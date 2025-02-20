About Some Place Under Neith

Some Place Under Neith is a deep dive exploration into cases of missing women. Producer and stunt woman Natalie Jean and comedian Amber Nelson laugh maniacally as they burrow into these fascinating stories and find out how we all can help. Brought to you by The Last Podcast Network. Artwork by @chaos_magic Intro Music by Devin Castaldi-Micca, ft. "Subway" by The Lunachicks Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Some Place Under Neith ad-free. Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.