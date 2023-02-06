Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Listen to The Lazy RPG Podcast - D&D and RPG News and GM Prep from Sly Flourish in the App
The Lazy RPG Podcast - D&D and RPG News and GM Prep from Sly Flourish

The Lazy RPG Talk Show and the Lazy GM Prep show. D&D news, commentary, spotlights, Q&A, and lazy GM prep with Mike Shea of Sly Flourish. More
Available Episodes

5 of 392
  • Spelljammer: Light of Xaryxis – Review and Tips
    Mike offers a review and tips for running the Spelljammer adventure, Light of Xaryxis, with experiences from his own campaign. Subscribe to the Sly Flourish Newsletter Subscribe to the Sly Flourish Podcast Support Sly Flourish on Patreon Buy Sly Flourish Books Show Contents 00:00 Video Start 00:28 Reviewing Adventures I've Actually Run 00:49 Top Tips for Running Light of Xaryxis 00:52 Tip 1: Use Stars Over Stormwreck to Connect the Characters to Light of Xaryxis 01:26 Tip 2: Stay with the Moondancer 02:22 Tip 3: Embrace Flash Gordon 03:03 Tip 4: Run Ship Combat in the Narrative 04:11 Tip 5: Give Players Agency Over the Ending 04:58 A Review of the Spelljammer Boxed Set 06:55 Breaking Down the Adventure 08:22 Tips for Part 1 11:36 Tips for Part 2 15:37 Tips for Part 3 18:11 Tips for Part 4 19:03 Missions of the FInal Battle 21:26 Who Lives and Who Dies? Let the Dice Decide! 23:26 Add a Touch of Mind Flayer... 24:06 Princess Xedali's Choice 26:04 Run a One Year Later Montage 27:12 Final Thoughts
    6/14/2023
    28:17
  • 2024 D&D Core Book Terminology, 5e Isn’t D&D, High Trust Trad RPG – Lazy RPG Talk Show
    D&D and RPG news and commentary by Mike Shea of https://slyflourish.com Contents 00:00 Show Start 01:13 Sly Flourish News: Dwarven Forge VTT 07:46 D&D & RPG News: Wizards on One D&D and 2024 Core Book Messaging 14:57 Commentary: 5e Isn't D&D 25:38 Commentary: High Trust Trad Concepts and Situation-Based RPGs 40:34 Patreon Question: Can the Eight Steps work for Dungeon World? 43:22 Patreon Question: Dealing with Missing Players and Absenteeism 47:49 Patreon Question: Why Are Hags Allowed to Persist? Links Subscribe to the Sly Flourish Newsletter Support Sly Flourish on Patreon Buy Sly Flourish Books: D&D Community Update: Clarifying Language: One D&D, 2024 Core Rulebooks What are the 2024 Fifth Edition Core Rulebooks? D&D YouTube Video What is high-trust trad adventure design? How to Handle Missing Players
    6/12/2023
    51:43
  • Scarlet Citadel Session 26 – Lazy GM Prep
    Mike prepares for his weekly Scarlet Citadel game! Visit the Sly Flourish Blog Subscribe to the Sly Flourish Newsletter Support Sly Flourish on Patreon Buy Sly Flourish Books The 5e Artisanal Monster Database Buy Scarlet Citadel (affiliate link) Kobold Press Monster Database Scarlet Citadel Notion Notebook
    6/9/2023
    33:50
  • Published Campaigns with Homebrew Adventures – Lazy RPG Talk Show
    D&D and RPG news and commentary by Mike Shea of https://slyflourish.com Contents 00:00 Show Start 01:20 Kickstarter Spotlight: Deck of Player Safety 04:24 D&D & RPG News: Tales of the Valiant on What's Compatible and What Isn't 13:35 Commentary: Homebrew Adventures in Published Settings 32:14 Patreon Question: Better Inclusiveness and Representation In Our Games 36:39 Patreon Question: Dice-Rolling for Stochastic Countdown Timers 38:57 Patreon Question: Managing Pacing of Downtime and Roleplayy Scenes 41:45 Patreon Question: Building Combat Encounters 45:00 Patreon Question: Tools for Improvisation At The Table 48:16 Patreon Question: Forge of Foes General Use Stat Block Encounter Math 52:00 Patreon Question: Improving NPC Dialog 53:41 Patreon Question: Character-Focused Spiral Campaign Development Links Subscribe to the Sly Flourish Newsletter Support Sly Flourish on Patreon Buy Sly Flourish Books: Deck of Player Safety Kickstarter Tales of the Valiant on What's Compatible and What Isn't EN World: Introducing the COUNTDOWN DICE Mechanic! THE UNDERCLOCK: Fixing the Random Encounter The Lazy 5e Cheat Sheet
    6/5/2023
    58:57
  • Empire of the Ghouls Part 3 – The Blood Marriage
    Mike offers tips and a recap for running the third part of Empire of the Ghouls. Visit the Sly Flourish Blog Subscribe to the Sly Flourish Newsletter Support Sly Flourish on Patreon Buy Sly Flourish Books
    6/2/2023
    42:42

About The Lazy RPG Podcast - D&D and RPG News and GM Prep from Sly Flourish

The Lazy RPG Talk Show and the Lazy GM Prep show. D&D news, commentary, spotlights, Q&A, and lazy GM prep with Mike Shea of Sly Flourish.
