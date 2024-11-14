Episode 38: A Dad’s Perspective on Parenting and Partnership – A Candid Q&A with Philip
In this heartfelt and insightful episode of Spill the Baby Tea, I’m joined by none other than my husband, Philip! As a dad to our almost 3-year-old baby boy, Philip opens up about his journey through fatherhood, the challenges and joys of raising a toddler, and how he balances his multiple careers with family life. We dive into questions submitted by you (our amazing listeners!) covering everything from navigating the mental load of parenting to maintaining our partnership through the rollercoaster of early parenthood. Whether you’re a mom, dad, or simply curious about what makes our family tick, this episode offers a candid peek into our lives as parents and partners.
Episode 37: Breaking Free from Big 4 Burnout - How Content Creation Changed My Life
In this episode of Spill the Baby Tea, I’m taking you behind the scenes of my career journey—from my early days as a valuation manager at Ernst & Young to the big, scary leap into content creation and podcasting. Many of you might be navigating big life or career transitions yourself, or wondering what it's really like to follow a passion outside of the corporate world. I’ll be sharing the highs and lows of both paths: the perks and pressures of working for a global firm, the hard truths about climbing the ladder, and why I ultimately walked away to create something of my own. I also share in this episode some real talk on financial preparedness and advice for making a successful transition. Let’s dive into the path less traveled, and find out if becoming a content creator is as dreamy as it sounds ;)
Episode 36: Discipline 101 - Navigating Those Toddler Tantrums
In this episode of Spill the Baby Tea, I’m diving into one of the most challenging yet essential aspects of parenting—discipline. As my own 2 (almost 3) year-old toddler reaches that age where boundaries and lessons are really starting to push my buttons! I’ve been exploring the best ways to approach discipline that feel supportive, nurturing, and effective. When do we start disciplining our little ones, and how do we do it in a way that feels right for our families? From positive discipline to time-ins, natural consequences, and setting clear but compassionate boundaries, I did the research so you don't have to. We’ll talk about how to stay calm (even when it’s really hard!) and teach our kids important lessons in a loving, gentle way. If you’re navigating this phase or just getting ready for it, I hope this episode offers some helpful tips and encouragement
Episode 35: My Emotional Rollercoaster with Acupuncture for Fertility - What I Wish I Knew
In this episode of Spill the Baby Tea, I’m getting deeply personal as I share my experience with acupuncture on our journey to conceive again after the heart-wrenching loss of our first pregnancy. After our miscarriage, I found myself searching for anything that could help us heal and increase our chances of bringing a little one into our lives. Acupuncture seemed like a gentle, holistic approach, but what I wasn’t prepared for was the emotional toll—on top of the physical discomfort and financial strain. I’ll take you through what it’s like—the sadness, the frustrations, the small moments of hope, the crying in the car... the weight of it all. If you’ve ever been curious about acupuncture for fertility or are navigating your own fertility journey, this episode is for you <3
Episode 34: Choosing the Right Daycare - Tips for Parents Navigating Early Schooling
Today, we’re uncovering the secrets to finding the perfect daycare that will set your little one on the path to success. We’re talking about the must-ask questions, tips for navigating the application process, and how to spot the red flags before it’s too late. Whether you're just starting the search or drowning in options, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know to make a confident and informed choice. Get ready to feel empowered and excited about this important milestone in your child’s life!
And as promised, here are questions I asked each of the schools we visited:
What is the daily schedule like?
How is naptime handled? Where do they sleep? Can my child bring a blanket/lovey?
What is the staff-to-child ratio?
How long have the teachers been at the school? What are the qualifications of the caregivers? Do they have early childhood education degrees?
What is the expectation for potty training? Are they expected to wipe themselves?
What are the policies on sick children?
What are the safety protocols? (Check that the facility is licensed by the state and that they have clear safety protocols in place. Look for things like secured entrances and childproofing.)
How does discipline typically work?
What is the standard communication of how your child is doing? Daily and periodic check-ins?
How do I FEEL after this visit? (This was super important for me to jot down! These feelings are easy to forget after visiting so many schools.)
Welcome to Spill the Baby Tea! I’m your host, Helen Wu Wang, and I couldn't be more excited to create a space where we can candidly chat about all things motherhood and parenthood. As a first-time mom to an almost three-year-old baby boy and a busy working parent, I'm here to share with you all what it's really like to balance it all. From my breastfeeding journey and its many ups and downs, to the decision Philip and I made to keep our son’s face private on social media, to finding that sweet spot between pursuing my career and being fully present as a parent—there’s so much to dig into. For those of you who know me from the ABG podcast, you know I’m going to keep it real with you! We’re in this together! So, let's get this episode started ;).
Spill the Baby Tea is part of the AsianBossGirl network.