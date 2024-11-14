6. ORIGINS OF DNA + wearing lab goggles to a funeral?!
🧬 EPISODE 6, ALREADY?! Yes, today's episode is all about THE ORIGINS OF DNA! ❓What if we could rewind time to the very first spark of life? What would we find? How did DNA—the molecule that defines every living thing—come to be? Today, we explore all of these questions and talk about the wacky experiments and scientists who helped us answer them.😳and for todays LaboraTEA... we are bringing you another STEM themed ‘WOULD YOU RATHER?’ - don’t forget to make sure you’re following us on instagram if you want to take part in these as well!🗒️In the meantime, do you have your own laboraTEA that you want us to react to?! Click our 𝗮𝗻𝗼𝗻𝘆𝗺𝗼𝘂𝘀 link here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FA...Don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments, like and follow/ subscribe! and If you’re loving the podcast, please leave us a rating :)you can find us on YouTube, apple podcasts, amazon music, spotify + more! ---------------------0:00 intro4:37 origins of DNA37:17 would you rather?? STEM edition ---------------------𝗚𝗼𝘁 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲?💌 Reach out to us at [email protected]
. 📲 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/soculturedpodcast/ ⌨️ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@soculturedpodcast Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.