Powered by RND
PodcastsTrue CrimeSome Place Under Neith
Listen to Some Place Under Neith in the App
Listen to Some Place Under Neith in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Some Place Under Neith

Podcast Some Place Under Neith
The Last Podcast Network
Some Place Under Neith is a deep dive exploration into cases of missing women. Producer and stunt woman Natalie Jean and comedian Amber Nelson laugh maniacally ...
True CrimeComedy

Available Episodes

5 of 139
  • WTF LDS Episode 13: Battle or Butchering?
    This week we cover the Latter Day Saints' extremely not peaceful practices, that have been rewritten as "defense" or "not officially the church" or "battle", when in reality the leaders of the LDS have engaged in mass murder more than once. The Mountain Meadows Massacre and The Provo River Massacre are discussed.Know of a missing woman's case that needs attention? Contact us at [email protected] Place Under Neith produced and edited by Adam Wirtz and Last Podcast Network. Artwork by Kevin Conor Keller, intro song "Subway" by Lunachicks, remixed by Devin Castaldi-Micca.Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ on Apple Podcasts to listen to ad-free new episodes. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Some Place Under Neith ad-free.Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
    --------  
    1:04:55
  • WTF LDS Episode 12: Tithe Way or the Highway
    The word "donation" suggests a voluntary act, and a tithe means 10%. But what really is a tithe but a mandatory donation? Isn't that a contraction? We conclude the sinister side of church finances and start to shift over into the realm of the alleged demonic.Know of a missing woman's case that needs attention? Contact us at [email protected] Place Under Neith produced and edited by Adam Wirtz and Last Podcast Network. Artwork by Kevin Conor Keller, intro song "Subway" by Lunachicks, remixed by Devin Castaldi-Micca.Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ on Apple Podcasts to listen to ad-free new episodes.  Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Some Place Under Neith ad-free.Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
    --------  
    1:11:49
  • WTF LDS Episode 11: Follow The Profit
    While LDS members seem to be happy to hand over 10% of their income to the church, they are given very little information about how those billions of dollars collected annually, are spent. How many members know the name Ensign Peak Advisors, and that their required donations go to Wall Street? Not very many.Know of a missing woman's case that needs attention? Contact us at [email protected] Place Under Neith produced and edited by Adam Wirtz and Last Podcast Network. Artwork by Kevin Conor Keller, intro song "Subway" by Lunachicks, remixed by Devin Castaldi-Micca.Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ on Apple Podcasts to listen to ad-free new episodes. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Some Place Under Neith ad-free.Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
    --------  
    1:01:32
  • WTF LDS Episode 10: Trickle Down Apathy
    When the bishop harms someone in his care, it's painful. When he doesn't report one of his members harming others, it's disappointing to say the least. But there is a side effect of LDS leadership turning their backs on abused children that might be even more perplexing.Know of a missing woman's case that needs attention? Contact us at [email protected] Place Under Neith produced and edited by Adam Wirtz and Last Podcast Network. Artwork by Kevin Conor Keller, intro song "Subway" by Lunachicks, remixed by Devin Castaldi-Micca. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ on Apple Podcasts to listen to ad-free new episodes. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Some Place Under Neith ad-free.Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
    --------  
    53:15
  • WTF LDS Episode 9: The Encumbrance of Forgiveness
    With the LDS Church's "don't ask don't tell" policy regarding sex abuse, where does that leave the Mormon victim? Evidence would suggest "shit out of luck". This week features an interview with kidnapping survivor Jan Broberg.Know of a missing woman's case that needs attention? Contact us at [email protected] Place Under Neith produced and edited by Adam Wirtz and Last Podcast Network. Artwork by Kevin Conor Keller, intro song "Subway" by Lunachicks, remixed by Devin Castaldi-Micca. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ on Apple Podcasts to listen to ad-free new episodes. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Some Place Under Neith ad-free.Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
    --------  
    1:16:02

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About Some Place Under Neith

Some Place Under Neith is a deep dive exploration into cases of missing women. Producer and stunt woman Natalie Jean and comedian Amber Nelson laugh maniacally as they burrow into these fascinating stories and find out how we all can help. Brought to you by The Last Podcast Network. Artwork by @chaos_magic Intro Music by Devin Castaldi-Micca, ft. "Subway" by The Lunachicks Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Some Place Under Neith ad-free. Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
Podcast website

Listen to Some Place Under Neith, Morbid and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Some Place Under Neith: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.8.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/24/2025 - 11:21:08 PM