Turkey, Treason, and Trump: A Holiday Special

In this episode of Stephanie Miller's Happy Hour Podcast, Stephanie and gang dig into the outrageous fallout from a recent video released by Democratic Congress members, all veterans, reminding military personnel of their duty to refuse illegal orders. The crew discusses Trump's explosive labeling of the video as seditious and calling for extreme consequences. Joined by Bob Cesca and the insightful Malcolm Nance, they navigate the absurdities of Trump's rhetoric and the implications for democracy. The conversation takes a humorous turn as they reflect on the absurdity of the current political landscape, including Trump's declining poll numbers and the chaos within the GOP. Expect a lively blend of political commentary, laughter, and heartfelt gratitude as they prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday. Plus, tips for handling MAGA relatives at the dinner table! Don't miss this entertaining and thought-provoking episode!