Soldiers of the Immaculate
Fr. Isaac Mary Relyea
  • Fr. Nix Interviewing Fr. Isaac on New "Marian" Vatican Document
    Original publishing link: https://padreperegrino.org/2025/11/isaacmater/ -Fernandez’ “Mater Populi Fidelis”: https://www.vatican.va/roman_curia/congregations/cfaith/documents/rc_ddf_doc_20251104_mater-populi-fidelis_en.html -Francis wanting to call the angel a “liar:” https://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/speeches/2015/may/documents/papa-francesco_20150529_bambini-malati-santa-marta.html -Francis’ blatant heresy on Mary: “No one is born saint:” https://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/speeches/2018/december/documents/papa-francesco_20181221_dipendenti-vaticani.html -WM review: https://www.wmreview.org/p/co-redemptrix-the-testimony-of-popes?r=nz485&utm_medium=ios&utm_campaign=audio-player
    --------  
    51:15
  • Soldiers of the Immaculate with Fr. Isaac #050: Satan vs. The Family
    In this episode Father discusses the Miracle of the Sun: the most public “private” revelation since Apostolic times. Satan knows his time is short, and his final (and he hopes decisive) battle will be against Marriage and the Family, which anyone can see has been well underway for a few decades now. While we know not the day nor the hour, our time is short as well and we need to sanctify the time we have before entering into eternity! Links, Reading Material, and Books: Fatima is more important than ever BOOK: The conquest of new Spain Our Lady of Guadalupe and the Conquest of Darkness Quo Primum Continued homework: Casti Connubii On Christian Marriage   "Video" versions of the podcasts are posted to Odysee, Rumble and sometimes on YouTube (The censors at YouTube don't like Father's preaching so we're not posting everything because we don't want his channel nuked). To financially support the work of Fr. Isaac you can donate to him via the following:   Mailing address If you would like to mail a card, letter, or donation to Father Isaac you can do so at the following address: Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Good Success 974 E Stuart Ave STE D Box 203 Galax, VA 24333 Checks should be made out to "Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Good Success" which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and donations are tax deductible. To submit questions for future episodes send email to [email protected] -- for emails SPECIFICALLY for Father and ONLY for Father, send emails to [email protected] This podcast is produced by Supernerd Media.
    --------  
    56:56
  • Soldiers of the Immaculate with Fr. Isaac #049: Eternal Life is the Basic Issue
    In this episode Father discusses Leo’s announcement of a lifetime achievement award for Dick Durbin on the issue of immigration while continuing to contradict Church and Biblical doctrine on the Death Penalty as well as repeating and ‘confirming’ other heresies. During this time of escalating heresy and scandal remember to stay close to Our Lady and follow her advice: Pray the Rosary, especially in this month of October, staying mindful of the many promises made to those who are fervent clients and servants of Our Blessed Mother! Links, Reading Material, and Books: St. Alphonsus’ Daily Meditations and Readings for Every Day of the Year The Fifteen Promises of the Rosary NBC News: Durbin was overwhelmed to learn that Leo would give him a lifetime achievement award St. Joseph Cafasso, the Priest of the Gallows The excommunication scene from the movie Beckett Matt McGrath: Leo condemns climate change denial Leo Blessing Ice Sparks Anger: ‘Pagan Earth-Worship Ritual’ Homework for the next episode: Casti Connubii On Christian Marriage   "Video" versions of the podcasts are posted to Odysee, Rumble and sometimes on YouTube (The censors at YouTube don't like Father's preaching so we're not posting everything because we don't want his channel nuked). To financially support the work of Fr. Isaac you can donate to him via the following:   Mailing address If you would like to mail a card, letter, or donation to Father Isaac you can do so at the following address: Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Good Success 974 E Stuart Ave STE D Box 203 Galax, VA 24333 Checks should be made out to "Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Good Success" which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and donations are tax deductible. To submit questions for future episodes send email to [email protected] -- for emails SPECIFICALLY for Father and ONLY for Father, send emails to [email protected] This podcast is produced by Supernerd Media.
    --------  
    36:52
  • Soldiers of the Immaculate with Fr. Isaac #048: Speaking By Omission
    In this episode Father skips the recent political assassination to address the assassination of the Catholic Faith taking place by the hands of the current Bishop In White. Rather than confirming the brethren in Faith he is omitting to speak out against errors and heresy… in fact, he seems to be propagating them intentionally. Read the signs of the times, heed Our Lady’s warnings at La Salette, Fatima, and Akita for the time of mercy is ending. Links, Reading Material, and Books: St. Alphonsus’ Daily Meditations and Readings for Every Day of the Year On The Just Punishment of Heretics Against All Heresies   "Video" versions of the podcasts are posted to Odysee, Rumble and sometimes on YouTube (The censors at YouTube don't like Father's preaching so we're not posting everything because we don't want his channel nuked). To financially support the work of Fr. Isaac you can donate to him via the following:   Mailing address If you would like to mail a card, letter, or donation to Father Isaac you can do so at the following address: Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Good Success 974 E Stuart Ave STE D Box 203 Galax, VA 24333 Checks should be made out to "Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Good Success" which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and donations are tax deductible. To submit questions for future episodes send email to [email protected] -- for emails SPECIFICALLY for Father and ONLY for Father, send emails to [email protected] This podcast is produced by Supernerd Media.
    --------  
    51:35
  • Soldiers of the Immaculate with Fr. Isaac #047: Contra Trad Inc.
    In this episode Father discusses Trad Inc and how they seem to be more interested in helping themselves than the Church as well as Leo’s recent meeting and apparent approbation of James Martin, SJ, and the scandal crying out to heaven for vengeance in allowing the QGBLTA+ crowd to enter into St. Peter’s Basilica with their blasphemous paraphernalia. Links, Reading Material, and Books: St. Alphonsus’ Daily Meditations and Readings for Every Day of the Year Item 212 of Canon Law Our Lady of Good Success Our Lady of La Salette Archbishop Viganò Cites Blessed Catherine Emmerich’s Warning St. Catherine of Sienna on homosexuality Dialogues by St. Catherine of Siena Gomorrah by St. Peter Damian   "Video" versions of the podcasts are posted to Odysee, Rumble and sometimes on YouTube (The censors at YouTube don't like Father's preaching so we're not posting everything because we don't want his channel nuked). To financially support the work of Fr. Isaac you can donate to him via the following:   Mailing address If you would like to mail a card, letter, or donation to Father Isaac you can do so at the following address: Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Good Success 974 E Stuart Ave STE D Box 203 Galax, VA 24333 Checks should be made out to "Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Good Success" which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and donations are tax deductible. To submit questions for future episodes send email to [email protected] -- for emails SPECIFICALLY for Father and ONLY for Father, send emails to [email protected] This podcast is produced by Supernerd Media.
    --------  
    56:45

About Soldiers of the Immaculate

A podcast with Father Isaac Mary Relyea on topics of the Catholic Faith with the goal of helping each and every listener to become a Saint. It is not enough to know the Faith: we must live our Faith as active members of the Church Militant, we must be Soldiers of the Immaculate! Please visit Father’s website at https://soti.blog/ for more information as well as information on how to donate to his ministry.
