The Lazy RPG Podcast - D&D and RPG News and GM Prep from Sly Flourish

Spelljammer: Light of Xaryxis – Review and Tips
Mike offers a review and tips for running the Spelljammer adventure, Light of Xaryxis, with experiences from his own campaign.
00:00 Video Start
00:28 Reviewing Adventures I've Actually Run
00:49 Top Tips for Running Light of Xaryxis
00:52 Tip 1: Use Stars Over Stormwreck to Connect the Characters to Light of Xaryxis
01:26 Tip 2: Stay with the Moondancer
02:22 Tip 3: Embrace Flash Gordon
03:03 Tip 4: Run Ship Combat in the Narrative
04:11 Tip 5: Give Players Agency Over the Ending
04:58 A Review of the Spelljammer Boxed Set
06:55 Breaking Down the Adventure
08:22 Tips for Part 1
11:36 Tips for Part 2
15:37 Tips for Part 3
18:11 Tips for Part 4
19:03 Missions of the FInal Battle
21:26 Who Lives and Who Dies? Let the Dice Decide!
23:26 Add a Touch of Mind Flayer...
24:06 Princess Xedali's Choice
26:04 Run a One Year Later Montage
27:12 Final Thoughts
6/14/2023
28:17
2024 D&D Core Book Terminology, 5e Isn’t D&D, High Trust Trad RPG – Lazy RPG Talk Show
D&D and RPG news and commentary by Mike Shea of https://slyflourish.com

Contents
Contents
00:00 Show Start
01:13 Sly Flourish News: Dwarven Forge VTT
07:46 D&D & RPG News: Wizards on One D&D and 2024 Core Book Messaging
14:57 Commentary: 5e Isn't D&D
25:38 Commentary: High Trust Trad Concepts and Situation-Based RPGs
40:34 Patreon Question: Can the Eight Steps work for Dungeon World?
43:22 Patreon Question: Dealing with Missing Players and Absenteeism
47:49 Patreon Question: Why Are Hags Allowed to Persist?
D&D Community Update: Clarifying Language: One D&D, 2024 Core Rulebooks
What are the 2024 Fifth Edition Core Rulebooks? D&D YouTube Video
What is high-trust trad adventure design?
How to Handle Missing Players
6/12/2023
51:43
Scarlet Citadel Session 26 – Lazy GM Prep
Mike prepares for his weekly Scarlet Citadel game!
The 5e Artisanal Monster Database
Buy Scarlet Citadel (affiliate link)
Kobold Press Monster Database
Scarlet Citadel Notion Notebook
6/9/2023
33:50
Published Campaigns with Homebrew Adventures – Lazy RPG Talk Show
D&D and RPG news and commentary by Mike Shea of https://slyflourish.com

Contents
Contents
00:00 Show Start
01:20 Kickstarter Spotlight: Deck of Player Safety
04:24 D&D & RPG News: Tales of the Valiant on What's Compatible and What Isn't
13:35 Commentary: Homebrew Adventures in Published Settings
32:14 Patreon Question: Better Inclusiveness and Representation In Our Games
36:39 Patreon Question: Dice-Rolling for Stochastic Countdown Timers
38:57 Patreon Question: Managing Pacing of Downtime and Roleplayy Scenes
41:45 Patreon Question: Building Combat Encounters
45:00 Patreon Question: Tools for Improvisation At The Table
48:16 Patreon Question: Forge of Foes General Use Stat Block Encounter Math
52:00 Patreon Question: Improving NPC Dialog
53:41 Patreon Question: Character-Focused Spiral Campaign Development
Deck of Player Safety Kickstarter
Tales of the Valiant on What's Compatible and What Isn't
EN World: Introducing the COUNTDOWN DICE Mechanic!
THE UNDERCLOCK: Fixing the Random Encounter
The Lazy 5e Cheat Sheet
6/5/2023
58:57
Empire of the Ghouls Part 3 – The Blood Marriage
Mike offers tips and a recap for running the third part of Empire of the Ghouls.
