Liv Grant & Taz Shipley
Welcome to "SO CULTURED" the podcast where science, tech, and a dash of sass collide! Join your hosts Liv, and Taz on a journey through the latest in the world ...
Science

  • 8. ORIGINS OF THE INTERNET + monkeys escaped from the lab...AGAIN?
    🛜 WHAT? IT'S THE LAST EPISODE OF season four 'ORIGINS' and today we are talking all about the INTERNET 🌐..❓How the hell did the internet start? WHO started it? We're covering the history of the internet from start to finish! We also talk about how playboy helped with JPEG & Google's new Sycamore x CHIP!😳And for our last listener story of the season, we read an email from a listener all about how MONKEYS keep escaping from a south carolina lab... that bloody caretaker.. 🤣🗒️We are looking for more LABORATEA for season 5, so if you have a story to share then please use our 𝗮𝗻𝗼𝗻𝘆𝗺𝗼𝘂𝘀 link here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSftEuu6Xu6VWxurDzr6sKStnYCf4v5UrF47K7SH_rxUzlbFYw/viewform 📅We will be back in Early March for season 5.. stay tuned with us on instagram for updates and a season theme reveal! - see you then and thank you so much for joining us for our first season on youtube, lots of love xo🩷Don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments, like and subscribe! and if you’re loving the podcast, please leave us a rating :) you can also find us on spotify, apple podcasts, amazon music + more! Links if you want to learn more: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-019-1666-5https://www.usg.edu/galileo/skills/unit07/internet07_02.phtmlhttps://www.facebook.com/codelikeagirlau/videos/losing-lena/985614161797010/https://www.britannica.com/topic/ARPANET--------------------- 0:00 intro 2:30 origins of consciousness 34:00 monkeys escaped from the lab... AGAIN?!--------------------- 𝗚𝗼𝘁 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲? 💌 Reach out to us at ⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠. 📲 Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/soculturedpodcast/⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⌨️ TikTok: ⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@soculturedpodcast Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • 7. ORIGINS OF CONSCIOUSNESS + my 'friend' stole my research idea!!
    🧠 welcome the penultimate episode of season 4 of the @SoCulturedPodcast ! This season is all about discovering science through the lens of history, and in today’s episode we are delving into the origins of Consciousness! ❓What is consciousness? How did it evolve? Are animals conscious? Why haven’t we evolved to think logically like computers? Is AI conscious? Could we be living in a simulation? We’re exploring it all today! 🕶️ 😳We are also bringing you a listener story telling us all about a ‘friend’ who stole her entire research idea for her third year project! How did this happen? What would we do? We discuss it all! 🗒️Have your own LaboraTEA to share for next season? Click our 𝗮𝗻𝗼𝗻𝘆𝗺𝗼𝘂𝘀 link here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSftEuu6Xu6VWxurDzr6sKStnYCf4v5UrF47K7SH_rxUzlbFYw/viewform 🩷Don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments, like and follow! and if you’re loving the podcast, please leave us a rating :) you can find us on youtube, spotify, apple podcasts, amazon music + more! Links if you want to learn more:https://www.sydney.edu.au/news-opinion/news/2022/05/24/during-general-anaesthesia-1-in-10-people-may-be-conscious-follo.htmlhttps://plato.stanford.edu/entries/consciousness/#:~:text=Questions%20about%20the%20nature%20of,1984%2C%201988%2C%201995).http://nbn-resolving.org/urn:nbn:de:bvb:20-opus-157470https://www.academia.edu/37069229/Minimal_Selfhood_and_the_Origins_of_Consciousnesshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6u0VBqNBQ8 ---------------------0:00 intro4:24 origins of consciousness34:00 my ‘friend’ stole my research idea!!--------------------- 𝗚𝗼𝘁 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲?💌 Reach out to us at ⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠.📲 Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/soculturedpodcast/⁠⁠⁠⁠⌨️ TikTok: ⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@soculturedpodcast Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • 6. ORIGINS OF DNA + wearing lab goggles to a funeral?!
    🧬 EPISODE 6, ALREADY?! Yes, today's episode is all about THE ORIGINS OF DNA! ❓What if we could rewind time to the very first spark of life? What would we find? How did DNA—the molecule that defines every living thing—come to be? Today, we explore all of these questions and talk about the wacky experiments and scientists who helped us answer them.😳and for todays LaboraTEA... we are bringing you another STEM themed ‘WOULD YOU RATHER?’ - don’t forget to make sure you’re following us on instagram if you want to take part in these as well!🗒️In the meantime, do you have your own laboraTEA that you want us to react to?! Click our 𝗮𝗻𝗼𝗻𝘆𝗺𝗼𝘂𝘀 link here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FA...🩷Don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments, like and follow/ subscribe! and If you’re loving the podcast, please leave us a rating :)you can find us on YouTube, apple podcasts, amazon music, spotify + more! ---------------------0:00 intro4:37 origins of DNA37:17 would you rather?? STEM edition ---------------------𝗚𝗼𝘁 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲?💌 Reach out to us at ⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠. 📲 Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.instagram.com/soculturedpodcast/ ⌨️ TikTok: ⁠⁠ https://www.tiktok.com/@soculturedpodcast Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • 5. ORIGINS OF SEX + should I pursue my taken labmate??
    🍆 welcome BACK to season 4 episode 5 of the @SoCulturedPodcast ! This season is all about discovering science through the lens of history, and in today’s episode we are delving into the origins of Sex! ❓Where did Sex originate? Where did humans think babies came from through time? Why did we think tiny humans were in sperm cells? How has it evolved from small cellular organisms to today? We’re exploring it all! 🐸😳We are also bringing you a listener story seeking our help on what they should do about a scandalous lab crush! Is Gavin a f*ckboy? Should our listener pursue it? We discuss it all!🗒️Have your own LaboraTEA to share for next season? Click our 𝗮𝗻𝗼𝗻𝘆𝗺𝗼𝘂𝘀 link here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSftEuu6Xu6VWxurDzr6sKStnYCf4v5UrF47K7SH_rxUzlbFYw/viewform 🩷Don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments, like and follow! and if you’re loving the podcast, please leave us a rating :) you can also find us on youtube, spotify, apple podcasts, amazon music + more! Links if you want to learn more: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22827343/#:~:text=Abstract,in%20the%201660s%20and%201670s.https://www.nature.com/scitable/topicpage/sexual-reproduction-and-the-evolution-of-sex-824/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19845630/#:~:text=The%20mechanisms%20by%20which%20the,variants%20of%20a%20single%20process.https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/discovery-where-babies-come-fromhttps://www.npr.org/sections/krulwich/2014/06/25/325200399/two-glorious-science-experiments-one-about-sex-the-other-about-lunchhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGf8jx2qbBg--------------------- 0:00 intro 3:30 origins of sex 31:10 my scandalous la crush.. but he's taken! --------------------- 𝗚𝗼𝘁 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲? 💌 Reach out to us at ⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠. 📲 Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/soculturedpodcast/⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⌨️ TikTok: ⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@soculturedpodcast Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • 4. ORIGINS OF OUR SOLAR SYSTEM + he put a b*mb in a university?
    🤖 we're on episode 4 BABY! today's episode is all about THE ORIGINS OF OUR SOLAR SYSTEM. You guys apparently LOVE our space themed episodes, sooo we listened to your feedback and today we're bringing you ANOTHER. ❓In todays episode, we're exploring how our very own solar system originated. Who were the key figures in answering these questions? What theories have existed and how have they changed over time?😳and for todays LaboraTEA... we read a listener story from a STEM girly who got SCAMMED by a guy who went to jail for putting a b**b in a university? WTH... stay tuned to hear the full story and our thoughts on the situation...🗒️Do you have your own laboraTEA to share that you want us to react to?! Click our 𝗮𝗻𝗼𝗻𝘆𝗺𝗼𝘂𝘀 link here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSftEuu6Xu6VWxurDzr6sKStnYCf4v5UrF47K7SH_rxUzlbFYw/viewform🩷Don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments, like and subscribe! and If you’re loving the podcast, please leave us a rating :)you can find us on acast, youtube, apple podcasts, amazon music, spotify + more! want to read more of the science?https://adsabs.harvard.edu/full/1913PA.....21..424Mhttps://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/2005AGUSM.P21D..18M/abstracthttps://link.springer.com/referenceworkentry/10.1007/978-3-642-27833-4_843-4https://www.daviddarling.info/encyclopedia/C/catashypoth.htmlhttps://futurism.com/from-geocentrism-to-heliocentrism---------------------0:00 intro4:20 origins of our solar system34:00 he went to jail for WHAT?! [LaboraTEA]---------------------𝗚𝗼𝘁 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲?💌 Reach out to us at ⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠. 📲 Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/soculturedpodcast/⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⌨️ TikTok: ⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@soculturedpodcast Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
About So Cultured Podcast

Welcome to "SO CULTURED" the podcast where science, tech, and a dash of sass collide! Join your hosts Liv, and Taz on a journey through the latest in the world of science and technology. Each week, we dish up a blend of cutting-edge news, discoveries, and sizzling gossip from the realms of labs and circuits. All served with a side of piping hot "laboratea" that will have you laughing out loud. We can't wait to hang out with you- Liv and Taz xo Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
