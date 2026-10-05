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Songwriter Soup

Songwriter Soup
MusicMusic Commentary
Songwriter Soup
Latest episode

149 episodes

  • Songwriter Soup

    Joybeth Taylor: Managing Astronomical Highs, Off Days & Other Things You Can’t Control

    10/05/2026 | 59 mins.
    Joybeth Taylor (“Choosin’ Texas” Ella Langley, “I Can’t Love You Anymore” Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen, “Empty Words” Corey Kent) is living through once-in-a-lifetime songwriter success with faith, grace and open hands. JoyBeth’s experience on music row is the quintessential Nashville journey—artist turned songwriter (waiter / nanny / lifeguard / day job / day job / day job…..) to revered addition to the writing room. The moment this story becomes singularly JoyBeth’s is through her long time partnership with record breaking artist, Ella Langley, whom she casually met while fishing. Joybeth is a fantastic example of patience and calm for anyone just starting out in this business, as well as those passing through a moment of success. Keep calm and carry on.

    She is also Songwriter Soup’s first guest as a non-profit! Welcome to season 5-01c3!!
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Songwriter Soup

    Publisher Beth Laird: Nurturing Nashville's Songwriters One Snack At A Time

    09/21/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    This week, we have Nashville’s most considerate publisher, Creative Nation’s Beth Laird on the podcast. Married to a hit songwriter (Soup season 1 alum, Luke Laird), Beth has a front row seat to the hearts, habits and creature comforts of creative minds. We talk about how Beth and Luke went against the publishing company grain when they started Creative Nation and how those decisions remain the core of the company’s ethos. We cover topics like the evolution of women in Nashville music, the emotional core of nurturing songwriters, the changing landscape of music consumption, and why sometimes, all you need is a good snack strategy to make people feel loved and seen. Beth is one of the good ones. Enjoy this episode!
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Songwriter Soup

    Alana Springsteen: Therapy, Reconnecting With “The Why” & Safety In The Writer Room

    09/07/2026 | 1h
    This week’s guest, artist and songwriter, Alana Springsteen (“ghost in my guitar”, “Hot Honey” and her latest album I Hope This Helps), discusses the burn out that comes with starting out in the music business at a young age, and the breaking points that led her back to making music for her own soul. Alana and the trio talk about how difficult it is to maintain a sense of genuine purpose in an industry that often props up the optics of monthly listenership and streams, while disregarding the potential and importance of a smaller, passionate, loyal audience. They discuss the evolving role of songwriters in artists’ lives, how a 'no matter what' mindset can transform your creative process and connect you with fans on a deeper level. Enjoy this episode!
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Songwriter Soup

    Nell Maynard: Fear vs. Love, Funding The Arts & Wisdom In Transparency

    08/24/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    In this deeply honest and illuminating episode of Songwriter Soup, Nashville songwriter Nell Maynard (“Opti-MYSTIC” Abbie Callahan, “Blueneck” Chris Housman, “Like A Boy” LEW) joins us for a wide-ranging conversation that challenges traditional music industry norms.
    From securing a highly unusual publishing deal that grants her 100% ownership of her writing and publishing with zero advance, to opening up about asking her parents for a "values-aligned investment" to replace her $14/hour side jobs, Nell offers a masterclass in transparency.
    The episode explores the stigma around financial privilege, why historical patronage of the arts is essential when DSPs underpay creators, how to stop over-booking writing calendars out of insecurity and the mindset of "Fear vs. Love.” Nell is full of wisdom and I’ll bet songwriters of all stages have something to learn from her. Enjoy this episode!
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Songwriter Soup

    Blake Pendergrass: Morgan Wallen, The Grind & Toxic Frugality

    08/10/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Blake Pendergrass (“Just In Case” Morgan Wallen, “Brunette” Tucker Wetmore, “ROCKSTAR” Hardy) is on the Songwriter Soup couch this week breaking down his bizarre entrance into the music industry-an emphatic push from his lawyer parents to skip normal people school and pursue music.
    Blake walks us thru the typical ten year town songwriter experience of waiting tables, finding community & cowriters doing the same thing, and that first song that gets the ball rolling. We talk “outside” songs (when artists cut songs they didn’t write), and Morgan Wallen, who cuts outside songs while a lot of artists won’t.
    How many songs does it takes to land one of those? Hint: it’s a lot!! We also break down toxic frugality, the fear that the money you finally made will disappear for no reason and with no explanation. Blake is a fabulous guest we hope you’ll enjoy this episode!
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Songwriter Soup
Songwriter Soup is a frank discussion about how to make it in the music industry as a songwriter. It takes grit and a lot of patience, but also sound financial advice.Laura Veltz is a Four-time Grammy-nominated songwriter and is teaming up with Tracy Hackney, a seasoned financial advisor for musicians, to bring you the tips and tricks of the industry. Joined by host and producer, Kevin Sokolnicki, the trio has interviews with some of the most prominent and up-and-coming songwriters and artists in the music industry.Songwriter Soup airs every Monday where you get your podcasts.
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