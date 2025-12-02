Franklin the Turtle's Wild Ride: Pete Hegseth's Crime
In this episode of Stephanie Miller's Happy Hour Podcast, the crew dives deep into the shocking orders given by Pete Hegseth that could be classified as war crimes, as reported by The Washington Post. With a mix of humor and outrage, Stephanie, Jody Hamilton, and Charlie Pierce dissect the implications of these orders and the absurdity of Trump's late-night social media spree, where he made over 160 posts in just a few hours. The conversation takes a wild turn as they discuss the bizarre meme featuring Franklin the Turtle in a helicopter, leading to a broader discussion about the moral compass of today's political landscape. Tune in for a lively and irreverent exploration of current events, sprinkled with sharp wit and critical insights!
Thanksgiving Special: Best of Stephanie Miller Pt 2
Here's some fun blasts from the past for your holiday enjoyment!
Thanksgiving Special: Best of Stephanie Miller
Here's some fun blasts from the past for your holiday enjoyment!
Turkey, Treason, and Trump: A Holiday Special
In this episode of Stephanie Miller's Happy Hour Podcast, Stephanie and gang dig into the outrageous fallout from a recent video released by Democratic Congress members, all veterans, reminding military personnel of their duty to refuse illegal orders. The crew discusses Trump's explosive labeling of the video as seditious and calling for extreme consequences. Joined by Bob Cesca and the insightful Malcolm Nance, they navigate the absurdities of Trump's rhetoric and the implications for democracy. The conversation takes a humorous turn as they reflect on the absurdity of the current political landscape, including Trump's declining poll numbers and the chaos within the GOP. Expect a lively blend of political commentary, laughter, and heartfelt gratitude as they prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday. Plus, tips for handling MAGA relatives at the dinner table! Don't miss this entertaining and thought-provoking episode!
Do Republicans make you want to drink and swear? You’re in luck! It's America’s original Sexy Liberal and host of the nationally syndicated Stephanie Miller Show in podcast form! Yes, it’s Stephanie Miller’s Happy Hour Podcast, where you can hang out with Steph and her smart celebrity and comedian friends for a wild ride through politics and pop culture. Pour yourself a stiff one and get your podcast on HARD! Pants optional.