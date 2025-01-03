Powered by RND
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityBible In A Year (Chronologically) 2025 - Sojourning *NASB + Devo
Bible In A Year (Chronologically) 2025 - Sojourning *NASB + Devo

Pastor Dave Berkey
20 Minutes a day in The Word and You’ll have read or listened to the entire Bible in a year. Take a piece of that passage each day to meditate on and you'll bec...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

  • Day 3 - Genesis 8-11
    Day 3 - Genesis 8-11
    16:57
  • Day 2 - Genesis 4-7
    Day 2 - Genesis 4-7
    15:52
  • Day 1 - Genesis 1-3
    Day 1 - Genesis 1-3
    13:12
  • 2025 Welcome/ Intro
    2025 Welcome/ Intro
    12:18
  • Help!?! Planning for 2025!
    Good morning listeners! Merry Christmas! I was hoping you could help me prepare for the coming year ahead in making some decisions. Your responses will be extremely helpful! Blessings to you!
    6:19

About Bible In A Year (Chronologically) 2025 - Sojourning *NASB + Devo

20 Minutes a day in The Word and You'll have read or listened to the entire Bible in a year. Take a piece of that passage each day to meditate on and you'll become like a tree; planted by streams of living water… Psalm 1
