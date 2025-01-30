197. How This Year Will Be the Best One Yet: 3 Tools for Change

As we approach the New Year, we often take time to reflect on the events of the past 12 months. This is an opportunity for self-inventory, so we can realign our lives to our core values. Join us for a holiday mini-episode of Spiritually Hungry Podcast as we discuss end-of-year reflections and tools for connecting more meaningfully to our life’s purpose.