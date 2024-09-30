►► Download the 20 Ways To Start Writing A Song Cheat Sheet here: http://songwritertheory.com/freeguide/ In this episode of the new format of the Songwriter Theory Podcast, we're learning about Hook Writing, 3rd Verses, Wordplay, and more off of the song Everything You Want by my favorite artist, @VerticalHorizonMusic . We'll be covering what we can learn about hook writing, lyric writing, song structure, and more in this episode. Let's talk about it!

►► Download the 6-Step Lyric Writing Checklist here: https://songwritertheory.com/lyricchecklist/ In this episode of the Songwriter Theory Podcast, we talk about the power of parallelism in your lyrics, why bridges are the perfect song section to start utilizing modes and borrowed chords, the art of subtly different song structure in our songs, non-lazy songwriting, and more! We're going off of the great song 100 Years by Five for Fighting for this episode. 0:00 Intro 2:51 The Power of Parallelism In Lyrics 12:59 Where To Use Modes and Borrowed Chords In Your Songs 35:32 Changing Up Song Song Structure 50:00 The Art of Non-Lazy Songwriting 1:08:36 Should We Have Our Song Title In The First Line? #SongwriterTheory #JosephVadala

About Songwriter Theory Podcast: Learn Songwriting And Write Meaningful Lyrics and Songs

Let's learn songwriting! Learn to write impactful and meaningful songs by writing great melodies, lyrics that move your listeners, and arrangements and chord progressions that evoke the right emotions.Do you want to write emotional and powerful melodies? Learn to write incredible melodies, regardless of your musical background.Do you wish you could write incredible lyrics that move your listeners? Learn how to write great lyrics that are worthy of being framed and hung up on your wall.Want to make full, rich arrangements that sound fully professional? Learn how to arrange in a way that makes your song shine.Do you sometimes have trouble finding inspiration or staying productive? Learn how to find, maintain and regain inspiration as well as remain productive in your creative processes.Do you ever get overwhelmed by songwriting?Do you find yourself getting into creative ruts?Do you wish your songwriting efficiency was better?If you want asimpleguide to learn to get past the overwhelm of songwriting, thisshow is for you!So let's learn how to songwrite with music theory, lyric writing, creative productivity, inspiration, and more!Anyone who's ever had feelings or thoughts can become a songwriter, so let's dive deep into our inner creator and learn how to write songs!If you want to dive even deeper, gograb my free guide on 10 proven ways to start writing a song in under an hour here: http://songwritertheory.com/free-guide/