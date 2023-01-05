Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Songwriter Soup in the App
Listen to Songwriter Soup in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsMusic
Songwriter Soup

Songwriter Soup

Podcast Songwriter Soup
Podcast Songwriter Soup

Songwriter Soup

American Songwriter
add
Songwriter Soup, brought to you by American Songwriter, is a frank discussion about how to make it in the music industry as a songwriter. It takes grit and a lo... More
MusicMusic InterviewsMusicMusic Commentary
Songwriter Soup, brought to you by American Songwriter, is a frank discussion about how to make it in the music industry as a songwriter. It takes grit and a lo... More

Available Episodes

5 of 9
  • Episode 8: You Can’t Write Your Haircuts Off
    Luke Dick joins Laura and Tracy for a candid and sprawling look at money, songwriting, creativity and family. Luke’s winding path has led him through academics, warehouse jobs, an artist deal, songwriting, producing, and movie-making. Ultimately he’s emerged as one of the most unique and sought-after songwriter/producers in Nashville. His approach to money puts creativity front and center. His humor and vulnerability make him one of the most engaging guests on the show so far. Luke Dick was raised in a topless bar and grew up to be a philosophy professor; now he's a songwriter, filmmaker, producer, and new wave bandleader, in no particular order. He has been profiled in Rolling Stone and written chart-topping and award-winning hits such as Miranda Lambert's "Bluebird”, Dierks Bentley’s “Burning Man”, and Eric Church’s “Kill A Word”, among many others. He also spent some time in NYC writing jingles for HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and Hilton hotels. He now lives in Nashville with his two kids, and recently sent another off to college. He enjoys long walks from his backdoor to his garage and has an extensive record and beef jerky collection.
    5/1/2023
    58:41
  • Episode 7: How To Break Up with a Co-writer
    Break-ups are never easy, especially when it comes to co-writing. This week, our hosts examine the reasons it may be necessary to say goodbye to a collaborator and how to do it with care. The trio also talks about the virtues of Nashville’s even split policy, writing non-exclusionary lyrics, and what to do when you feel like your songs are getting worse.
    4/24/2023
    1:02:43
  • Episode 6: Don’t Order The Seafood Tower: An Interview With Andy Albert
    This week, Laura and Tracy are joined by songwriter Andy Albert. He details his humble beginnings in Nashville living with multiple roommates in a run-down house, struggling to get a publishing deal and nearly throwing in the towel. Spoiler alert: he sticks it out eventually scores a bunch of hits. Though his success is inspiring on its own, his openness about the difficult times makes this one of the most relatable interviews yet. Andy Albert is a Nashville-based singer/songwriter originally from Roswell, Georgia. Since moving to town in 2011 he has co-written 150+ songs for various Country, rock, and pop artists. Notable cuts include Dustin Lynch “Thinking ‘Bout You” (6-week #1 and Billboard’s longest running top-10 in Country Airplay chart history) and “Good Girl”, Blake Shelton “She’s Got A Way With Words”, Dan+Shay’ “Steal My Love”, Mitchell Tenpenny “Anything She Says” and current single “We Got History”, Hardy “Rednecker”. He has also written songs for Tim McGraw, Kid Rock, Carrie Underwood, LANY, and many others. 
    4/17/2023
    1:00:25
  • Episode 5: My Heroes Waited Tables Too
    This in this episode, Laura, Tracy and Kevin continue down the path of the new-to-town songwriter. The trio digs into the importance of giving and receiving criticism, the beauty of an imperfect writers round performance and the many virtues of cowriting. Tracy shares how his gig at a bike shop lead to joining the band Bare Jr. and Laura tells the story of the time a publisher calling her “chicken sh*t” saved her from pursuing the wrong career in the music business.
    4/10/2023
    1:07:46
  • Episode 4: I Could Dunk In High School - An Interview With Luke Laird
    In this episode, Laura and Tracy sit down with songwriter, producer and publisher Luke Laird. Luke talks the magic of writers’ rounds, being reluctant to ask for help, letting go of jealousy and the nitty gritty details of his early publishing deals. Laura also shares the story of a pivotal moment that lead to her being a songwriter. Ferocious talent, wit, and sincere humility rarely come together like they do in Grammy winner Luke Laird. Since moving to Nashville from a small farming town in Pennsylvania, Laird has become one of country and pop’s top songwriters and producers.  The numbers are staggering: 52 radio singles –– 24 of which were Billboard No. 1 hits and 5 of which were in the Top 5 –– 2 Billboard No. 1 singles as a producer, and more than 125 released cuts fill his catalog.  In four separate years, every single released that Laird wrote peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.  He earned ACM Songwriter of the Year honors in 2015, and was named BMI Songwriter of the Year in 2012.  As a producer, Laird has helped shape some of music’s most critically acclaimed projects of the last decade.  He co-produced Kacey Musgraves’ 2013 debut, Same Trailer, Different Park, which garnered Grammy honors for Best Country Album and an ACM Album of the Year win.  In 2015, he returned to the studio with Musgraves to co-produce her triumphant sophomore release, Pageant Material. Laird earned his second Grammy for Best Country Song with Musgraves’ “Space Cowboy” in 2019. He also has producer credits on Thomas Rhett, Ingrid Michaelson, Brett Eldredge, Steve Moakler, Everette, Kassi Ashton, Anna Vaus and more.  A slew of Grammy, ACM, CMA, and other nominations line Laird’s resume, which also includes six CMA Triple Play Awards, four NSAI “Songs I Wish I’d Written” Awards, the 2012 BMI Country Song of the Year trophy for Rodney Atkins’ “Take a Back Road,” and more.  His list of No. 1 singles reads like a carefully curated playlist of soulful contemporary country: “Hard To Forget” (Sam Hunt); “Fast” and “I See You” (Luke Bryan); “Head Over Boots” (Jon Pardi); “T-Shirt” (Thomas Rhett); “Gonna” and “Hillbilly Bone” (Blake Shelton); “Talladega,” “Give Me Back My Hometown,” and “Drink In My Hand” (Eric Church); “American Kids” (Kenny Chesney); “Sunshine & Whiskey” (Frankie Ballard); “One of Those Nights” (Tim McGraw); “Downtown” (Lady Antebellum); “Somebody’s Heartbreak” (Hunter Hayes); “Beat This Summer” (Brad Paisley); “Pontoon” (Little Big Town); “You” (Chris Young); “A Little Bit Stronger” (Sara Evans); “Take A Back Road” (Rodney Atkins); and “Temporary Home,” “Undo It,” “So Small,” and “Last Name” (Carrie Underwood).  Other artists who have recorded Laird-penned songs represent a jaw-dropping grab bag of genres: George Strait, Maren Morris, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Brandy Clark, Toby Keith, Jake Owen, Steve Moakler, Sister Hazel, Ingrid Michaelson, Ashley Monroe, Sam Hunt, Angaleena Presley, Nikki Lane, Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, Sheryl Crow, Brett Eldredge, Florida Georgia Line, Ne-Yo, Neal McCoy, Amy Grant, and many more. Laird recently released his own record, Music Row, that offers an intimate look into his journey from Hartstown to Nashville.  The first-ever record from one of music’s most trusted creators and collaborators, Music Row is a songwriter’s story, traversing childhood, grief, addiction, family, and the community he loves.  The songs are deeply personal and sometimes raw, all delivered by the songwriter himself. Today, Laird writes for and co-owns Nashville-based publishing and management company Creative Nation with his wife, Beth.  
    4/3/2023
    59:13

More Music podcasts

About Songwriter Soup

Songwriter Soup, brought to you by American Songwriter, is a frank discussion about how to make it in the music industry as a songwriter. It takes grit and a lot of patience, but also sound financial advice.

Laura Veltz is a Four-time Grammy-nominated songwriter and is teaming up with Tracy Hackney, a seasoned financial advisor for musicians, to bring you the tips and tricks of the industry. Joined by host and producer, Kevin Sokolnicki, the trio has interviews with some of the most prominent and up-and-coming songwriters and artists in the music industry.


Songwriter Soup airs every Monday where you get your podcasts.

Podcast website

Listen to Songwriter Soup, Young Love Records and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Songwriter Soup

Songwriter Soup

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Songwriter Soup: Podcasts in Family