Soldiers of the Immaculate with Fr. Isaac #048: Speaking By Omission
In this episode Father skips the recent political assassination to address the assassination of the Catholic Faith taking place by the hands of the current Bishop In White. Rather than confirming the brethren in Faith he is omitting to speak out against errors and heresy… in fact, he seems to be propagating them intentionally. Read the signs of the times, heed Our Lady’s warnings at La Salette, Fatima, and Akita for the time of mercy is ending.
Links, Reading Material, and Books:
St. Alphonsus’ Daily Meditations and Readings for Every Day of the Year
On The Just Punishment of Heretics
Against All Heresies
