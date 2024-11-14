Welcome to Spill the Baby Tea! I’m your host, Helen Wu Wang, and I couldn't be more excited to create a space where we can candidly chat about all things mother...

About Spill the Baby Tea with Helen

Welcome to Spill the Baby Tea! I’m your host, Helen Wu Wang, and I couldn't be more excited to create a space where we can candidly chat about all things motherhood and parenthood. As a first-time mom to an almost three-year-old baby boy and a busy working parent, I'm here to share with you all what it's really like to balance it all. From my breastfeeding journey and its many ups and downs, to the decision Philip and I made to keep our son’s face private on social media, to finding that sweet spot between pursuing my career and being fully present as a parent—there’s so much to dig into. For those of you who know me from the ABG podcast, you know I’m going to keep it real with you! We’re in this together! So, let's get this episode started ;). Spill the Baby Tea is part of the AsianBossGirl network.