patrice Mosley.You can follow Julian and his group on TikTok @1887First.