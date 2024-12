Episode 34: Choosing the Right Daycare - Tips for Parents Navigating Early Schooling

Episode 34: Choosing the Right Daycare - Tips for Parents Navigating Early Schooling

Today, we're uncovering the secrets to finding the perfect daycare that will set your little one on the path to success. We're talking about the must-ask questions, tips for navigating the application process, and how to spot the red flags before it's too late. Whether you're just starting the search or drowning in options, we've got you covered with everything you need to know to make a confident and informed choice. Get ready to feel empowered and excited about this important milestone in your child's life! And as promised, here are questions I asked each of the schools we visited: What is the daily schedule like? How is naptime handled? Where do they sleep? Can my child bring a blanket/lovey? What is the staff-to-child ratio? How long have the teachers been at the school? What are the qualifications of the caregivers? Do they have early childhood education degrees? What is the expectation for potty training? Are they expected to wipe themselves? What are the policies on sick children? What are the safety protocols? (Check that the facility is licensed by the state and that they have clear safety protocols in place. Look for things like secured entrances and childproofing.) How does discipline typically work? What is the standard communication of how your child is doing? Daily and periodic check-ins? How do I FEEL after this visit? (This was super important for me to jot down! These feelings are easy to forget after visiting so many schools.)